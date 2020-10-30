After running surveys for five days, Scarsdale School District released sample results Oct. 28 of responses provided by elementary, middle and high school parents, students and teachers who assessed the district’s hybrid learning model.
A majority of Scarsdale’s students, parents and teachers responded to the surveys, which were available starting Oct. 20 — 544 fourth and fifth grade students responded in the elementary school (74% of the total number in those grades), 548 middle school students responded (47%) and 748 high school students responded (50%) to the surveys.
A total of 110 elementary school faculty members responded (54%), 66 middle school faculty members responded (65%) and 82 high school faculty members responded (54%) to the surveys.
Parents were instructed to fill out a survey for each individual child, which led to 1,210 students represented by parents at the elementary level (59%), 855 students represented by parents at the middle school level (72%) and 962 high school students represented by their parents (64%).
Sample results here are rounded to the nearest whole number.
Elementary school results
The elementary school survey for all groups focused on a number of areas including arrival and dismissal, in-person and virtual-only learning time, independence, parent reports, Wednesdays and curriculum alignment.
On most of the questions, students, parents and teachers were given a range of answer options that went from strongly agree to strongly disagree. A neutral option was also included.
A vast majority of students in grades 4 and 5 said they felt comfortable during drop off and dismissal (44% strongly agreed and 42.5% agreed) and also felt they knew the protocols for drop off and dismissal (66% strongly agreed and 28% agreed). Based on 104 faculty responses, most staff felt comfortable with the arrival and dismissal protocols (37.5% strongly agreed and 40% agreed).
A majority of students (29% strongly agreed and 44.5% agreed) said they were able to learn well in the AM/PM classroom model. More than half said they learned better in smaller groups (24% strongly agreed, 35% agreed and 26.5% were neutral). Of 542 students surveyed, more than 85% strongly agreed or agreed that they felt safe in the classroom.
Most of the staff (72%) strongly agreed or agreed they found the time in class and online effective and said teaching with a smaller group of students was more efficient. Almost 82% of staff strongly agreed or agreed that teaching in smaller groups allowed them to effectively monitor student progress.
A vast majority of upper elementary level students said they could log on and manage online activities by themselves (42.5% strongly agreed and 39% agreed), while 82% combined strongly agreed and agreed they were able to find the material they needed independently.
About 25% of fourth- and fifth-grade respondents said they felt neutral in their ability to stay focused while doing independent work, while 26% strongly agreed and 38% agreed).
About half of students (about 20% strongly agreed and 26% agreed) said they enjoyed the Wednesday enrichment block, with 40% neutral on the subject.
From 54 elementary staff responses, 41% agreed that students were independent during virtual times, with 33% neutral and 20% disagreeing. About 46% of respondents agreed that students were completing their virtual assignments, while 35% gave a neutral response.
More than half of elementary school staff (17% strongly agreed and 45% agreed) that students were exhibiting appropriate behavior during virtual school hours.
A majority of elementary school faculty strongly disagreed (75% and 78%) that live streaming for their off-cohort group would be beneficial for the off-cohort students and in-person groups.
Almost half of parents of students in grades K-1 strongly agreed (12.5%) or agreed (36%) that the independent work assigned to their child matched their child’s level of independence. About 26% of parents selected neutral and while 20% disagreed.
More than 60% of parents of students in grades 2-5 strongly agreed or agreed that the independent work assigned to their child matched their child’s level of independence.
Parents with children in K-1 strongly disagreed (22%) and disagreed (43%) that their child was able to get started with independent work without assistance. Similarly, K-1 parents also strongly disagreed (23%) and disagreed (43%) their child could organize their time during independent work time.
Parents with children in grades 2-3 had slightly more positive results, with 27% disagreeing, 26.5% neutral and 23% agreeing their child was able to organize their time during independent work time. Almost half of parents with students in grades 4-5 (18% strongly agreed and 30% agreed) their child could organize their time during independent work time.
Regardless of grade, more than 70% of parents strongly agreed and agreed their children completed independent assignments.
More than 50% of parents of students in grades K-5 also disagreed or felt neutral that the 15-minute Zoom sessions on Wednesdays provided a meaningful connection for their child, while 42% of elementary school staff strongly disagreed that the Zoom sessions were beneficial (18% disagreed and 29% were neutral).
