A 65-year-old Grand Park Avenue man on April 23 willfully violated health laws by hosting a large gathering at his home to see his daughter married. Patrol arriving on scene shortly before 6 p.m. saw a wedding chuppah with four large pillars decorated with flowers. Three musicians — a keyboard player, a saxophonist and a guitar player — were setting up for what the homeowner said was a small wedding with not more than 10 guests. Police observed more than 20 people gathering, none wearing masks or practicing social distancing. The homeowner disagreed with police over the exact wording of the health laws; inside the house, more people were waiting, cars were lining up outside with the arrival of more guests; a videographer and a photographer arrived along with all their equipment. Police spoke with the rabbi who said it was his understanding the wedding would be a small ceremony of not more than 10 people. Police stood by for 20 minutes, then the ceremony ended and everyone dispersed. A summons was issued to the homeowner.
Landscaper threatens man
A Cohawney Road resident reported April 20 his landscaper called him on the phone, threatening him over an unpaid balance. He said the landscaper threatened to call the man’s wife as well as the man’s employer. The homeowner told the landscaper he would report the harassment to police; the landscaper hung up and hasn’t bothered the man again.
Animal matters
A Carman Road resident told police April 20 his neighbor’s cat deposits dead prey in his yard. Police spoke with the cat’s owner who said he would try to stop the cat’s behavior, “try” being the operative word because, after all, it is a cat.
A Heathcote Road resident reported April 21 she saw a bobcat run across her lawn. Police canvassed the area for the cat with negative results.
A large coyote was reported in a yard on Catherine Road on April 21. The coyote scurried off as police arrived.
A coyote was reported in the vicinity of Morris Lane and Murray Hill Road April 23. It was gone by the time police arrived.
Suspicious behavior
A Madison Road caller reported April 21 two cars were parked outside her house for an extended period. Police contacted the drivers of two Abeetz Wood Fired Pizza delivery cars who said they were filling pizza orders for local residents. They apologized for being in the roadway and said they would leave.
A jogger on April 24 reported a man wearing a yellow vest peering into a garage on Mamaroneck Avenue. Police spoke to the man who identified himself as the groundskeeper. His truck, containing lawn tools and materials, was parked on the property. No further action was taken.
No power washing
Five men working April 21 on the exterior of a Griffen Avenue residence were advised of the Governor’s Executive Order prohibiting nonessential activities. They ceased work, packed up and left.
A warning was issued April 21 to the foreman of a tree removal crew working on Dolma and Murray Hill roads. The foreman showed police a permit from the building department allowing work on that date, but police said the crew started working before 8 a.m., a violation of village code.
A Herkimer Road resident reported April 22 her neighbors were having a blacktop basketball court installed, breaking the nonessential construction order. Police spoke with the homeowner and the work stopped.
Tree falls on roof
A Fox Meadow Road resident reported April 21 a large tree fell, striking the roof of his house. The tree punctured the roof. No injuries were reported and no wires were down. Fire department personnel arrived and shut off power to portions of the residence and checked the house for structural stability. The tree is not on village property. The homeowner was offered options for temporary repairs and was advised to contact an insurance agent.
Car accidents
A two-car accident happened April 24 on Walworth Avenue when a Yonkers man in a Hyundai traveling southbound struck an unoccupied Ford parked on Walworth Avenue, sideswiping it. R&D Towing hauled away the Hyundai. No injuries were reported.
A caller reported April 25 a landscaping dump truck hit a sanitation scooter in a driveway on Secor Road. The tailgate of the dump truck swung open, causing more than $1,000 of damage to the scooter. The public works supervisor arrived on scene to survey the damage. No injuries were reported.
Petty larceny
A Chateaux Circle woman reported April 22 a pair of jeans valued at $179 she ordered from Nordstrom’s was stolen from a package delivered to her apartment door. The empty package was on her doorstep but the jeans were gone.
A Hampton Road man reported April 26 two men attempted to enter his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway.
A caller reported April 25 his black Jameson bike and blue helmet were stolen from the bike rack on East Parkway. He said the bike was locked on the rack for a few weeks. The caller decided he didn’t want to file a report as he was too busy and said he would just buy a new bike.
Grand theft of autos
A Reimer Road man reported April 25 that his 2010 black Mercedes S50 valued at $50,000 was stolen from his driveway some time during the night. He said he left the keys inside the car.
Around the same time and on the same date, another Reimer Road resident reported her 2018 gray BMW valued at $90,000 was stolen from her driveway.
A Hampton Road woman reported April 26 her 2017 blue Mercedes valued at $34,500 was stolen from her residence. Police said NYPD 42nd Precinct arrested and charged two men with criminal possession of the stolen car. Scarsdale police continue the investigation locally.
Identity theft
A Franklin Road woman reported April 24 her identity was compromised after an old friend from college contacted her in September asking for money. At the time, she sent her friend $100 via Western Union. Shortly after the friend asked to cancel the transfer, saying she wouldn’t be able to collect the money because she had no valid identity documents, and she asked if the money could be sent to her boyfriend instead. The Franklin Road woman complied. Over time, the old friend continued to ask for more money. The Franklin Road woman said she could no longer help. On March 20, she noticed on her credit card statement a charge for a Western Union money transfer of $466.99. She contacted Western Union and closed her account.
An Axtell Drive resident reported April 22 that he was the victim of mail fraud after he received a letter from his bank saying his address was changed on multiple accounts. He told police he changed the address back to his correct address and said he hasn’t suffered any financial loss so far.
Birthday party shut down
Police responded April 21 on a report from a Greendale Road caller about a party gathering. Upon arrival, police saw multiple youths outside their cars standing more than 6 feet apart. They said they were celebrating someone’s birthday. After they were advised of the rules prohibiting gatherings, they got in their cars and left.
Hypodermic needles found in roadway
Police responded April 26 to a Johnson Road residence on a report of 15 capped and unused Easy Touch hypodermic needles in the driveway. The homeowner told police a delivery driver who just made a delivery to his residence told him about the needles. Police collected the needles and placed them in a sharps container for disposal.
Fire
An odor of gas was reported on Brookline Road April 20. Fire personnel responding detected an odor of gas coming from a sanitary sewer cover in front of a residence. The cover was removed and the odor was stronger. Con Ed’s presence was requested and units stood by as they did their work.
Sparking wires were reported April 21 on Olmsted and Post roads. Police on arrival saw smoking wires in a tree and on the ground. Con Edison and the fire department were notified and the line was isolated. The road remained closed until the problem was resolved.
Fire and police personnel responded April 22 on a report of a truck fire on the Hutchinson River Parkway. The truck was not on fire. The 53-foot refrigerator tractor-trailer traveling southbound struck the Mamaroneck Road overpass and upon impact the trailer collapsed and the diesel tank ruptured. The driver continued traveling half a mile on the road, spreading diesel fuel all over the roadway and the shoulder. The fire department closed both southbound lanes and contacted multiple agencies to mitigate the accident. Safeway Towing responded to remove the truck. Clean-up contractors were notified to clear the hazardous material.
A one-car accident occurred April 25 on the Bronx River Parkway. The driver, who was able to get out of the car prior to police arrival, complained of chest pain. The fire department stabilized the scene until the car could be towed. It is unknown if the driver sought medical treatment.
This report was compiled from official reports provided by the Scarsdale police and fire departments covering the period of April 20 through April 26.
