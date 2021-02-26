Based on the amount of passion and high level of intensity in the Scarsdale High School wrestling room since Feb. 9, you’d never know the Raiders weren’t preparing for a competitive season. With no guarantee of matches — and with time running out until the season officially ends March 14 — the 23 members of the team are working as hard as ever, appreciating the second best scenario they were given, which is the ability to have full contact practices.
“Personally right now I’m going to take every single second to be on that mat,” senior captain Lee Kermanshahchi said. “I’m going to stay after practice when I can, I’m going to come early to practice when I can, because I know after March 14 that mat’s going to be packed away and I’m never going to see it again.”
When the Scarsdale Board of Education voted Feb. 8 to allow high-risk winter sports wrestling and cheerleading to hold practices only — basketball and ice hockey were cleared to compete — its members did so with a mandate to the administration to seek clarification and/or changes for the conflicting masking guidance between New York State and the Westchester County Department of Health when it came to wrestling, though Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman and Athletic Director Ray Pappalardi warned they had already done so unsuccessfully, would try again and not to expect anything different.
True to their prediction, there are no new developments as February comes to a close this weekend, so having finished its 10th required practice Thursday, Feb. 25 that would have allowed it to compete under normal circumstances, the wrestling team remains in a holding pattern.
“Right now they are training in pods,” Pappalardi said. “They can live wrestle with each other in pods during practice. Right now that’s the only promise that we have … We have not received any modifications or accommodations in writing or otherwise … so we are not in a position right now where we feel we can advance.”
Some BOE members’ concern is that the district would be liable if anything happened to a wrestler competing while masked based on the county DOH’s reference to American Academy of Pediatrics guidance saying that wearing masks, which are required by the state “as tolerable” and are required by the section, is “discouraged” in wrestling — and cheerleading — due to a potential choking hazard.
“Whoever came up with saying a mask is a choking hazard is absolutely ridiculous,” Kermanshahchi said. “They’ve never wrestled before… We’ve had matches before where people accidentally stick their hand in your mouth and the ref will call it instantly. When a ref is watching a wrestling match there’s only two guys he has to look at.
“Another thing we’ve learned from practicing the last couple of weeks is the headgear keeps the mask in place even more, adding extra security. It’s less likely to fall off because the straps are covered under your ears.”
Pappalardi doesn’t disagree with that assertion as he’s seen two weeks of live full contact practices and there have been no incidents.
The team wrestles in groups of three now and adding a single opponent in each dual meet, they believe, would be safer than playing a team sport when it comes to COVID-19.
“I definitely feel like it can be done,” senior captain Brendan Knopp said. “We’ve been wrestling almost every day and luckily we haven’t had a single positive COVID case and no choking.”
Wrestling started off-season workouts in January and full workouts on Feb. 9.
“Clearly the COVID can’t be the issue if we’re practicing with each other and clearly the masks can’t be either,” coach Jeremy Szerlip said. “And no one has choked. Pennsylvania has wrestled all season without choking on masks and neither have we. And we’ve had no COVID cases… If I believe competition wasn’t safe I would be fine with it.”
This all goes along with Pappalardi’s Hagerman-supported “proof of concept,” where all high-risk sports were phased in to some degree beginning with no contact off-season workouts, then cohorted full contact workouts, and eventually teams coming together and competing against other schools.
“Based upon my observations and my experience with the team and the coaches, I believe that we can offer the safest possible experience in wrestling with masks,” Pappalardi said. “I think our coaching staff and head coach have done an incredible job of making it as safe as possible. I think our kids are doing a great job keeping their masks on and maintaining the protocols. It’s not a question about our kids or our coaches.”
Again, it comes down to language and liability.
Pappalardi has not ruled out a change for the team, however unlikely it may be. “I am slow to slam the door shut because of the ever-changing guidance and any potential that we might have for our athletes,” he said.
The wrestlers remain motivated and hard-working. They love the sport and they appreciate the chance to be around each other and working with their coaches.
“Wrestling for a lot of us is an outlet for all of our school stresses and out-of-school worries,” senior captain Johan Monge said. “Being able to be in the room lets us be able to express ourselves and get that all out of our systems. Also being with the team itself is nice, which is why we’re mainly happy to be back in the room wrestling.”
Knopp appreciates “some type of normalcy” wrestling has provided. “It’s been a difficult few months with all the shutdown and we’re getting through it,” he said. “This is very cool to have.”
The seniors are motivated by the younger kids on the team. They want to make sure the program has a positive future, especially with an extremely large freshman class of eight strong.
“Right now assuming competition is not going to happen it’s all about showing the freshmen what it’s all about, keeping that sense of family… just having them carry that on for the years to come and not letting this year go to waste for them,” Kermanshahchi said.
Added senior captain Brendan Knopp, “We know we don’t have a season, but we want to make sure there’s a season for future kids and try to better them.”
Szerlip credited senior captains Knopp, Monge and Kermanshahchi for setting the tone. “The three of them together have been amazing keeping the team together and we have eight freshmen and they’re good,” he said. “The leadership has been great getting these freshmen inundate with the culture of the program.”
As a coach, Szerlip could not be prouder of the way his team has handled the adversity as they watched other teams in Section 1 kick off the competitive season Wednesday. Just over half of the 48 teams in the section are competing this winter, so Scarsdale is certainly not alone in that regard.
Even when the team was literally standing in its own circles on the floor doing stance motion and drop steps, they were happy.
“They love the sport. They love to wrestle and just throw each other around and they just love doing it,” Szerlip said.
Physically and mentally, being in the room together has been something the team will never forget.
At this point the wrestlers are not optimistic about having a competitive season approved by the BOE, so they’d settle for just one scrimmage approved so they can put on a singlet one more time to represent their school.
“I’ve been wrestling since seventh grade and I always looked forward to my senior year to really shine and be the best wrestler I can be,” Monge said. “This year that got taken away from the seniors. Losing that for us and the rest of the team is really heartbreaking. To have that one last match to leave it all out on the mat would be a dream come true for those of us who have already lost so much of the season after all we’ve put into the sport.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.