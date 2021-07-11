Tuesday, July 6, was a long time coming for the Scarsdale Recreation Department as full summer sports camps, day camp and teen travel camp returned to the village for the first time since 2019.
Though there are still COVID-19 restrictions in place — like masks indoors and limited numbers on buses based on both camp and school grounds mandates — some electives have been omitted and the travel trips are all in New York and roughly within an hour of Scarsdale, Assistant Rec Department Superintendent Bob Kaczmarek was pleased to say “I think this year those who are attending camp are going to get the full experience. There’s no doubt about it.”
May 2020 was a time of major announcements for the rec department. While all fields remained closed to gatherings, tennis courts did open up, it was announced there would be no camp program and word came that the pool would be tentatively ready to open July 18, 2020. Last summer when the village decided to cancel camp altogether due to the pandemic, rec superintendent Brian Gray said it was “the hardest thing” he’s ever done professionally.
This summer Gray and his colleagues are thrilled to be as busy as ever providing nearly full programming throughout the village in all aspects of recreation.
“We’ve been operating for the past 16 months feeling like there’s been a foot on our chests so to speak,” Kaczmarek said. “We’ve been trying to do as much as we can under the confines we’re under and to be able to offer a full program once again — and it’s not just camp — we’re truly trying to offer everything we’ve always offered. Parks and Recreation became essential. Even though we may fall in many cases under nonessential, the pandemic has proven that our services are essential to the well-being of our residents and our constituents. For us it’s almost like a rebirth. We’re given a chance again to do what we love to do.”
Like with the pool last year, the rec department was concerned what the turnout would be for camp as there are many factors affecting kids signing up, including parents seeking other options, lingering fear about the virus and the opposite, which is people taking the opportunity to travel, which was extremely limited last year. Kaczmarek said that while the numbers are down overall, they are still extremely solid at all of the camps. There are even some like Lenape and Wapetuck for the first and second graders, respectively, that are close to 2019 enrollment.
“We’re so grateful to be able to offer this to our residents and equally grateful the residents responded the way they did,” Kaczmarek said. “We were wondering what the numbers were going to be like, how many were going to take advantage of this opportunity, and we were worried. You plan for the best, hoping you’ll get that, because it’s so much harder to plan smaller and then have to ramp up. We’ve been very fortunate the village board has been behind us [and] our administration has been totally supportive. This department is very grateful for the support from the community.”
As with any year, the camps are at the mercy of the school district as far as which facilities are available based upon construction projects that may be occurring throughout the summer. In addition, the district is running the Summer Spark enrichment program at Greenacres and Fox Meadow elementary schools for students who were in grades K-5 this past school year.
The Sagamore kindergarten campers are at Heathcote Elementary School, the first graders at Quaker Ridge, second graders at Edgewood, while Camp Pathunke for grades 3-8 had the biggest change, going from the middle school to the high school.
“That’s our biggest camp and going into a new facility and having to try to adapt with COVID and the new environment, the learning curve is there, but we’ve got competent people there, so it’s not an issue,” Kaczmarek said.
Like the morning sports and soccer camps where campers can attend the main camp in the afternoon, the Summer Spark participants were also encouraged to enroll in afternoon camp, with busing provided from Summer Spark.
“We don’t want anybody to miss out on the camp opportunity and that was something that our department, along with the coordinators of Spark, wanted to make sure the kids could do both,” Kaczmarek said.
Campers will get a chance to swim at the Scarsdale Municipal Pool Complex once a day in most cases — another big undertaking with the rec department using twice as many buses to transport kids as a way to keep the campers as podded as possible throughout the summer, which Kaczmarek called “a feat unto itself.”
“Should someone be identified as having COVID, we can then isolate and control without exposing the masses,” he said.
While Kaczmarek said the pool and camps, both armed heavily with sanitizer, are fully staffed, they could use more help. He noticed in hiring that there were fewer lifeguards and fewer adults applying for jobs.
“It’s an interesting time right now, but the kids have stepped up for the most part and come out,” Kaczmarek said. “This is a countywide thing. The county is still scrambling for lifeguards, as are many of our colleagues. We’ve been fortunate in Scarsdale and 70% percent, if not more, of our seasonal staff are from Scarsdale and that says a lot.”
