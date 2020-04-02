For some parents of children in the Scarsdale’s elementary schools, students’ e-learning progress when it comes to balancing synchronous (teacher-led in a group setting) and asynchronous (independent) during the COVID-19 pandemic era isn’t up to par. That message was made clear during the public comment period of the last two Monday board of education meetings conducted via Zoom and was equally clear in some of more than 600 responses between late last week and Monday, March 30.
Carolyn Earthy’s household runs the gamut of Fox Meadow Elementary School students with a kindergartner, a second grader and a fifth grader. While she lauded the “amazing” teachers during public comment Monday — just as other public commenters offered varying degrees of praise — she said, “The format and how it’s actually working in terms of a learning standpoint does not really seem ideal… I’m really thinking we should be moving much more toward a synchronized e-learning system right now.”
In other words, the interaction between students and teachers is lacking through Zoom instruction or similar options. Based on a March 26 email exchange with Superintendent Thomas Hagerman, Earthy was expecting more virtual face-to-face time with teachers, but doesn’t feel the system is trending that way.
“Unfortunately with the elementary school ages, the kids just don’t have the development, I think, to really benefit from the nonsynchronous model,” she said. “I know we keep talking about a balance, but it really seems like it’s more nonsynchronous than synchronous. I know there are going to be growing pains and I totally understand that — I’m just confused as to why the goal is really not for more of a balance where you really can say it’s 50-50 synchronous and nonsynchronous.”
Yingyong Chen, who offered public comment at both meetings a week apart, didn’t see enough positive change toward that end, either. He has a fourth grader, also at Fox Meadow, and a middle schooler. The Zoom time has been limited to one or two times per week.
“I think the younger kids need much more structure and regular instruction,” he said. “They do enjoy seeing their teachers and their classmates. The same thing was true from the teachers — they were very happy to see the kids.”
A week earlier, Chen said, “I don’t think we are doing enough, or nearly enough… There is no reason our school district cannot have a normal schedule like they were in school. Most of the classes can happen over Zoom… The kids are not on vacation. The teachers shouldn’t be on vacation. There’s no reason we cannot have the same kind of online classes as before… and the kids, they deserve more.”
Erica Crisses of Heathcote, who has twins in kindergarten, noted how different their schedules and workload are based on who their teacher is. Crisses, who also has a fourth grader, wondered why there was no “unity between teachers” in creating curriculum or face time. In addition, she believes her little ones especially need more time with their classmates and teachers: “That’s what kindergarten is about — social interaction and engagement in a classroom.”
“They really need to see their teacher every day,” urged Claudia Green, the mother of elementary and middle school students. She said, “I would recommend that the district should have a goal that teachers provide instruction every day, live or recorded.”
Green said too much time was being wasted with teacher preparation and meetings, which took away the opportunity for student engagement.
“Normally the thoughtful and deliberative planning that the district does is the great thing that I admire about this school district,” she said. “However, in this case I would say there is a risk of thoughtful planning all spring at the expense of instruction time and even if it’s not perfect and ideal and as profound as the kind of learning that Scarsdale strives for, aspiring to cover the curriculum to the best of their ability — in as much instructional time as possible on a daily basis — would be a wonderful substitute at this point.”
While Patty Greene’s middle schooler is able to work more independently, her second grader cannot do so for long periods of time. “They need reinforcement,” she told the board on March 23. “A half hour for a 7-year-old is a long time. Our teacher is starting Zoom calls, so that is great, but I think that if they could see the teacher even for a half hour every day, or a certain amount of time every day, that would be beneficial for the kids… otherwise they don’t do the work or the parents have to sit with them all day long, which can be difficult for either a working parent or for parents who are not teachers… We want to make sure the students are comfortable doing some independent learning, but also have the support that they need.”
The lack of engagement that comes with a “whole day doing a whole list of assignments,” is the issue for Melissa Mazer, who has third and fifth graders. “I am worried that the district is being so thoughtful about putting together the perfect e-learning program that they are not doing enough,” she said. “This is likely to be the situation for our children for the rest of the year… it seems that we’re a little behind in terms of face-to-face interaction.”
Like parents, board members challenged the district to step up even more. Board member Carl Finger said, “More personal interaction is better,” but noted the district is headed in the “right direction.” He added about elementary schools, “There seems to be a need to improve there.”
Board member Ron Schulhof has heard similar feedback, but saw the demand for more teacher time as a great compliment: “When I hear these comments from parents I hear it in the most positive light that they want the kids interacting with their teachers as much as possible, so I always take that as a fantastic sign. It’s just, how do we do that?”
Board member Karen Ceske talked about the novel nature of this work for the faculty members — they have to learn a totally new approach to education in a short time. “They’re trained in a certain way and now they’re having to switch,” she said.
“We have never endorsed distance learning as a preferred method,” Hagerman said. “As a district we did not train our teachers that way… We’ve never, ever prepared our teachers for this kind of a situation and I think our teachers have really risen to the occasion in spite of that fact.”
