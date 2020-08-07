Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman called it “a turbulent and chaotic week coming off a turbulent and chaotic series of months in which we’ve been all engaged in coping with a worldwide pandemic” as the Restart Committee and district administration pivoted on several fronts — based upon critical community feedback — in forming the initial plan it will present to New York State today.
“While I appreciate all the work done to date and all the ongoing work, I do believe we need to recognize the missteps that we have made, especially over the last couple of weeks,” school board member Ron Schulhof said at Thursday afternoon’s special board meeting. “While some of these missteps could be attributed to a tight timeline, and working in an environment that none of us have been in before, I believe we need to own up where the mistakes are on us. We owe that to everybody.
“In my personal opinion I do believe we are headed in a positive direction, but I believe that is in large part because of the community coming forward. It should not take two petitions and hundreds and hundreds of emails to move us in a direction where the current priorities of this community are. The board was elected to represent you and we need to live up to that commitment.”
Less than 48 hours after the district’s Restart Committee released its plan to the public for the first time Monday night, new changes were made to the elementary school and high school hybrid schedules Wednesday.
For elementary school students, instead of going every other day for half a day as originally proposed, they will go daily for either the morning from 9 to 11:15 a.m. or afternoon 12:45 to 3 p.m., with cleaning in between.
The change to the high school schedule includes “additional synchronous instruction in the afternoons and more frequent contacts per course. The hybrid schedule for Scarsdale High School allows students to come to school for two half days per week in the morning to receive in-person instruction in school and now provides students four half days per week in the afternoon to receive remote synchronous instruction at home.” This will provide a jump from 85 to 100 minutes of synchronous instruction.
A follow-up survey will be sent to parents on Aug. 7 to “assess parents’ current plans for the fall, in the event we are allowed to open for in-person learning.” At that time parents will be able to choose a remote e-learning option. The survey will also cover transportation to determine how many students will travel by bus, carpool or on foot.
The district’s initial reopening plan, an 84-page document that has gone through and will go through more changes, continues to be impacted by community feedback. On Thursday, Aug. 6, three meetings were held. The first was a presentation outlining the current plan, the second a special board of education meeting with public comment and finally a second board of education listening session in the evening, which was held too late for this edition.
Hagerman referred to a “clash of values” as to what parents want for their children, which has caused friction within the community.
“Please understand individual family needs were considered throughout this process, while also recognizing we are a community of families all with different needs and values and priorities,” Hagerman said. “These plans are predicated on the highest safety measures for everyone.”
School board member Amber Yusuf said, “We’re not all in the same place and no solution is going to make everybody happy. I think people need to recognize that this is a time for compromise on everybody’s part.”
According to Monday’s report, it is “not possible” for Scarsdale to create a 100% reopen plan without increasing campus space with offsite properties, which the district looked into, but didn’t deem feasible. Some of the keys to keeping students and employees safe should the schools reopen in a hybrid model are predetermined cleaning schedules, social distancing, use of masks at all times, cohorting students in the same groups as much as possible, cutting down movement between classrooms and a reduction of student density by “roughly” 50%. When students aren’t in school they will have synchronous and asynchronous online schooling.
“This plan is being developed with the understanding there will most likely be COVID-19 spread in our community over the next school year,” the report said. “Our risk mitigation strategies and adherences to cohorting seeks to reduce that risk to the greatest extent possible while still providing an educationally beneficial experience to our students.”
Board members and administrators alike seemed resigned to the possibility that sooner rather than later the district — if allowed to open at all — would be forced to move to a full distance learning model pending another outbreak. Keeping everyone safe will take the entire community, they said.
“I think it’s important as we contemplate risk mitigation that we understand no risk mitigation practices will be effective without partnership from the community,” Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach said. “Schools are part of a wider community and the protections we enact in school will not be enough to combat the virus. As a community we must all act in a way that helps strengthen our in-school strategies. If social distancing, mask wearing and very deliberate parenting that can reduce the risk of transmission, especially on the secondary level, is not adhered to we will not be able to keep our schools open.”
A daily screening report would need to be filed by parents for each student, in addition to temperature taking before students are permitted to enter buildings.
Dr. Louis Corsaro, a board certified pediatrician who serves as medical director to numerous districts, praised the district for its overall safety plan. He called the plan “exquisite.”
“It meets the expectations of the New York State Education Department as well as all CDC recommendations,” he said. “I have to specify though, as mentioned, we can implement all of these mitigations practices, but there’s no guarantee that we can minimize the potential for disease transmission to zero … If everyone works together we can at least minimize the potential for disease transmission.”
The district will incur great costs to achieve distancing in buildings and on buses and for cleaning and other safety measures. The AM/PM model at the elementary level will cost an estimated $750,000 to hire 1.5 new cleaners per building, though if school ends up going virtual, the workers would have to be let go. Assistant Superintendent for Business Stuart Mattey said the cost of outsourcing to a company would be “jaw-droppingly ridiculous.”
