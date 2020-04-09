A little free time can go a long way in the age of COVID-19. Many Scarsdale High School students have been taking advantage to use the gap in their schedules for the greater good.
Junior Zachary Siegel enlisted more than a dozen friends to start a free live online school, the Youth Passion Project, which is open to middle schoolers throughout the world, as it turned out. They have coast-to-coast sign-ups with one student from California and even an international student from Singapore.
“What I’ve really learned during this crisis, this unusual time, is that our community needs some way to come together,” Siegel said. “We’re all isolated, we’re all socially distancing ourselves in our homes and we really want to set up structures in order to help bring ourselves back together. Youth Passion Project is one of the ways I hope that we can do this. I’m hoping people throughout the community can find other ways to get closer together.”
The idea evolved during the first week of Scarsdale’s unexpected closure, which began March 9 after a middle school faculty member tested positive for coronavirus, a week when there was no distance learning.
“I really had that week to do whatever I wanted, so I found myself gravitating toward things I’m really passionate about, [things] that I would do if I had more time,” Siegel said.
For Siegel that included coding — or computer programming — and reading philosophy books, things he typically doesn’t have time for during the school year. He knew other high schoolers who were passionate about different topics.
“I thought some of the younger students might have passions, but they might not know how to learn about what they wanted, or had interest in learning about new things, but didn’t yet know what they’re passionate about,” Siegel said.
With his newly formed core leadership team of Sam Hurwitz, Aanya Schoetz, Vivian Guo and Karen Lee, Siegel began recruiting other instructors, building a website, creating a course catalog and developing each curriculum.
The four-week, 30 to 40-minute per session classes offered as part of the first session kicked off last week.
“It’s a lot more successful than I would have imagined,” Siegel said. “We really only had registration open for three or four days and we got sign-ups in that short period of time. I’m confident that, if we had left registration open even longer, we would have gotten far more sign-ups, but from a practical standpoint we had to end it because we were a little overwhelmed for the first go-round.”
The Youth Passion Project classes featured STEM, arts and humanities: Video Game Design in Scratch (Siegel), Essence of Web Development (George Liu), Introduction to Coding in Java (Siegel), Game Design Theory and Programming with Unity (Sam Cohen), Creative Writing (Hurwitz, Lee), Stand Up Comedy 101 (Sam Lippman), Introduction to Drawing (Mia De la Fuente), Songwriting and Digital Music (Hurwitz), Moviemaking (Hurwitz), Introduction to Origami (Curtis Chang), Introduction to Ballroom Dancing: Latin Basics (Vlad Asriev), Introduction to Chess (Ethan Gu), Fundamentals of Philosophy (Guo), Analytical Writing (Schoetz, Guo), Spanish (Megan Niu, Guo), Introduction to Public Speaking (Jack Silvers, Abhinav Vittal) and Introduction to Latin (Lily Kronenberg).
Students were limited to two classes each with some classes having one or two students, others up to seven, though Siegel’s original goal was four or five per class. He permitted more in some classes because he didn’t know what the attrition rate would be.
“A large demographic of our students [is] actually friends who signed up to be in the same courses together because they want to interact with each other,” Siegel said. “A lot of our courses are about the academics and what you can learn, but a huge part of it is the socialization aspect. Many people are alone, quite frankly, and it’s helpful and almost necessary to … have this social component to the whole project.”
Edgewood Elementary School fifth grader Kurtis Williams is taking Essence of Web Development and Video Game Design in Scratch.
“Kurtis has a passion for working with coding and web design and so this was a perfect fit for him,” dad Amedee Williams said. “The classes have been thoughtfully prepared and structured. Kurtis has taken many classes locally and says that the high school students really know what they are doing. [It’s] great to see that the high school students took the initiative to put something so amazing together.”
Registration for Session II begins Monday, April 13, at youthpassionproject.org.
Scarsdale story time
Sophomores Will Reed and Sam Siegel, no relation to Zachary, read children’s books to a live Zoom audience Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 4 p.m. at zoom.us/j/646743551.
“My mom and I were sitting at the dinner table, just kind of discussing the state of the town and we were brainstorming ways to give back and do our part to bring people together, to give people something to look forward to,” Reed said. “We went over possible things on Zoom and came up with this one because we think the younger community is an interesting angle to take, and it also gives parents a break.”
Siegel was on board right away. He has a 5-year-old brother, Eli, whom he reads a bedtime story to each night, so it was a natural fit.
“I thought it would be really cool and interactive if we could set up a Zoom with children around that age from around 3 to 7 years old to relieve parents because they’re acting as children’s main educators,” Siegel said. “We thought it would be a good way of engaging the kids.”
Sometimes it’s just Reed or just Siegel doing the broadcast, while other times they each read a book. They also do an occasional extra activity, such as a digital form of Pictionary.
“I think we have good chemistry with it and it’s been nice to have that break in my day,” Reed said.
Thus far they have enjoyed interacting with up to a couple of dozen youngsters at a time, with a focused, appreciative group who often snack during the stories.
“With kids the reward is the reaction and that’s what makes it worthwhile,” Reed said. “To finish the book and say, ‘The end,’ have them clap and say thanks. That’s definitely a good part of it. That’s probably the best part for me.”
Picking the books hasn’t been difficult as the Siegels have a full complement of reading material thanks to Eli.
“A few nights ago he comes into my room while I’m in the middle of writing a paper and he goes, ‘Hey, Sam, these are sick books,’” Siegel said. “He put them into three piles and goes, ‘You’re reading these Wednesday, these Friday and these Monday.’ I said, ‘OK, Boss.’”
Today will be the duo’s seventh live session.
“It feels really good to give back to the community, especially in these times,” Siegel said. “It feels good that I’m doing something right and we’re entertaining the kids and they’re enjoying it. We really thought this would be a good thing to do right now. We hope to keep going with this even after all of this ends.”
April madness
Junior Max Kushnick was playing video games online with friends and felt there was an opportunity to hold an NBA2K20 head-to-head single-elimination tournament on Xbox to raise money for the #GetsUsPPE charity, which, according to its website, is “working to build a national, centralized platform to enable communities to get PPE (personal protective equipment) to healthcare providers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
This idea also stemmed from Kushnick’s free time, so he and many of his out-of-town camp friends started spreading the word and are using @Getusppe_20 on Instagram. After starting to recruit players in the middle of last week, by Saturday, April 4, he had a 32-player bracket filled and was working toward getting another 32 players for the other side of the 64-player draw. In addition to taking general donations, there is a $20 entry fee. Within a week the tally was at 58 players and $1,500 as of Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s been incredible support from the players, my family members and people who just want to help,” Kushnick said.
There will be prizes for the top finishers and the hope is that with a successful hoops competition beginning today it will lead to football, hockey or Call of Duty tournaments to appeal to multiple demographics.
In addition to raising money and helping kids pass the time, Kushnick is raising awareness for an important medical crisis.
“There are a lot of providers that are not properly equipped,” Kushnick said. “I think it’s a terrible thing that they are risking their lives and possibly whoever they are living with, their families, and they need that support, they need that equipment to do their jobs to kill this virus as fast as possible. I thought that would be a good cause to raise money for.
“Everyone is at home, everyone needs something to do, so I thought video games would be a good thing to do.”
