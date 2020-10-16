A report by the Scarsdale Forum Education Committee released Oct. 8 recommends the school board and administration create a “new paradigm” to bolster communication with stakeholders and provide avenues for wider community participation in decision-making for the schools.
The report, titled “A Proposal for the Formation of a School Community Communications Committee,” advocates for an innovative, solution-based model of communication and participation among learning community stakeholders.
“Recent events around the COVID-19 pandemic situation suggest that not all components of this communications and participation paradigm have been achieved among this community of stakeholders,” the report concluded, while noting that “transparent, substantive, timely and ongoing communications” between the school district and the board of education, as well as other “stakeholders” in the Scarsdale learning community, “are integral to the success of strategic and tactical plans, initiatives, and enhancements to school structure, curriculum and teaching methods.”
Indeed, tensions between stakeholders and the leadership of the district have risen to boiling points since the school year began with a hybrid instruction model in September. Numerous parents and teachers speaking at school board meetings have expressed their concerns, or sometimes anger or dismay, over the restart plan, and some said they felt they were ignored or left out as the plan evolved. They asked for more involvement with the process and better communication from the district leadership.
The district administration listened and responded.
Less than a week after the Forum report came out, the district sent a message on Oct. 13 to the community announcing a plan to convene focus groups and conduct surveys.
“We are taking a two-prong approach to collect feedback on our hybrid model … This will include independent focus groups of students, teachers, parents, administrators, and Board of Education members. Concurrently, we will be sending out individual surveys to students, teachers, and parents,” Superintendent Thomas Hagerman wrote in the emailed message.
The Tri-State Consortium, an independent association of high performing school districts that provides consulting and evaluation services, will conduct “independent and objective” focus groups for the Scarsdale district. The groups — meant to facilitate “open dialog” — will gather community input on communication and curriculum, instruction and assessment.
The focus groups will take place Oct. 19 through Oct. 23, via 39 separate Zoom sessions with 384 participants in groups of 10, representing students, teachers, parents, administrators and board of education members.
In theory, participation in the focus groups conducted by grade level is open to everyone, the district message said, but in order to “facilitate dialog and the sharing of ideas,” parents were asked to sign up for only one session per household.
Sign-ups began Oct. 14 and were set to close at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
After the sessions take place, the Tri-State Consortium will collect and collate the information the following week and write a report, which the district will share with the community, along with survey results.
The surveys, which are available Oct. 15 through Oct. 20, were created by committees composed of secondary students, faculty, parents and administrators. Targeted to specific stakeholder groups, the questions invite both open-ended responses and scaled responses to statements.
The surveys will “examine stakeholder perspectives on many aspects of the hybrid model at each level and by various subgroups,” Hagerman wrote in a followup email to the community on Oct. 14. “These surveys, along with the insight gained from the Tri-State Consortium’s focus groups, will contribute significantly to our understanding of what is working for students, parents, and faculty; what may not be working well; and what the priorities should be for decision-making.”
In its report, the Forum Education Committee proposed a slightly different approach that included the formation of a “neutral, independent School Community Communications Committee (SCCC), organized and operated as a permanent entity in collaboration with the district and community.
“The purpose of the SCCC is to promote synergistic communication and participation among and between educators, parents, students, the wider Scarsdale community, the BOE and the District, among other stakeholders in the Scarsdale learning community and educational hierarchy.”
The SCCC would provide the community with additional “communication bandwidth” to give stakeholders who do not have “effective access to the other communication opportunities a neutral, independent environment in which to participate in the broader discussion of education issues, and as an additional resource for expertise, research and analysis.”
In its review of possible models on which to base the SCCC, the Forum Education Committee cited a preference for a “charrette” model used by the MIT Teaching Systems Laboratory in its exploration of a school restart plan in the context of COVID-19. The MIT Lab charrettes identified “shared values and priorities for reopening schools, to build stakeholder engagement, to seed stakeholder leadership and involvement, and to develop new ideas and structures for reopening schools.”
The Forum committee also suggested Scarsdale’s Advisory Council on Communications could meet periodically with the SCCC to discuss projects and issues of mutual concern to the village and school district, to jointly develop communications strategies, driven by stakeholder involvement, that would “benefit both entities and the public at large.”
The committee’s report also listed seven objectives that would guide the SCCC’s work, including efforts to create a “positive climate that welcomes and encourages family and community involvement in our schools”; to “maximize stakeholder engagement” with the district’s Strategic Plan, which is currently in a second iteration for 2019-24, the district’s 2019-21 Technology Plan, and other tactical planning; and to provide a venue for educators and community members “assisting the community/District in creating a living and forward thinking vision of what ‘world class education’ means.”
In a statement released along with its report, Forum Education Committee chair Barry Meiselman said the committee “was mindful” of the efforts the administration and the school had made last year to increase participation and improve communications with stakeholders. He cited the school board Committee on Community Engagement, created at the end of 2019, convened sessions to gather feedback and explore ways to improve communication with all facets of the school community in January and February, but was sidelined due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March. The report also noted the district developed a Communications Plan in 2015-16, which has been frequently updated and refined.
The Education Committee report also acknowledged the “innumerable hours of thought, wisdom and dedication expended by the district, board, educators and a select group of stakeholders” to deal with the array of challenges facing the school community since the pandemic hit, and then to develop a restart plan for the 2020/21 academic year.
“The district demonstrated flexibility in reconsidering and adjusting various components of the plan with the start of the school year,” the report stated. “Effective communication and participation by stakeholders must be a high priority in the District. This level of communication and participation must be built on strong, trusting relationships supported by transparency.”
The district’s initiative launched this week to gather feedback through dozens of focus groups and surveys may well provide immediate relief and restore trust for many in the community. And yet, given the level of discontent some stakeholders have expressed since the school year began in September, the Forum’s recommendations for keeping stakeholders informed and providing them a place at the decision-making table could be crucial for improving school-community communication in the long run.
