Basketball and ice hockey were given the go-ahead for full contact practice and competition by the Scarsdale Board of Education Feb. 8, Monday night — actually Tuesday morning when the school board meeting finally ended — while the other two winter high-risk sports, wrestling and cheerleading, were given the OK to practice, but not to compete as of yet.
The vote on the resolution passed 7-0.
According to the resolution, basketball and ice hockey were elevated from off-season workout status — no shared equipment, no close contact — to interscholastic status with full practices and games. Wrestling and cheerleading are currently intrascholastic, which allows for normal practices in preparation for potential competitions. Ironically, those teams will be permitted to practice with full contact while masked as the district wrestles with language over masking.
COVID-19 concerns seemed less of an issue for school board members when it came to wrestling and cheerleading. For the administration and some board members the stumbling block centered around the Westchester County Department of Health’s (DOH) use of American Academy of Pediatrics guidance, which says masks in those sports are possible choking hazards and are therefore “discouraged.” This conflicts with New York State guidance and a Section 1 agreement that competitors that come in direct contact with each other must be masked. (Exceptions are made for swimming/diving when they are entering the pool, cross-country when there is distance between runners and gymnastics when they are on the apparatuses away from others.)
Scarsdale’s high-risk sports practices began Wednesday, Feb. 10, as school was closed for in-person learning Tuesday due to snow.
Since wrestling needs 10 practices before it can compete and cheerleading will not attend the one invitational scheduled for this season because multiple teams will be there, the board pushed off a final decision on wrestling and cheerleading competing as they plan to seek local DOH and school counsel guidance.
Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman and athletic director Ray Pappalardi both said they have been asking for clarification on countless issues for months and they haven’t gotten it, nor do they expect to in this case, certainly not in a timely manner as the season ends March 14, making it a very limited window of time for the wrestling team to compete in its already shortened season.
“The big issue with wrestling is this guidance and the contradictory nature of it,” Pappalardi said. “How do you allow kids to wrestle in a mask if it’s proclaimed as a choking hazard by the authority you are required to follow? And then how do you allow them to take it off when you’re not allowing anybody else to take off a mask? We’re caught with a Catch-22 on this.” He added, “The upshot is if we have these 10 days of practices there’s this possibility that something may change between now and then.”
The board said it would hold a special meeting if necessary to not only revisit the wrestling and cheer competition issue, but also to decide on Fall 2 high-risk sports, which begin March 8.
Board member Amber Yusuf said “discouraged” is “not a restriction” and said, “We are careful with words,” so she was ready to approve wrestling and cheer for competition.
Board vice president Allison Singer said it’s an “opportunity to open up and provide more for our students,” adding, “I am comfortable with all sports, including wrestling and cheer.”
Board president Pam Fuehrer was on the verge of agreeing with Yusuf and Singer until Hagerman clarified that the informed consent form all students and families must sign for high-risk sports did not remove liability from the district. “The risk is completely on the district if something were to go wrong,” Hagerman said.
A majority of the board members wanted further guidance before giving the go-ahead to compete.
“In my role advising the board of education I would not hinge an important decision on our attorney being able to get something different from the DOH than every other group … [every group] has tried to get clarification and information from the DOH ,” Hagerman said. “I’m just telling you based on our work as a school district and as a group of superintendents in the area we have been advocating and advocating for clarity and it has just not been forthcoming. I would encourage the board to make a decision that it can live with … and we can certainly pursue these other avenues, but I am not personally very hopeful [the DOH] is going to come back with substantive information that is going to sway the board one way or another.”
The initial discussion about high-risk sports was part of the restart committee update discussed with the school board Feb. 8 — Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach called it “another twist in the COVID world” — but at the request of board member Carl Finger, the group agreed to move the entire presentation and discussion up in the meeting prior to public comment so the community would have a sense of what it might need to say to convince the board to vote one way or another.
Pappalardi said Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “long overdue, but unexpected” Jan. 22 announcement that high-risk sports could begin Feb. 1 with county DOH approval “caught everyone off guard” and didn’t give anyone “enough time to process,” while also passing the buck to the local DOHs to make the decision and offer guidelines if they saw fit. Then “a lot of misunderstanding about the guidance from the DOH” added to the “anxiety” people were feeling, Pappalardi said.
Scarsdale was able to comply with the informed consent form and the code of conduct form the county required and given the choice of having Hagerman sign off on high-risk sports or having the school board pass a resolution, legal counsel suggested the board make the call.
