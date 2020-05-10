Just like all his fellow college seniors, Charlie Musoff was really looking forward to his final semester and graduation at Yale. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and everything changed.
However, rather than just lamenting his lost semester at Yale, the Scarsdale grad decided to turn it into a positive and do something to help out as best he could.
He contacted Rabbi Daniel Riser at Westchester Reform Temple (WRT) to figure out a way to help out, and Riser put Musoff in touch with Sheryl Spivack-Braun of Montefiore Hospital. She suggested he help out with the Project Bravo food pantry, a community initiative of the Montefiore Health System.
Musoff thought that was a great idea and he got to work, organizing a food drive and delivering the donations himself to Project Bravo.
“It was a general impulse, sitting at home getting antsy, and so much COVID relief needs to happen, I just needed to figure out a way I could help,” Musoff explained. “A food pantry is an important thing to support anytime, and it’s exacerbated by COVID. I felt it was a valuable way to direct my attention. I know a lot of people who have had the virus and some who lost family members, and I just had to do something to help out.”
Musoff was still busy each day working remotely to finish his coursework at Yale, but that didn’t stop him from launching the food drive.
First he contacted family members, relatives and friends asking for food donations and to help spread the word. WRT donated a large supply of food and snacks intended for use by its Early Childhood Center, which canceled its programs due to the coronavirus.
In a matter of days, Musoff had food supplies piling up at his house. He made his first delivery last Tuesday at Project Bravo located on the Montefiore Moses campus.
Musoff said he plans to make a delivery there every Tuesday and he’s accepting donations of all kinds. To donate food supplies, email Charles.musoff@yale.edu for a list of items needed and for drop-off information.
Running for a cause
Scarsdale High junior Alex Friedman and many of his cross-country teammates were already signed up to run in the annual Scarsdale road race held by the village.
When that race was canceled, Friedman decided to make something positive out of the disappointment and organized an online road race to raise money for COVID-19 research.
“My friends and I were really looking forward to the road race, especially the seniors,” Friedman said. “We were disappointed, but I figured it’s best to try and help out a good cause during a time like this.”
Friedman created Run Together Stay Apart, a road race to take place on May 31. Since people can’t run together in a race at this time, Friedman said they can sign up to either run or walk a 1- or 5-mile distance, wherever and whenever they want on that day and submit their time online.
All proceeds from the $25 entry fee are being donated to COVID-19 research at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Every entrant will receive a race bib to compete and a medal.
Friedman and some of his teammates plan to run on the Bronx River path where they often train for the track and cross-country seasons. In addition, the event is on Sunday, May 31, which is Bicycle Sunday when the Bronx River Parkway is closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so runners can use that route as well.
“It doesn’t matter where and you can run at whatever time you want, and friends or families can do it together — staying 6 feet apart,” Friedman added.
To participate, sign up by email at runtogetherstayapart@gmail.com.
Free portraits for high school and college seniors
As a relative newcomer to the Scarsdale area, professional photographer Andrew Itkoff, whose kids attend Greenacres Elementary School, said he appreciates what a great community and school district Scarsdale is.
Itkoff, a former photographer for UPI, the Miami Herald and Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel, moved from Florida to Scarsdale three years ago and started his local photography business doing weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, and events in Westchester.
Seeing what has happened with the school district having to close down and go online, he couldn’t imagine what it feels like for the high school and college seniors and he decided to show his support by offering free portraits for any member of the senior class of 2020.
“I just felt so bad for all these seniors,” Itkoff explained. “I can’t imagine being a senior, this was your time to be the coolest kids in the school, the stars of your team, the prom, graduation, and they don’t have that.”
Itkoff has already taken several portraits of college seniors who had received their caps and gowns but did not get to participate in a graduation ceremony.
Many high school seniors had already purchased prom dresses that they don’t get to wear since the dances were canceled.
Whatever the senior wants for their photos, Itkoff has offered an hour of his time to take their portraits from a safe distance.
“Since we moved up here three years ago, everyone has been so nice and it’s such a great place to live, and this is my way of being nice to Scarsdale and say thank you,” said Itkoff. “It’s a gift, no payment, no pressure from me, no strings attached, just if you want to you can make a donation to the Robin Hood Foundation,” which has a special relief fund for coronavirus.
To schedule a portrait, contact Itkoff at 305-726-7244.
Family portraits on the porch
As a Scarsdale High School graduate and current father of three living in Westchester County, professional photographer Doug Schneider understands the extent to which family life has been disrupted by the virus.
During the pandemic, photographers throughout the country have been participating in charitable projects to take “porch-traits” of families on the steps or porch of their homes, and Schneider decided to give back by launching his own Families-Humanity: the Portrait Project.
Schneider has already booked about 75 portraits throughout Scarsdale and Westchester County. He plans to create a book with the proceeds going to support On The Line, a Dobbs Ferry-based charity that delivers meals to the elderly and sick throughout Westchester.
“I wanted to give back to the community and document a little bit of how our lives have changed during this time,” Schneider explained. “This is something we’ve never experienced and the impact has been hard on Westchester. I’m finding that the families who sign up for the shoot, they’re so excited to put a smile on their face after a long time in isolation, and showing a lot of gratitude.”
For each portrait Schneider books a half hour of his time to take the portraits at your home from a safe distance. He then provides five to 10 images from the session. There is no set fee, but he suggests a $100 donation with proceeds from the book project going to On The Line.
To schedule a portrait session, email dougschneiderphoto@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.