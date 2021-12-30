Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman released much-anticipated COVID-19 information in a community email on Dec. 30 about the return to school slated for Monday, Jan. 3, following a two-week vacation.
With a priority to keep schools “open and safe,” Hagerman outlined all of the protocols that continue to be or will be in place starting in 2022. He noted the scenarios that could put schools back to remote learning would be Gov. Kathy Hochul of “public health authorities” closing schools or not having enough healthy staff to keep schools open.
In the event of “emergency remote instruction,” Hagerman said a plan for each school level was created at the beginning of the academic year. “The student schedules were developed utilizing the most effective practices from our last closure to maximize student learning, connection, and engagement,” Hagerman wrote. “The specifics of these plans will be communicated through building leadership and classroom teachers in the event they are needed.”
The lone change to Scarsdale’s quarantine tutoring is that “passive live streaming” will be available for high school students who are mandated to quarantine. Principal Ken Bonamo will update families on that front.
Though the school isn’t allowed to require testing, Hagerman encourages those who traveled during the vacation or who aren’t feeling well to get tested before returning to school. For those who aren’t feeling well, regardless of a negative test result, should not attend school.
Hagerman called Westchester County’s 224.3 cases/100,000 people, 1.51% infection rate and 12.4% positive rate during the omicron variant surge “concerning,” and urged those who have not yet gotten vaccinated or booster shots to get them “as soon as they are able to do so.”
Hagerman updated the state’s masking guidance, which has several impacts. Among them are:
- · Masks must be worn on school grounds at all times — indoors and outdoors, including parents at drop-off and pick-up — with the lone exception being socially distanced lunch.
- · Mask breaks are being eliminated.
- · Lower grade elementary school snack breaks, which were set to return after the break, are being postponed.
All teachers will be given KN-95 masks, and students are “encouraged” to wear those types of masks or “close-fitting, high-quality masks.”
With the Centers for Disease Control and New York State DOH updating guidance on the isolation period for positive-testing essential employees from 10 days to five days, Scarsdale will adhere to that policy. Students, however, must still quarantine for 10 days.
In December, the NYS DOH approved Test to Stay and Test Out of Quarantine for schools. While some area districts began using Test to Stay last month as it was approved by the county DOH, Test Out of Quarantine had not been approved locally.
“We expect additional information on this from the WCDOH and will follow whatever procedures they put in place if they choose to adopt a test out of quarantine procedure,” Hagerman wrote.
Test to Stay is for unvaccinated students who have close contacts with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. As long as they don’t have symptoms and a test negative for COVID-19 that morning, they are permitted to attend school only, but are still under normal home quarantine the rest of the day. Hagerman said the district will implement Test to Stay once it receive test kits, which he expects “in the coming weeks.”
“Given our high vaccination rate, this program will only impact a relatively small number of students given that only unvaccinated students must quarantine when exposed to COVID-19,” he wrote. “We will be sending further details once we receive the tests and are able to begin the program.”
As far as symptomatic students and staff returning to school, Hagerman wrote that district will accept two at-home or lab negative antigen tests for vaccinated individuals or a negative lab PCR test for those who are unvaccinated.
The district will continue its surveillance testing program with Mt. Sinai and Verbosity and encourages families who have not signed their kids up to do so via the email they will receive. In order to be eligible for the Jan. 4 testing kit that will be collected the next day, students need to be registered by 9 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Despite “lessening” COVID-19 mitigation efforts for things like concerts and sporting events and travel prior to the fast spread of the highly transmissible, though less deadly omicron variant, the district is “reinstating the restrictions previously in effect until the end of January when we will reevaluate.”
Spectators will no longer be permitted at athletic events and no field trips will be permitted. “We hope as the current surge in cases eases, we will be able to return to more normalized practices in all of these areas,” Hagerman wrote.
In addition, the district will continue with its ventilation, cleaning and disinfecting protocols.
“In closing, it is imperative that our community continues to work together and follow our risk mitigation efforts, both in school and at home,” Hagerman wrote. “This is critical to keep everyone safe and our schools open. As always, we thank you for your support and cooperation in these efforts.”
