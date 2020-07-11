Typically at the beginning of July, school boards are transformed, with some members leaving and newly elected officers sworn in, anticipating new leadership with fresh ideas to jumpstart a new school year.
But in this unprecedented year, the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into normal board procedures. From the mandated absentee-ballot school board elections in June to the unknowns surrounding school reopening plans for the fall, school boards in Scarsdale and Edgemont are tackling unusual and ever-changing circumstances.
During virtual meetings held July 7 and July 1 respectively, Scarsdale and Edgemont school boards said goodbye to longtime board members, and both boards opted to reinstate the current board presidents and vice presidents for what is shaping up to be another unpredictable year.
In Scarsdale, Pamela Fuehrer, currently halfway through her second 3-year term on the school board, was named board president, a role she took over in January from board president Scott Silberfein, who just completed his second term June 30.
“Pam has ... done an incredible job during these particularly challenging times. Her depth of knowledge regarding district matters, her commitment to our community and her strength as a leader make her well suited to this office,” said Alison Singer, who was selected to continue in the role of board vice president.
In addition to bidding farewell to Silberfein, board members and district administrators thanked Christopher Morin for serving six years on the board.
Silberfein and Morin were replaced by newcomers Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein, who won the contested election, which was rescheduled from May to June due to the pandemic.
Fuehrer said Silberfein was always “willing to do the work” and compared him to the hero in Aesop’s “Belling the Cat” fable.
“Many mice can have the idea of putting the bell around the cat’s neck, but the difficulty is finding the mouse who will undertake the task,” said Fuehrer, who added that she had learned a great deal from Silberfein’s approach.
“I believe your motivation, which is your passion to improve the experience of teaching and learning for all our students, together with your can-do attitude, your strong work ethic and your deep-seated desire just to be helpful have allowed you to lead this board and previous boards through key turning points and critical achievements,” she said. “Your curiosity, open mindedness, clarity, style of communication, preparation for and participation in board meetings convey respect and professionalism, which has allowed our new administrators to understand the culture of the Scarsdale schools, to value the commitment of our community and to consider the board collaborative and critical partners in their work.”
Singer thanked Morin for his years of service and for taking a nuanced approach that brought new perspectives to the board.
“He has a rare ability to see through the muck and state with tremendous lucidity what the rest of us have been trying to reach. So often in our board meetings I marvel at how Chris will make a point that is glaring in its clarity, stunning in its conciseness and potent in its wisdom,” said Singer. “I will miss his quick wit, his sense of humor, his relentless pursuit of data and his collaborative nature.”
Silberfein and Morin’s leaving also marks a milestone for Superintendent Thomas Hagerman, who arrived to work in Scarsdale the same year both outgoing members joined the board.
“Scott and Chris’s contributions and influence on the district have been significant and far reaching,” said Hagerman. “Being a board member in Scarsdale is a hard job and often a thankless one as well. I know I speak for the broader community when I offer a heartfelt thank you to all of you for your time, effort and dedication on behalf of Scarsdale students, faculty and staff.”
Edgemont School Board leadership
There is, in general, a benefit to having people cycle through the role of school board president, but the board felt this was not the year to “disrupt something that is working well,” Edgemont School Board President Alec Clarke told the Inquirer.
Clarke said he and Superintendent Victoria Kniewel had had a great communicative relationship throughout his year as president and that he believed the board felt that installing a new president could reset the entire balance.
“Communication is critical because, as you know, things are changing so rapidly,” said Clarke. “As [the] school year ended we are still full speed ahead, now working on reopening plans [and district] space plans. There’s still just so much going on right now.”
Judy Seiff, who joined the board in 2016 — the same year as Clarke — was also chosen once again to serve as the board’s vice president.
“Judy in this past year has been just an amazing partner in this role,” said Clarke. “This has been … [a] somewhat trying year and I just couldn’t imagine any better support from anyone than Judy has given.”
The board welcomed newcomer Jennifer DeMarrais and incumbent board member Monica Sganga, who was reelected for a second term in June.
The board also bid farewell to Jon Faust who served as both vice president and president during his six years on the school board.
“I’m happy to leave the board in tremendously capable hands. I’m very, very sorry to leave the board during this incredibly tumultuous period,” said Faust. “I can’t help [but] feel like I’m deserting an organization in its time of greatest need because these are truly unique times.”
Board members in Edgemont are elected in three-year stints and are not term limited. The majority, though, run for two three-year terms before leaving the board. Board officer positions are chosen every year. According to Clarke, no school board president has been chosen to serve two consecutive terms in the past 10 years.
As the coronavirus continues to cast a shadow over schools reopening, Clarke and his colleagues await concrete guidance on what needs to be done and what education will look like in the fall.
On July 8, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State would decide during the first week of August parameters of schools reopening in the fall, with guidance based on regional coronavirus infection rates and consultations with stakeholders.
“We have 700 school districts in this state, and they range from rural to urban to suburban areas. Localities are very involved in their schools and school decisions, so we have been meeting with them,” Cuomo said in a briefing July 7. “The schools say they need a decision made by the end of the first week in August so they can then turn on the switches and get everything ready for September, and we’ll look at the data in that first week and then we’ll make a decision.”
