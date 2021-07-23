Twists and turns are nothing new for Evan Moretti, an elite diver who graduated from Scarsdale High School in 2015 and Duke University in 2019, but when it came to the plot of his story, he was certainly thrown for a loop last year.
Towards the end of the winter of 2019-20, Moretti was preparing for the final stretch of his training for the United States Olympic trials when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. His overseas training trip got canceled and he opted to stay in Reno, Nevada, to train and work as a coach in order to chase his Olympic dream as the trials and Games were delayed for an entire year.
Moretti, a month shy of turning 24, made the finals of trials, placing 11th overall on the 3-meter springboard with 1,063.9 points last month. Thirty-three springboard divers qualified for the trials, with 18 making semifinals, 12 finals.
“I’m happy to call myself an Olympic Trials finalist, but I can’t help but be a little bit disappointed because I wanted more and I believe I was capable of more,” Moretti said. “It was amazing to see my progression and see how far I’ve come over the years and be among the top.
“I was really, really pleased with my preliminary. From second place I was back like 20 points and that’s exactly where I wanted to be after the prelims. I had the highest scoring dive in the entire preliminary and after that round it hit me that I’ve come way farther than I thought. The whole experience was amazing.”
With only two competitors per event moving on to the Olympics, which begin this weekend, the trials are the pinnacle for most divers. The pool deck in Indianapolis was tense and intense at the same time.
“Almost every single person there, that was the meet of their lifetime,” Moretti said. “It was covered by NBC, cameras everywhere, extremely professionally done. It’s really high pressure. Despite COVID there was a still a big crowd. It was tense as everyone was going for the same objective, but at the same time it was an extremely emotional time and everybody had the hope they could make it… It doesn’t get much crazier than that, even the national championships. Nothing compares to Olympic trials.”
It was a much longer road than expected for Moretti, but the journey was worth it.
At Scarsdale, Moretti was a two-time Section 1 champion and New York State runner-up, helped the Raiders to their first ever Section 1 team title as a senior under coaches Tim Callahan and Kevin Lynch and broke the diving records of Donnie Callara (Scarsdale 2004) with 354.0 points for 6 dives, 645.80 for 11. At Duke, Moretti was a three-time All-America Honorable Mention and four-time NCAA qualifier, graduating top three in school history — second on 3-meter (414.23) and third on 1-meter (387.38) and platform (372.55) — under coach Nunzio Esposto.
Moretti ended his collegiate career placing 11th on the 1-meter, his best ever finish, after being named the Most Valuable Men’s Diver at the ACC Championships. He wasn’t pleased with his final meet, which drove him even further as he trained in China from August to December 2019 before placing ninth on the 3-meter at the USA Diving National Winter Championships. He then returned home to train at Fordham with New York Dive Club coach Zhuhua Hu, a three-time Olympic coach, and on March 5, 2020, was announced as one of 91 who made the USA Diving 2020 High Performance Squad, or US National Team.
Freshly arrived in Reno, Nevada, in advance of a planned training trip, Moretti, with travel limited due to the pandemic, opted to stay and train with the Nevada Dive Club under coach Jianli You, short-term at first, eventually long-term after it was announced in March that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were being postponed. Moretti had a big decision to make: stay and train or enter the workforce.
“I decided to put my life on hold and just go for it,” Moretti said. “I was kind of locked in and I was ready to go for it and try to have a successful run with the team there. The decision was easy because I was just surrounded by really dedicated people.”
After the postponement of the 2020 Games, the next goalpost for the divers was the December 2020 World Cup qualifier in North Carolina, which would decide who would compete in the Olympic test event in Tokyo a month prior to the Olympics.
“We were really in top shape and one week before that meet in December it was canceled at the last possible moment,” Moretti said. “It was devastating. Some people were happy about it, some were not. We had a Zoom call with all of USA Diving about whether or not the meet should continue two weeks prior and it was chaos. Some people had been out of the pool and hadn’t trained and some never stopped training for a day. Ultimately it was supposed to be in North Carolina and North Carolina went into its second emergency lockdown right before people were supposed to start traveling, so it was serious.”
Training was tough enough as Moretti’s club had several pauses for potential COVID-19 contact whether it was coaches, divers or pool staff. Moretti missed all of August “because we had a terrible time of people getting the virus.” The inconsistency was difficult, but not competing was even worse.
“Not having a competition is really detrimental to all the athletes,” Moretti said. “You learn so much when you’re competing and you have the adrenaline rush that you don’t have in practice and you have to learn to manage that.”
After a short break following the latest cancellation, Moretti was back in the pool in January 2021. “Once April and May came around we were really locked in,” he said.
Moretti increased the difficulty of his repertoire by mastering a tuck 1.5, an inward 3.5 and a back 3.5, an elite trio of dives you don’t see often in the same program.
“That in itself was a huge accomplishment,” Moretti said. “I’d been going for that for a long time. It’s higher risk, but higher reward and some of that paid off at the meet and I was really happy with that. It was cool to reach the highest point in the sport at this point.”
From U.S. Nationals in late 2019 to the last month, the wait was worth it.
“Since everyone can do the dives in practice, it’s all about who can hit it in the competition, who can do it when the pressure’s on,” Moretti said. “It was cool to see how people handled that. We had to view it as just another hurdle and it made the experience pretty unique.”
With the trials behind him, Moretti looks to use his degree in public policy knowing that in a year or two he can consider returning to diving in advance of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
“My coach in Nevada wants me to come back after a year to go for the next one,” Moretti said. “I need to see what else is out there. I’d really like to use my degree. I graduated from the School of Public Policy at Duke and I loved it. I have to take some time away and think about what I want and see what else is out there before I announce my retirement.”
Should the 2020 trials — held in 2021 — end up being Moretti’s grand finale, he’ll leave the sport content.
“To end at that meet in the finals is the goal for a lot of people, a dream come true,” he said. “If I were to stop right now I’d have no regrets. I learned so much about myself and got close with my teammates and coaches. I’ve gotten so much out of this that if I were to return it would just be icing on the cake.”
