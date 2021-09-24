Though there weren’t the kinds of major hot-button issues we’ve seen during the COVID-19 pandemic and the in-person attendance and at-home viewership were way down, the Sept. 20 Scarsdale Board of Education business meeting was loaded with information.
During the back-to-school report, current COVID-19 numbers were shared for the first three partial weeks of school — there were holidays and storm cancellation days mixed in — by Assistant Superintendent Eric Rauschenbach, who said there had been 18 positive tests since the start of school, in addition to 12 students who had to delay the start of their in-person school year due to testing positive prior to Sept. 1.
The breakdown of the 18 cases was as follows: two students and one staff member at the high school, seven students and two staff members at the middle school, three students and one staff member at Greenacres Elementary School and one student and one staff member at Quaker Ridge Elementary School. Based on the timing of the positive results and who the students and staff had been around in school, most of the cases involved one or two additional quarantines, while the student at Quaker Ridge involved 12 quarantines due to potential exposure at lunch.
“That is good news — the quarantines have been held down generally with the new quarantine guidelines,” Rauschenbach said.
Most of last school year the district emailed the community for each positive case. This year they are only contacting those impacted as Westchester County changed its guidelines this month to take away proximate contact as a reason for quarantine. Now it’s only close contact, which is within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period. This is more likely to apply to younger unvaccinated students.
Board member Ron Schulhof was pleased that this appeared to mean there would be way fewer quarantines, to which Rauschenbach replied, “You’ll understand if I don’t want to say it out loud and jinx it, but generally speaking under the quarantine rules we should see less quarantines per positive cases, which should reduce the stress on the system.”
Rauschenbach said there were some delays with the county’s testing program, but he expects it to begin next week. The district will be allowed to do “gateway testing” for everyone — roughly 5,500 tests — to start for those who give consent. The expectation after that is to test 1,200 per week, which is about 20% of students and staff on a rotating basis. Saliva testing kit collection vials would be sent home 24 hours prior to the due date.
About 80% of the 2,000 parents who responded to a survey said they would give consent for testing. There are two groups that will have mandatory testing: 1) unvaccinated student-athletes and 2) unvaccinated school employees. They will count in the 1,200 each week that need to be tested. Rauschenbach said much of the testing would focus on the younger seventh graders and down to elementary school, as about 2,500 students are not eligible to be vaccinated.
While there is no virtual option offered for students this school year, the district will provide at-home virtual services for any students quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure or positivity. Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Development Drew Patrick said the district is working on shoring up the process, but gave a framework of how it would look with both classroom/subject teachers and virtual tutors playing a role in order to “help them prepare for as seamless as possible a return to school as can be achieved,” he said.
Teachers will reach out to their students ideally via Zoom or a phone call, with email being another option, every two or three days to check in and make sure students are in the loop and getting what they need so they can work effectively with their tutors.
After having a “range of success” that was both “good and problematic” with Learnwell last year, the Scarsdale Teachers Association proposed the idea of offering current and retired Scarsdale teachers the opportunity to serve as quarantine tutors. That might mean offering the services after school, especially for current teachers. If that doesn’t work for a family then Learnwell would be their only option currently.
It is possible a student could have his or her own teacher as the tutor and potentially could be grouped with no more than one or two other kids for the virtual time if they so choose.
Elementary students will get two hours of virtual tutoring per day of quarantine. Middle school students will get 30 minutes per day for each of the five core subjects (English, math, science, social studies, language). Patrick noted that some subjects could opt to use livestreaming instead, but it would be a passive livestream where attention is given to the in-person learners, while the high school could do the same. High school students would have a more independent experience with 60 minutes of virtual tutoring per subject per week. Teachers will help those students prioritize the “most essential” work that needs to be completed. For those who are actually ill, Patrick stressed that most important is for them “to get better.”
By publication time, Patrick did not respond to a request for the hourly cost for Scarsdale teachers and Learnwell tutors.
No snack for you
Snacks — or the lack thereof in schools this year — was another topic that took the board some time to digest.
Though each campus has a different indoor and outdoor footprint, the goal was to have as many lunches outdoors as possible for better ventilation when students are unmasked, though they are still separated by 6 feet indoors or outdoors. As this is more of a logistical issue to do in classrooms for snacks since students need to be tracked as to where they are sitting and space being an issue, the district has eliminated snack time with the exception of students who are required to have something throughout the day, in which case the teacher has to figure out how to make that happen. This was also the case last year during the return to in-person learning; another reason given was to maximize educational time for students.
“There are some complications around offering it wholesale to the schools,” Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman said. “We’re really, [Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment] Edgar [McIntosh] will tell you, very cognizant of the educational programming this year because of all the feedback that we received last year about that as a diminished opportunity for students, and so we’re really prioritizing the educational aspect of it. Same thing goes for snacks that goes for lunch — you have to have the 6 foot social distancing, you have to have seating charts, you have to know where kids are, you have to spread kids out. When you start thinking about the time for that, the supervision that’s required for that and all the other logistical aspects of that, it really would have a huge impact, we believe, on the educational time that we have dedicated toward students.”
Hagerman said this is an “ongoing dialogue” and that any parent whose child needs a snack can talk to the teacher to request that accommodation. He said the district is “intent to move back to that as soon as possible,” but that it all “hinges” on health metrics, which shape guidance.
Schulhof defended the district’s youngest students that might have a late lunch period, noting it could be five hours between breakfast and lunch. He noted that he often needs a snack to get through the day.
Rauschenbach said kids would adapt to it like they did last year and that there were “not many exceptions” requested last year when students returned to school.
The only in-person public commenter, Diana Cohen, who said she moved to the district weeks ago, said her daughter at Heathcote Elementary School is “too hungry” to play at recess or to focus in school. She noted that American Academy of Pediatrics suggests children need two or three snacks a day to “meet nutritional requirements,” also pointing out that similar and local districts, even those with crowding problems like city schools, all have snack breaks. “Why are we allowing our children to be hungry and sacrifice their ability to focus at school while our neighbors are not doing that?” she asked.
Meeting needs
With New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul extending the ability for boards to meet virtually and allow for hybrid meetings and virtual public comment through Jan. 15, 2022, the Scarsdale School Board vowed to look at four policies that prevented it from doing so normally. A subcommittee of board president Karen Ceske and board members Schulhof and Jessica Resnick-Ault was formed and will meet for the first time Friday, Sept. 24, at noon.
Though the subcommittee meeting is not required to be public, the district was going to livestream it. It will not allow in-person visitors since it is happening during the school day. Due to a change in venue to a room that does not have livestreaming, the meeting will instead be recorded and posted on the district’s website a day or two afterward.
Ceske said the public would have other opportunities to weigh in on the issue of allowing for continued virtual participation in meetings.
Enrollment and staffing
While Patrick told the board the district had to hire 1.7 more certified staff than was budgeted for, what caused some ears to perk up was the lower enrollment than projected — 4,714 projected vs. 4,608 actual districtwide.
The breakdown by level is as follows:
Elementary: 2,052 projected vs. 1,999 actual
Middle school: 1,150 vs. 1,133
High school: 1,515 vs. 1,473
Patrick noted that enrollment numbers fluctuate throughout the summer and even the school year as families move in and out and/or opt to transfer to private schools. He also said that enrollments change based on the size of the graduating class and the size of the incoming kindergarten class.
Board members were curious about why students left the district. Patrick said while there is no “exit interview” to find out why people are leaving the school system, Director of Information Technology, Chief Information Officer, and Data Protection Officer Rachel Moseley said the district does track where students are going because they have to send academic records to the new schools. Board members were interested in seeing that information.
