When Jordan Cascade, Jake Lubin and Will Reed set out to document the COVID-19 pandemic through the “lens” of Scarsdale, their hometown, little did they know what they would come away with.
After 25 interviews featuring a diverse mix of local perspectives, 38 hours of footage and an inability to be in the same physical space for even one moment of the process, “Scenes from a New Normal” is a powerful 23-plus-minute look at one village and school district’s quarantine.
The trio of Scarsdale High School sophomores talked to students, teachers, administrators, doctors, patients, business owners and other local dignitaries.
“I think we came to the exact perfect length we wanted in terms of substance,” Reed said. “We didn’t want any repetition, but we wanted every perspective we could get. Through that process of transcribing and highlighting we found the right amount of substance.”
Cascade, Lubin and Reed conducted all interviews via Zoom; used a drone to capture footage of just how empty the school, village and streets were during the heart of the shutdown; other shots were filmed with phone cameras; and final editing was done using iMovie as the trio of friends consulted virtually on every final detail.
“I’m really glad that we made it the way that we did make it because it really is like a microcosm of how isolated the community had been,” Lubin said. “The way we made this film was four little screens like we have right now in front of us. You can literally see the isolation when we’re making the film. That’s why when [Scarsdale High School Principal] Mr. [Ken] Bonamo was saying, ‘We miss you guys,’ we wanted to show there are four boxes and we can’t be together. We’re all trapped in our own little boxes. Doing it over Zoom was the perfect way to make this.”
Working in isolation makes the film even more noteworthy.
“We did it completely over Zoom and one of the things we realized was that the filmmaking process can happen on any medium you want to make it happen as long as you put time and effort into it,” Lubin said.
Using the tools they had at their disposal was a challenge, but the students saw their ability to make do with what they had as another victory.
“I realized that it’s not so much the equipment that makes the movie, but rather it was the story,” Reed said. “Yes, we did have a nice drone, but a lot of our shots were phone cameras, shaky, whatever, but it didn’t matter because we had an awesome story and an awesome narrative. I learned that’s the really important thing for a film.”
When they first started collaborating, Cascade expected a project that focused on “a really interesting and fascinating time.” Two months later a lot had transpired locally and globally.
“By the end it was really about lifting up a community that’s been super isolated,” he said. “It’s been dreary. It hasn’t been great. We see how nostalgic people are for school, but how hopeful they are for next year and this summer, and as we begin to reopen what that’s going to look like.”
Lubin has been interested in making movies, with a particular focus on screenwriting. One of his major contributions was putting quotes and an outline together to help guide the editing process. He’s also a writer for Maroon, the high school news source, so this was a good way to combine his interest in journalism with filmmaking. What he enjoyed most was the “creative process and collaboration.”
Cascade, who focused a lot on editing, has been making films since he was a third grader. His first topic was Hurricane Sandy, taking photos of downed trees around town. He called it “very third-grade-esque,” but it was the start of other films, including bar mitzvah montages. Lubin approached him about restarting the school’s Script to Screen Club, but it never happened due to school shutting down.
“I think we knew we wanted to make something community-oriented, something that applied to Scarsdale, something where we could really zoom in on our area and our town,” Reed said. “Obviously this is a global pandemic, but we saw that we could look at this through a lens of Scarsdale, so that was really special.”
With very little to do other than distance learning when that picked up, the duo was joined by Reed, who hadn’t done any filmwork before. He set up a lot of interviews, pulled clips from the internet and collaborated on the editing.
“I kind of wanted to use this documentary to find out if I would be interested in this, if I could learn a lot from this,” Reed said. “That was kind of the motivating factor for me. I’ve always been a very creative person, into music and podcasts and watching films, so I wanted to explore this realm. I knew they were both knowledgeable, so it would be a good opportunity.”
Lubin pitched the idea of having fellow sophomore Jake Feuerstein compose some original music. Cascade was “skeptical” until he heard the music Feuerstein composed for the news segment. “It was incredible, exactly the type of emotion we were going for with that segment and exactly the type of pacing,” Cascade said. “We also ended up having him score the doctor/patient segment.”
Dr. Joph Steckel, who was on the frontlines battling coronavirus, and Stu Silberberg, who battled the effects of the virus, had their interviews interspersed to create the most powerful segment of the documentary. Silberberg described his illness, while Steckel broke down talking about the deaths that occurred, something the urologist isn’t used to experiencing in his area of expertise.
Cascade was “the drone guy,” which had another major dramatic impact on the production. The film starts with quick aerial shots of the high school, downtown Scarsdale, neighborhood and empty parkways. “Once we saw them for the first time, we were like, ‘We have to do more of this,’” Cascade said.
The first on-camera interviewee is Scarsdale High School Principal Ken Bonamo, recorded on Zoom from his home, who talks about his own fears about going out. Then it goes into those first two weeks of no school, which to many felt like an early spring break in March. Everyone expected to be back by April, but reality struck and April 1 is actually the date they started interviewing, not then realizing they would not physically return to school to complete the year.
“For whatever reason, it feels stupid to stay it now, I don’t think on March 8th that totality of the situation was clear to me,” Bonamo said of the first day Scarsdale schools shut down, initially for about two weeks. “I didn’t think that we would still be closed on April 1st.”
“Scenes from a New Normal” was posted on YouTube on June 5 and has over 6,000 views. Visit youtube.com/watch?v=VfkbIBUwI7k.