Hagerman said while it would not normally be a board decision, under the circumstances with COVID-19 and the potential “legal liability to the district,” he felt it was the best way to proceed.
“I don’t know that this body is the appropriate body to interpret advice that might have legal implications,” board member Ron Schulhof said.
Finger said, “To me what they’re all saying is it’s OK because I feel if it wasn’t OK they would tell us it’s not OK like they’ve said with so many other things at different times over the past year. They’ve essentially, in my mind they’ve OKed it … They’re saying it’s OK, but want us to also say it’s OK so [they] don’t have to be fully responsible.”
Hagerman said the OK comes with an “if,” and that “if” is the school accepts the liability. It’s really wrestling that presents the greatest concern right now in his mind, since cheer wouldn’t be competing this season anyway.
Pappalardi said it had also been talked about in a restart committee meeting the previous week to determine if and how high-risk sports fit in with the schools’ phased-in approach to opening back up.
“The guidance for sports has been inconsistent with the guidance for bringing kids back to school from Day 1,” Pappalardi said. “Even the guidance related to sports has been inconsistent from youth sports to school sports from Day 1. So what we find ourselves doing is reacting to what we’re given and I think you’ve seen it in how we prepared to bring kids back to school, you’ve seen it in how we’ve engaged in low- and moderate-risk sports, because we’re doing all that the guidance allows us to do at the time. That’s the only consistent part here. I do understand there’s a lack of congruence right now.”
Pappalardi noted that the fall season, which was outdoors, was highly successful, and the low- and moderate-risk winter is having a positive experience over a month in. He credited the community for “social responsibility to pull these sports off,” adding, “It wasn’t luck we were able to keep school sports free of transmission or quarantine, so I think that’s kind of the piece there.”
Singer wondered how other districts have approved sports if Scarsdale is wrestling with the language and potential liability. Pappalardi said his colleagues have also experienced “confusion” on the guidance. Hagerman said that changing guidance that is not aligned has been “concerning and baffling” this school year “since the very beginning.”
What he did note is that with sports the risk is “elective,” a “choice” for families to make, while school board members wondered why athletes are permitted to take great risks while students are still stuck social distancing at 6 feet.
“I do not understand how a department of health can look at the same data and determine sports are safe and classrooms must still adhere to 6 feet of social distancing,” Singer said. “How can basketball be safe, but biology not be safe?”
School board member Karen Ceske wondered if school clubs were in-person or virtual and Schulhof wondered about performing arts. Would these groups be given the same treatment and access to more genuine experiences?
“I view this decision we’re making tonight really as not so much about sports, but our values and what we think the benefit is versus the trade-off for mental health, social-emotional health we’ve heard so much about from the people who wrote in,” Schulhof said. “This is a subset of our student population and if we believe that this subset needs this for those reasons then I think we should be saying to ourselves probably all of our students need this.”
Ceske asked how it would impact classmates if some kids are doing high-risk sports and wondered if there would be a testing protocol. Hagerman said the district can’t mandate testing, but is trying to find a reliable rapid test. He also noted students and families are making their own decisions and competing in club sports and various other activities outside of school, and while the risk is already there, it’s the safeguards the district is adhering to on school campuses that’s preventing the spread of the virus.
Hagerman lauded Pappalardi and the athletic department’s “in-house” programs and said that everything being rolled out is in phases and based on “proof of concept” to show that all precautions have thus far been successful.
Singer said the board of education received 83 emails “in support of high-risk sports” in the past month.
During public comment, in addition to several parents who cited the mental well-being of students and the importance of athletics in what is nearly a yearlong pandemic in Westchester County, wrester Thomas Kuo, basketball player Ava Londa and volleyball player Virginia Lilly all spoke, urging the board to approve high-risk sports.
Londa said school and life during the pandemic has been “extremely isolating,” so having the chance to be with teammates will be “an excuse to leave my house to go to a safe environment” and will “seriously” change her life. Lilly said that last month she lost her brother Brian, a college sophomore and rower at UC San Diego “to suicide after a long road of mental health neglect from his Division 1 coaches,” and urged the board not to have more “damage” or “loss of children” due to the effects of the pandemic.
Kuo just wants a chance. “I feel as though we should be allowed to prove that we can safely wrestle without having consequences,” he said, noting that other states have wrestled in masks “without a problem” and that the officials will be able to stop matches if there is an issue. He, too, wants a “sense of normalcy” his sport would offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.