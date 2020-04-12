Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Windy with light rain in the morning...becoming heavy at times in thunderstorms for the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.