The district already has $200,000 worth of personal protective equipment with more to come, and cleaning costs will rise, in addition to extra busing — estimated at $300,000 — and the potential for hiring more building and classroom aides. Air dryers in bathrooms are being replaced with paper towels and garbage cans and sanitizing stations will be placed throughout all campuses. For lower grades, common tables are being replaced to space out students. Barriers are also being used when necessary.
The administration also acknowledged that many details are still in the works at all levels, particularly those relating to e-learning, most notably the full e-learning model families are allowed to opt for. Community members are demanding it be more robust and more personal than what was delivered in the spring when schools shut down unexpectedly due to the pandemic.
“We have come a long way from March in our learning, training, sharing and ultimate evolution in e-learning,” Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment Edgar McIntosh said, adding, “More details will be shared at a future time that will help outline the exact elements and parameters of e-learning. What is true is that there are improvements related to quality and quantity of connections between students and educators, with an early emphasis on social-emotional connections and measureable learning outcomes ... Unlike the hybrid plan proposed for the fall, e-learning, especially in our youngest learners, will rely on parents to be partners in this important plan.”
It was confirmed Thursday that middle and high school classrooms will be equipped with livestreaming cameras for those at home to attend classes virtually, in addition to the synchronous and asynchronous learning all students will get in the hybrid model.
The Scarsdale High School plan has changed dramatically. Prior to its release it leaked that it would be an all-remote restart, but now includes an actual hybrid mix.
According to the report, “The students, parents, and teachers on the SHS Restart Committee were unanimous that this schedule is the best hybrid schedule we could devise because of how it offers in-person experiences and flexibility for students and teachers who are not in school. The consensus was predicated on protecting and supporting vulnerable members of our community and not penalizing students or teachers who cannot come to school.”
For full remote learning, the 34 periods of the regular week are “preserved” and “the remote-learning schedule provides all students with the course selections they would have had if school were to open without restrictions.”
Students who opt to stay home will attend classes remotely which “follows the same schedule at home as their peers who are physically in the building.”
For students with unique learning needs across all grade levels, the district has prioritized that group for more in-person and synchronous learning when possible.
“In light of these apparent challenges, we believe the following plan provides students with the most beneficial educational experience within what the constraints allow,” the report said. “As this school year unfolds, the District is committed to flexibly addressing challenges, expanding successes, increasing in-person learning as conditions permit, and working to continuously improve the experience for our students.”
Cuomo weighs in
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was expected to announce late this week whether or not schools can open in some form if they have proper protocols in place, seemed to throw a wrench into everyone’s plans during briefings on Saturday and Monday when he addressed the issue of reopening.
Cuomo touted how good New York State’s COVID-19 numbers are looking with cases, hospitalizations and deaths at a low.
“This is really all great, great news and I congratulate New Yorkers because this is purely a result of the actions they’ve been taking,” Cuomo said. “The progress is even better than we expected. Remember when we started reopening, all the experts said expect the infection rate to increase when the activity rate increases. That’s what you’ve seen all across the country, that’s what you’ve seen in other countries, and that’s what we expected here. We then were talking about calibrating the increase and making sure it didn’t go that high, but it was supposed to go up. After two and a half months of reopening, the numbers have actually gone down; which nobody suggested. That is really to compliment New Yorkers.”
His main message to the 700 school districts in the state was that districts need to listen to parent feedback first and foremost. “You need the parents to be comfortable,” Cuomo said. “You need the teachers to be comfortable. You need the children to show up at school and there’s going to have to be a discussion … the parents are going to make the decision.”
Focusing on the issue of testing for COVID-19, he said, “I’ll tell you what [parents are] asking me, I’ll tell you what they’re going to ask every school district. ‘How are you going to test? How many tests are you going to take? Are you sure you have them lined up? Are you sure those are enough tests? Is it a representative sample? How long is it going to take to turn around the tests — is it two days, four days, seven days?’
“They’re informed, parents. They’re the most informed people on this issue probably in the country. They’ve lived through it. They’re going to have questions. This is not going to be the school district puts out a plan and then by fiat, by dictatorship, that is the plan.”
Along with restart plan release, Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Thomas Hagerman sent a letter to the community with a paragraph about the Cuomo testing bombshell: “This work is complicated by ever-changing circumstances and shifting requirements. In fact, just this afternoon, the Governor stated that school reopening plans would only be viable if districts have the capability to initiate and follow through with rapid COVID-19 testing. We have learned of this new development at the same time as the public. Currently, Scarsdale does not have the capability to test individuals for COVID-19. While the District will explore all possibilities, our ability to develop the capacity for on-site, rapid-result testing remains a significant unknown. If this becomes a requirement of reopening, we will need to revise our plan accordingly.”
Rauschenbach said the district is “seeking clarification” on testing as a requirement to open with a hybrid model.
