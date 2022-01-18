Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman sent an email to the community late morning Tuesday, Jan. 18, following the three-day weekend and announced two major changes in district policy. Scarsdale will now allow two spectators per students at athletic and performance events as long as 50% capacity of the space isn’t exceeded (https://www.scarsdalenews.com/sports/scarsdale/community-opposes-scarsdale-school-s-spectator-ban/article_414a4f7e-74ad-11ec-bd6e-136b7bca3453.html) and will permit field trips, including overnights as long as one parent attends with their child and they provide their own transportation. Though it puts it on families, this is a win for the cheerleading team should it decide to attend UCA Nationals in Florida next month. (https://www.scarsdalenews.com/sports/scarsdale/cheerleading/cheerleaders-regroup-quickly-to-make-nationals/article_15bceaa8-5f6b-11ec-b895-5b5c528746a9.html)
See Dr. Hagerman’s entire letter below:
January 18, 2022
Dear Scarsdale Community,
Today’s update will include current metrics, adjusted spectator rules for all performances, and adjusted trip allowances. Additionally, this week we expect to announce further adjustments to contact tracing and quarantine rules as the recent guidance is clarified by the State. Given the rapidly changing COVID-19 infection numbers, we will review trip and event protocols on a two-week basis, as well as other relevant procedures.
Current Metrics:
Fortunately, COVID-19 numbers have started to decline in the last week across the County and State. In Westchester, cases per 100k have dropped from a high of 381 to 272, the positive test rate has moved from 31.3% to 27.3%, and the infection rate has dropped from 1.42 to .97. With the caveat that numbers remain very high in comparison to other COVID-19 surges and schools are still seeing multiple cases a day, the overall downward trend is still encouraging. For a full understanding of national, State, and local COVID-19 data see this link.
Events and Spectators:
As indicated earlier, District administration has reviewed current metrics and internal risk mitigation efforts and we are modifying the following practices:
- · Students may bring two spectators to any school co-curricular activity as long as 50% capacity of the event space is not exceeded. All mitigation measures must be followed by all participants and attendees, including mask-wearing.
- · Parent and community meetings will be allowed on campuses after school hours, utilizing mask-wearing and 6ft social distancing in all spaces.
- · These practices will be reviewed (and potentially updated) again in two weeks.
Trip Updates:
As part of our review, we also examined travel events. Below, you will find our updated procedures on day and overnight trips:
- · Educationally relevant field trips (without overnight stays) are now being allowed with risk mitigation efforts in place, including masking, regardless of venue rules.
- · Trips that require an overnight stay are being allowed as long as a parent or legal guardian can accompany each student. No transportation will be provided
- · All mitigation measures must be followed by all participants and attendees, including mask-wearing, regardless of venue rules.
These changes are good news in terms of normalizing these activities for students, staff, and families. As the Omicron surge lessens, we will continue to update our practices for even more freedom and flexibility. Enjoy the week and stay warm and healthy.
Warm regards,
Dr. Thomas Hagerman