The results also showed that 45% of staff felt able to assess students and provide them with feedback in a timely manner (11% strongly agreed and 29% were neutral).
Less than 50% of parents of students in grades K-5 said they strongly agreed or agreed they understood what the learning expectations for the year were (depending on the grade level, between 24% and 31% said they were neutral).
In all, about half (55.5%) of faculty said they strongly disagreed (20%) and disagreed (35.5%) that their input through surveys, committee work and building and district meetings was being considered during the district decision making process.
Middle school results
The middle school survey focused on a number of areas including what was going well with hybrid learning, safety, student movement, office hours and synchronous cohort engagement.
Students, parents and teachers answered multiple questions during the survey in a 1-5 range, with 1 being strongly agree and 5 being strongly disagree; 3 was offered as a neutral response option.
In the surveys, 87% of parents and 82.5% of students strongly agreed or agreed that in-person school days were enjoyable.
About 95% of teachers reported assigning work that should take students no more than 1-2 hours for each class, with 61% reporting the work should take under an hour. In their responses, 85% of students said they spent 3-6 hours completing work on their at-home school days, with 61% of parents reporting the workload to be just right.
More than 55% of students in grades 6-8 said their workload was just enough. Around 40% reported their workload was too much, with less than 4% reporting their workload was too little.
A majority of students (79%) reported they fully understood the content of their classes. More than 50% of students strongly agreed or agreed they were comfortable using Schoology, a learning management system, to locate assignments easily.
A vast majority of students said they strongly agreed and agreed they feel comfortable with the school’s current safety protocols (79%) and eating lunch outside (89%) and 86% agreed that other students were consistently wearing masks and 90% agreed that faculty members were consistently wearing masks.
About one-third (33%) of faculty responded they felt neutral that students were consistently social distancing, with 27% disagreeing and 17% strongly disagreeing. On their surveys, 71% of faculty strongly agreed and agreed students were consistently wearing masks.
A vast majority (79%) of parents strongly agreed and agreed they felt comfortable with the safety procedures at the school.
About half (56%) of parents strongly agreed and agreed they were comfortable with allowing students to move from class to class throughout the school day, while 16% were neutral and 28% disagreed or strongly disagreed.
Nearly all (96%) of students said they email a teacher when they need assistance, with 78% of parents noticing the same behavior. About half (51.5%) of teachers said the questions they primarily receive from students are assignment based. As many as 90% of teachers reported having five or fewer students in office hours, with 60% reporting having six or more.
As for students, 54% of sixth graders said they receive help once a day from an adult, with 34% responding never; 35% of seventh graders said they receive help once a day from an adult, with 57% responding never; 31% of eighth graders said they receive help once a day from an adult, with 62.5% responding never.
Some 75% or more of students in grades 6-8 said they benefited more from synchronous learning compared to asynchronous learning.
Also, 58% of students strongly agreed they enjoyed attending school during in-person days of instruction, while 27% said they were neutral about enjoyment during their at-home days of instruction.
A majority (64%) of parents said they strongly agreed and agreed they felt comfortable about increasing their child’s screen time if it meant they could engage in class synchronously. Students were split across the board on increasing screen time (24.5% strongly agree, 17% agree, 24% neutral, 17% disagree and 18% strongly disagree).
High school results
The high school survey was split into separate surveys to measure students’ and parents’ reactions to hybrid and remote-only instruction, and the survey tackled a number of areas, including morning in-person classes, afternoon virtual classes, asynchronous work, Wednesdays, student, teacher and colleague connections, technology and more.
Students, parents and teachers answered multiple questions with the agree/disagree scale mentioned above, with a neutral option also included.
For students in the hybrid model, 53% of students said they strongly agreed that in-person morning classes were effective for learning, with 37% reporting to agree. About 31% of students agreed that afternoon virtual classes were effective for learning, with 34% neutral and 21% disagreeing.
Overall, 56% of students strongly agreed and agreed that asynchronous work was effective in learning. When comparing Wednesday to other days of the school week, 38% of students said they spent about the same amount of time on schoolwork. 28% reported spending more time on work.
About 79% of students said they had connected with at least one teacher on Wednesday afternoons during tutorial time and 65% said they see 1-2 teachers on a typical Wednesday afternoon.