Hagerman tried to debunk what he feels is a myth that Scarsdale had extra time to prepare for distance learning, using the timeline to support his argument. When everyone left for the weekend on Friday, March 6, little did they know that on Sunday, March 8, a middle school faculty member would test positive for coronavirus and that the district would close buildings for a planned March 19 return after eight weekdays off campuses. At that time, e-learning was schedule to begin in full Monday, March 16, and last for three days until the school reopened. After a day or two it became obvious the coronavirus would cause more districts to close and New York State stepped in, closing schools through April 1, later extended to April 15.
“Even if we were a distance learning school, which we’re not, I think we have to acknowledge that distance learning in the time of coronavirus is very different than distance learning in another kind of time,” Hagerman said as the schools were embarking on the third official week of distance learning.
Hagerman pointed to Harvard University, which took two weeks off to prepare for distance teaching “even though they already had a platform they had been using for quite some time.”
The circumstances that Scarsdale families are facing — loss of income, having kids at home, dealing with illness and death — are issues that Scarsdale schools employees are also not immune to.
“As committed as we are to making sure that we continue to grow over time and that we’re providing classes educationally and professional development to our teachers so they are able to better meet the expectations of the community, our expectations do have to be realistic about what our teachers can really accomplish in this time that is completely unprecedented for any of us,” Hagerman said.
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Edgar McIntosh led off the e-learning presentation during both board meetings with updates for the community, in addition to those Hagerman posted on the school’s website nearly every evening. McIntosh’s No. 1 message to families having any types of issues from technology to assignments was to reach out to the classroom teacher first to work through any issues.
Teachers now have “office hours” for two hours each workday to field questions from parents and students so it doesn’t spill over into private time. “Wellness is important all around,” McIntosh said.
McIntosh praised the teachers for their “professionalism, focus and grace,” during what he called an “unprecedented time of uncertainty.”
To that end, all of the administrators have been connecting with peers in others districts during an unexpected period of “collaboration, innovation and adaptability,” as McIntosh put it.
“We are in the high end of synchronous opportunities among like districts in the area,” McIntosh said.
With regard to the survey, he reported the top successes were the community’s appreciation for the teachers, the consistency of the work being sent home, the synchronous opportunities and the technology available to make e-learning happen. On the flip side, there were some problems with the technologies, criticism of the absence of interaction, issues with overtaxing the students and difficulty with scheduling, most notably for families overseeing multiple children.
“The intention is not for it to be a homeschooling experience,” McIntosh said. “With the early childhood around K-2 there is an element of management and setting up the environment, which can feel very much like that. Every single one of the activities is designed to be as independent as possible. That being said, if you’re with a kindergartner, directions need to be read, materials need to be gathered, environments need to be set up to support that kind of learning.”
The topic of “teacher baselines” — what is expected of the teachers — and what they are, if they are being met and why some teachers are doing more than others was a major topic.
“There are certain complexities where the rollout is not happening at the exact same speed at the same time, depending on the complexities of the circumstance,” McIntosh said.
At both board meetings, Hagerman and McIntosh explained that Scarsdale classes don’t run the way they used to, from grade 12 down to kindergarten. Yes, the district’s “babies” — Hagerman’s affectionate term for the K-2 crowd — need and get more structure as far as constant oversight from teachers, but the model of teaching at school leans toward allowing the students to take more ownership of the materials. McIntosh said the teachers do not “spend the time just talking to the kids” in a normal daily setting.
The term Hagerman used is “student agency,” allowing students to “take responsibility for learning.” That increases the older a student gets.
“It’s not about teachers standing up in front of classrooms for an entire period and talking to them,” he said. “And as we’re translating from traditional classrooms in Scarsdale to home, that is still part of the equation. The philosophy we carry around instruction is still being carried on at home, where there is an expectation that kids have ample time to practice and build up skills, whether it’s reading or writing, research or specific content material.”
Based on the current trend with coronavirus locally, statewide, nationally and globally, it’s not unreasonable to believe that students might not return to the classroom this school year. For McIntosh it’s a build — a marathon, not a sprint. “To go from 0 to 60 I think is not instructionally the best way to go,” McIntosh said on March 23.
Teacher’s association president David Wixted, speaking during the March 23 board meeting, praised the board of education, the administration and the teachers for all of their efforts to make as seamless a transition for students and families as possible.
“My hope is the coming weeks bring an easier experience in online interactions with students, that students and teachers are able to find better, more engaging ways to conduct this work,” he said. “We all wish to again be in the company of our students back in our classrooms. This is the natural place for our instruction, and we know it to be the place where students do their best. Until then, we remain determined to provide Scarsdale students connection to the world they knew and understood, while signaling that through this continuing connection to their education, there is reason to believe they will be able to navigate this crisis.”
