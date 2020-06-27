With all 949 districts reporting in-person voting results, Mimi Rocah, a Scarsdale resident, leads incumbent Tony Scarpino 27,748 (68%) to 13,064 (32%) in the Democratic primary for Westchester County district attorney.
Mark Lewis, chair of the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee, said more than 58,000 mail-in ballots had already been received by the county board of elections as of primary day. All ballots postmarked June 23 and received at the board by the close of business on June 30 will be counted beginning July 2, according to the New York State political calendar.
While Rocah has not declared victory officially, she released a statement at 12:43 a.m. the day after the in-person voting stating her confidence in holding an early 2 to 1 margin. The release included the statement: “… the strength of her winning margin on Election Day leaves little hope for incumbent Tony Scarpino, who was dogged in the closing weeks of the campaign for failing to act on allegations of police misconduct and systemic corruption in local law enforcement.”
Rocah was quoted in the release saying she was “reluctant to put out a statement” as the election is not officially decided, and said, “While tonight’s results are preliminary, and it is imperative that every vote is counted, our lead is extremely strong and the strength of our support so far makes it clear that we will win this primary.”
A Scarpino campaign spokesman issued the following statement at 9:13 a.m. the day after in-person voting: “There are still tens of thousands of absentee ballots outstanding and more coming in. That process needs to run its course. The results of this election are still pending, and we look forward to seeing all the votes counted.”
The Scarpino campaign did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
In an interview with the Inquirer Thursday afternoon, Rocah expressed her excitement for the initial numbers. “I’m not a campaign numbers person, but they all tell me it would be virtually impossible at this point for him to make up the lead,” she said.
Rocah not only took pride in leading early voting 2 to 1 and in-person voting by the same margin, but also having seen the breakdown Thursday that she was leading every town, village and city in Westchester County. She called that “pretty incredible” and said it gives her great confidence going forward.
“It’s not just a win — it’s a pretty strong message for the need for a change in leadership,” Rocah said. “I think that is really what this is about. Once people focused on the district attorney’s office, which admittedly maybe many hadn’t before this became a real challenge, apparently across the whole very diverse county in many ways it seems to be overwhelming they thought it was time for a change in leadership.”
Rocah, who announced her candidacy in December, saw the world change before her eyes with the COVID-19 pandemic, the George Floyd murder and the Black Lives Matter movement. However, she said, the many related issues she was focused on initially — domestic violence, worker safety, environmental justice, police relations, transparency in the DA’s office — became more important in the eyes of voters as time went on.
“On the one hand I credit a great campaign team for being nimble in adjusting to a quickly changing landscape, but on the other hand I take pride in the fact that nothing we were talking about in these last weeks was new to my agenda,” Rocah said. “It was all stuff we had in some form broadly been talking about… It was not just another candidate going with the political wind.”
Lewis was “a little surprised” at how many people voted in-person, as opposed to utilizing mail-in ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were lines out the doors at both Fox Meadow Elementary School in Scarsdale — in part to a short-lived machine paper error — and at the Davis School in New Rochelle. Rocah noted that many who voted in person had not received absentee ballots, but still wanted to have their voices heard. Some polling places were not properly equipped or staffed, she said.
While some area races are tight and the mail-in ballots will be crucial, Lewis said it would be difficult for Scarpino to catch Rocah trailing by such a wide margin with about 40% of the votes counted. Lewis said historically in close elections the mail-in ballots “95 to 98% of the time” reflect the in-person voting, though having 60 percent of the ballots be absentee is certainly a new scenario.
“We’re in uncharted territory,” Lewis said, referring to the absentee ballots. “It’s a big push to overcome. I’m not saying it’s impossible. I think the people who voted absentee are older people like myself who are more traditional in keeping incumbents in place. But even taking that into consideration, I would say it would be difficulty for Tony to overcome that much of a difference.”
In another local race, with all 527 districts reporting in-person votes, challenger Jamaal Bowman leads incumbent Eliot Engel 15,042 (58%) to 9,607 (37%) in the 16th Congressional District. Three other candidates received 693 or fewer votes.
With Congresswoman Nita Lowey, who was head of the appropriations committee, retiring and Engel, whom Lewis credited for bringing funding to hospitals and schools, trailing in his race to Bowman, it could be a major shift going from two of the more senior representatives in Congress to two freshmen. “I’m not quite sure what that will mean in terms of funding for various projects, but I am a bit concerned about that,” Lewis said.
