Barring a spike in COVID-19 infection rates or other unforeseen roadblocks, the Scarsdale Public Library (SPL) is tentatively eyeing November for the “highly anticipated reopening” of its newly renovated building at 54 Olmsted Road.
Given the restrictions that remain in place due to the ongoing pandemic, the reopening celebration won’t be on a scale the library board might have hoped for, but there is plenty of excitement among the staff and those who have dedicated “huge amounts” of time and effort to the project, the library’s executive director Beth Bermel told the Inquirer Sept. 30.
She said everyone had set their sights on a September grand opening to coincide with going back to school, but “there are a lot of things swirling around before [we] can pick an opening date, which is why we’re saying November.”
“Now we have an opening [during] COVID, so it will be reduced in some way. Once we know exactly what that will be, we’ll announce the plans to people,” Bermel said.
With the construction mostly completed, priorities are to move books back onto the shelves, set up computers and train the library staff on the new systems.
The reimagined and modernized space was made possible by the “hard work and commitment” of the SPL professional and volunteer teams, essential workers, SPL Board of Trustees, Friends of the Scarsdale Library (FOSL) as well as the “tremendous support” of the Scarsdale community, the SPL said in a statement released Sept. 30. The state-of-the-art facility was planned and designed in line with feedback from more than 800 residents and key community stakeholders during an extensive planning process.
New amenities at the library will include an expanded teen and children’s areas, an expansive glass-enclosed reading gallery, modernized small and large meeting rooms, infrastructure improvements such as updated wiring and technology support, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant restrooms and facilities, a business center and café. The building is about one third larger, adding nearly 10,000 net square feet, increasing from 19,319 to 27,638, and the reorganized interior space will be 11% more efficient as the renovation maximizes square footage for usable activity.
Library board president Margot Milberg said the newly reimagined space “promises to be an inviting place for everyone in our community to come together to learn, connect, create, exchange ideas and pursue lifelong learning for generations to come.”
The renovated building is the result of a public-private partnership that prioritized fiscal responsibility and planning, according to the SPL statement. In 2016, the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees approved a $9.9 million bond offering to help offset the public portion of the proposed $17.9 million renovation, with the balance of the funds raised by the Library Capital Campaign Committee in partnership with FOSL. The renovation was further made possible by Assemblywoman Amy Paulin who secured a state grant funding the project.
In the SPL statement, Mayor Marc Samwick said the oversight exhibited in the complex and multifaceted project was an example of “partnerships [that] were successfully cultivated among the various parties, including the library staff and board members, village professionals, consultants and volunteer experts.”
“This facilitated productive collaboration and maximized value at every turn throughout this process,” Samwick said. “We are very excited about the opening of the reimagined SPL as a critical community hub — particularly during this challenging time in which we can certainly use things to celebrate.”
Bermel said the library staff and the community have been “so flexible and supportive throughout ... We had the move to [temporary space in] the loft — that was a big change for a lot of people — and we didn’t have space for programming and we’ve been over two years on this journey of having reduced services for the public, and the public has been great — they’ve been taking advantage of our local libraries and neighboring libraries.”
As the state imposed restrictions on the use of public spaces during COVID-19, “the public had to be flexible again,” Bermel noted. “We were closed for a period of time, with everything online. And they’ve really embraced the curbside pickup. I have no doubt that they will be equally as flexible.”
Bermel said it’s “very hard” for everyone involved to have to open the library in a limited or reduced way after working on this project for so long (eight years in her case) and to not be able to open with “all the fanfare is really disappointing, but I think we’re all used to it now.”
Bermel is “looking very closely” at staffing levels and what services the library should provide in the short run. She said she’s planning to issue a community survey to gauge how people would use the library, given ongoing concerns about being indoors in public spaces during the pandemic.
SPL will announce more reopening information later this month as it continues to work with state and local officials on safety procedures and COVID protocols.
“We can’t wait to welcome the community back to enjoy our new and beautiful space together,” Bermel said. “It’s going to be amazing.”
Dara Gruenberg, president of FOSL and Campaign Committee co-chair, recognized the key role the community played in the library renovation: “This would not have been possible without the support and extraordinary generosity of our residents and the foresight and vision of library and village leadership. The new library truly has something for everyone in our community and gives Scarsdale the library it deserves now and into the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.