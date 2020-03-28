Renovations for the Scarsdale High School auditorium and about three dozen other expenditures totaling $3.4 million will likely be deferred or cut, due to an urgent need to trim expenses from the proposed 2020-21 school budget. The budget revamp comes in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, which has sent the economy into a nosedive and unemployment through the roof.
During a three-hour school budget study videoconference Monday, March 23, members of the Scarsdale Board of Education and numerous residents tuned in to hear recommendations for reducing the proposed school budget. In a virtual meeting held via Zoom, district administrators presented the board with a list of 35 options for cutting back, including the postponement of the $2.5 million renovation planned for the auditorium at Scarsdale High School.
The board agreed with most of the suggestions and scheduled an additional budget discussion to take place via Zoom on Monday, March 30. The community can join in remotely and participate in the discussion of various ways to hold down expenses and reduce the tax levy.
Stuart Mattey, assistant superintendent for business and facilities, presented several open-ended scenarios, including the possibility that the scheduled May 19 budget vote and school board election might be postponed.
Mattey also talked about the district’s financial conditions amid the ongoing closure of nonessential businesses and how the economic crisis might affect school districts’ mandated contributions to the New York State employee and teacher retirement systems.
If the schools remain closed through April, Mattey said the district’s fund balances would increase due to surpluses generated by reduced costs in several areas, such as fuel, utilities, operations and maintenance. He noted the district would realize even more savings if schools are closed through June.
The savings, however, would be counterbalanced by reductions in revenue from sales tax revenues and interest, he said.
If all 35 suggested reductions are implemented, along with a few additions and changes in revenue, the budget-to-budget increase would be 1.3%, down from the previous plan for a 3.43% increase, and the tax levy increase would be 1.61%, down from a 3.23% tax levy increase in the previous plan.
In addition to the recommendations presented, board members asked the administration to consider removing $250,000 that was added to the district’s proposed health insurance budget in anticipation of increased claims related to the coronavirus. The board also asked the administration to come up with suggestions for further reductions, such as cuts in personnel costs, and to present those ideas at the meeting March 30.
Thirteen community members shared opinions through Zoom about the proposed budget plan changes. Most of the speakers urged the board to cut the budget below last year’s levels, or to hold off on making decisions as long as possible because the course of the economic and public health crisis is uncertain.
Diane Greenwald of Oak Lane and Leah Dembitzer, president of the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale, both voiced support for keeping the SHS auditorium renovation project on track; the project is partially covered by the capital budget and by $700,000 set aside from the 2014 bond.
Bob Harrison, of Fox Meadow Road, said there should be no tax increase this year, and Bob Berg of Tisdale Road, Yingyong Chen of Fox Meadow Road, Venu Angara of Church Lane and Molly Tu of Putnam Road urged the board to cut spending and reduce the school budget.
About 180 people tuned in for the Zoom meeting, which is available to view on the district website: scarsdaleschools.org on the board of education video link. Mattey’s slide presentation for the new budget plan is also posted on the schools website as a PDF on the BoardDocs link here: bit.ly/2WPwSAz.