A vast majority of students (80%) said they strongly disagreed with preferring to stream into classes of the other cohort instead of doing asynchronous work for those classes.
Around 50% of students strongly agreed and agreed they knew how their grades would be determined (26% were neutral, 19% disagreed); while 72% strongly agreed and agreed they understood what they were expected to learn in class. When compared to a typical year, 59% of students said they were doing more or much more schoolwork as a hybrid student; 33% said they were doing the same amount of work, and 7% said they had less work.
Parents said they strongly agreed (61.5%) their hybrid student’s morning in-person classes were effective for learning (29.5% agreed), while 42% of parents agreed their child’s afternoon virtual classes were effective for learning, with 28.5% responding neutral and 17% disagreeing.
About a third (39%) of parents strongly agreed and agreed their child’s asynchronous work was effective, while 30.4% responded neutral and 30.4% disagreed and strongly disagreed.
Almost 50% of parents disagreed or strongly disagreed that their children spent the same amount of time on schoolwork as they did when they were in school during the two mornings the other cohort was in in-person classes.
About half (51%) of parents of hybrid students said they strongly disagreed or agreed that they would prefer their child to be able to stream into their classes instead of doing asynchronous work.
Compared to a typical year, 20.5% of hybrid parents said their children were doing more work, 35.5% said they were doing about the same, 26% said they were doing less work and about 9% said they were doing much less work.
For students in the remote-only model, 37% of students disagreed and strongly disagreed that they were able to engage effectively by streaming into in-person classes (22% were neutral and 37% agreed).
In addition, 64% of remote-only students agreed and strongly agreed that asynchronous work was effective for learning, and 19.5% of student respondents said they spent much more time on Wednesdays with schoolwork; 32% said more, 29% said about the same and 15% said less.
A majority of students (74%) said they had connected with at least one teacher on Wednesday afternoons, with 62% responding that they meet with 1-2 teachers on a typical Wednesday afternoon.
About 36% of remote students disagreed and strongly disagreed they felt connected with their peers, while 37% said they responded as neutral and 27.5% strongly agreed and agreed.
About half (50.5%) of remote students said they know how their grades will be determined (23% responded neutral and 21% disagreed).
A majority of remote student said they were doing much more (28%) or more (33%) schoolwork than a remote student when compared to a typical year.
Most parents (62%) of remote students said they strongly agreed or agreed their child was able to engage effectively by streaming into in-person classes. The same percentage of parents also strongly agreed or agreed that their child’s asynchronous work was effective for learning.
In their view, 66% of parents said their child had connected with their teacher on Wednesday afternoons, with 48% responding their child connected with 1 to 2 teachers on a typical Wednesday afternoon and 31% responded that their child didn’t connect with any teachers on a typical Wednesday afternoon.
When comparing schoolwork to a typical year, 44% of parents said their children were doing the same amount of work as a remote student (24.5% they did more and 15% said they did less).
Most high school faculty (74%) said they strongly agreed or agreed that morning in-person classes were effective for learning. About half (49%) agreed that afternoon virtual classes were effective (27% were neutral).
Additionally, 30.5% of teachers disagreed that they were able to effectively engage remote-only students who were streaming into in-person classes (27% were neutral and 23% agreed).
Less than half (44%) of teachers said they agreed and strongly agreed they were able to advance through the curriculum normally because of asynchronous work (26% were neutral and 24% disagreed.)
A vast majority of teachers said their technology at home was working well (19.5% strongly agreed and 57% agreed), and 96% of teachers strongly agreed or agreed Google Classroom has helped them organize their class meetings, material sand assignments.
When asked if teachers would prefer streaming to students in the cohort at home into their classes in the morning instead of having to provide asynchronous learning, most said no (44% of teachers strongly disagreed and 22% disagreed), while 27% were neutral and 7% agreed.
A majority of teachers (85%) agreed or strongly agreed their students knew how their grades would be determined, and 86.5% said their students knew what they were expected to learn in their classes.
A vast majority of teachers felt connected with their students (12% strongly agreed and 60% agreed) but fewer felt they were connected with their colleagues (33% agreed, 24% were neutral, 29% disagreed and 8.5% strongly disagreed).
Overall, 54% of teachers said they were giving the same amount of work compared to a typical year.
