Just as Scarsdale Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Brian Gray believed not opening day camp was the right decision — the “hardest” one he’s made in his professional career — he believes opening the pool this Saturday is the correct call, too.
“We’re trying to do what we can for our residents to provide a safe atmosphere based on guidelines that are given to us and our own education about it,” Gray said. “We’re trying to open this up for residents to have some type of normalcy for their lives. We’re all going through this together.”
But the pool won’t look exactly as Scarsdale residents are used to. Among the changes:
- The normal entrance/exit area will be used for entry on both sides. (The exit will be by the basketball court near the parking lot where the day camp typically goes in and out.)
- At the front gate, tables will be set up for taking the temperature of everyone who enters. Anyone with a reading of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be permitted to enter. A health questionnaire, which can be completed while in line using a smartphone and a QR code or when you get to the front of the line, will assess health and contact tracing. Staff will also be screened daily. “If somebody does test positive and it links back to here, it gets handed off to the health department,” Gray said.
- Everyone age 2 and older who gets on line must be wearing a mask. The masks stay on unless you are swimming or in your own designated area. Parents at the kiddie pool will be required to wear masks.
- All pool staff will be masked, with the exception of lifeguards when they are in the chairs. “Their primary goal is swimmer safety,” Gray said. “We had a full staff orientation on Sunday and it’s practice what you preach. That’s the message. We have a zero tolerance policy. We have to. What happened in previous years isn’t the new norm. We expect these new standards.”
- There will be sanitizing stations throughout the facility.
- While other pool complexes have marked off specific areas for patrons to put their stuff and sit down to socially distance, Scarsdale is using a foam noodle system. The pool noodles are cut to lengths of 6 feet so you can lay them down to measure how far you are from others. “We’re lucky because there’s so much green space at this facility, which isn’t necessarily the case everywhere,” said Recreation Supervisor Walczewski, who oversees the pool. “We’re unique in that we have that, so we didn’t feel we needed to go around painting boxes and lines. As long as people are diligent and our staff is checking to make sure they are 6 feet apart, there’s enough space here to do that.”
- While the bathrooms and locker rooms will be open, there will be some stalls closed off if they are deemed too close to each other.
- The snack bar will be open, but the picnic area will have fewer tables, more spaced out.
- Lap lanes will be flexible based on demand for solo lanes, which will then lead to a sign-up list for usage if the demand is high.
- The volleyball, basketball and gaga pit areas will be closed.
- The complex is permitted to hold 2,940 guests normally, but based on square footage of open space and pool space, that number is being limited to 1,300.
- In case of inclement weather — thunder or lightning — and the pool has to close for at least a half hour, patrons can get their hands stamped as they leave. If the pool reopens that day they can come back in.
- The buildings were not repainted and flowers were not planted as part of a cost-saving effort while the village is running on an austerity budget.
“It’s not going to come to anyone as a shock what they see out here,” Gray said. “It’s pretty standard, in line with everything else that’s going on right now, like going to the grocery store.
“We want to make sure the facility is safe for patrons and staff. We want to make sure the residents see that. We’re still opening the pool during a pandemic, which is a dangerous thing. We all have our guard up.”
All the changes “give a sense that we’re not out of the woods,” Gray said. “If you walked in here and it all looked status quo, you might forget you need your mask. It’s a reminder of what we’re going through.”
Based on the response to a survey the village sent out about potential pool usage, Gray expected more permit sales leading up to the opening, but noted how much has changed since that time with coronavirus infection rates spiking in other parts of the country. “Maybe they changed their minds or they might wait it out,” Gray said. “We welcome them to come for a tour and see if they feel safe purchasing a pass. If someone buys a pass and after a week they aren’t comfortable they can get a refund.”
Rarely does the pool fill up to even a capacity of 1,300, but in such an odd time Gray doesn’t know what to expect, especially with many residents potentially opting out of their typical August vacations. He said when the complex is at 50%, 75% and 100% capacity, alerts will go out to the community so they can either rush over or opt to stay home. “We have no dedicated swim times because we feel we have enough green space to accommodate,” Gray said.
Aside from major electrical or plumbing work, all work on the pool facility is done in-house, led by parks department foreman Rich Strobel. “Rich has an extensive pool background and he’s taking it on as his own,” Gray said. “He’s very efficient and effective in getting the pool running.”
Gray and the village staff spent six weeks to prepare the pool for opening day, despite having much more work to do than normal and under hotter conditions than usual. Memorial Day Weekend opening vs. mid-July is a big difference.
“We have to paint the pools and you can’t paint if it’s too hot,” Gray said. “We painted the dive pool and the baby pool inside. To paint the dive pool in April it’s cooler and they can do it during their normal hours. We had the guys come in at 3:30 in the morning because all of a sudden the sun comes up and its 120 degrees at the bottom of that pool. The staff was on board and they’ve been helpful. It’s all in-house and everybody is on the same page.”
Walczewski manages the pool staff and said that while there are normally full-time and part-time lifeguards, the schedule is being done with everyone part time since the season is much shorter than usual. That said, he has a full staff and they even hired extra “social distancing ambassadors” to help out.
“It’s still a four-pool complex,” Walczewski said. “Even though we’re not open for as long, we still need the same amount of staff to work here because of health department regulations. Whether it’s four months or one day, it still takes the same amount of people to operate the facility safely.”
With lifeguard, CPR and first-aid courses not taking place this spring, the American Red Cross has extended all certification expirations by 120 days to get through the summer. What Scarsdale might not have access to this year are newer and younger lifeguards who would have completed those requirements in a typical year.
Gray said the entire process has been a sharing of ideas and seeing what might work best for each community. “There’s not a playbook for this,” he said. “The way a lot of municipalities in Westchester are coming up with their plans is we’re all talking to each other.”
The pool normally opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. (then 7 p.m. and eventually 6 p.m. later in the season based on sunset), but this year the pool will open at 9 a.m. every day but Monday, when it will open at noon. After Labor Day, for the final week, the pool could be on reduced hours based upon staffing before closing for good at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.
The recreation department welcomes all feedback in order to make a safe and positive experience for all pool-goers.
“It’s going to be an all-hands-on-deck kind of year,” Walczewski said. “Our No. 1 priority is [we] just don’t want anybody to get sick. All the other typical stuff that happens in a pool season is whatever. As long as we can keep everyone safe and healthy this summer we’ve done our job.”
For those of us who love the pool and are eagerly awaiting Saturday, thank you to all those who helped make this happen! Can’t wait to get into the water!
