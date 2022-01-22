As the Scarsdale Board of Education began its 2022-23 budget talks Jan. 10, it heard the requests from school leaders for potential staff additions in the elementary, middle and high schools. Many of the proposed positions had to do with special education and providing support for the students’ mental health.
Among the requests was staff for a new middle school student support program, which would provide the same help and accommodations for middle school students that the Scarsdale Support Program has given to high school students since 2016. According to Assistant Superintendent of Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach, the program at SHS has proven to be very successful, with enrollment staying steady with slight growth. Like the one for the high school, the proposed middle school program would provide support and structure for students struggling with their schoolwork due to emotional difficulties.
With the number of students who deal with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues rising, Principal Meghan Troy said the middle school student support program could help more students with issues that may otherwise have a negative effect on their ability to access an equal education. The main goal of the program is to help students manage their anxiety and depression while also giving them coping skills and immediate feedback for certain behaviors. This could help develop a stable, positive environment for those students while also helping them to develop self-advocacy skills.
The students in this program would also get support in organization, time management, test-taking strategies, homework completion and direct instruction. When taking tests, they would be eligible for modifications and accommodations.
Both individual and group counseling would be provided. Such counseling will include dialectical and cognitive behavioral therapy and traditional talk therapy. While many of these sessions are expected to occur at the school, home visits would also be available as needed.
Just as with the support program at SHS, the middle school support program would require hiring a psychologist, special education teacher and an aide. The estimated cost would be around $235,000, with the number expected to rise after factoring in minor classroom renovations and the addition of an aide. However, the program could potentially eliminate the need for out-of-district placements, and bringing students back to the district could offset some of the costs.
The district had initially planned on moving the Bridge program, which allows students in special education to split their time between inclusive and special education classrooms, from the elementary schools to middle school. However, after this year’s addition of two new students to the program who are a year younger than the rest of the cohort slated to move to the middle school, the district is now looking into creating a differentiated program for them. Such a program would require a two-year transition to the middle school, and require a special education teacher to run it.
It has yet to be decided whether the new program would be run at the elementary schools or middle school. The estimated cost for the teacher is $110,000.
The district has also proposed the addition of a school-based social worker to the middle school. While the school employs three social workers already, none are school-based. Troy said the request comes in response to the significant rise in students struggling with mental health issues.
An important reason to have a social worker is to provide students with preventative programming, said Troy. However, with increased mandated counseling and significant mental health needs, social workers often don’t have the time to focus on preventative work, she said, noting that they have to overlook students who could be on their way to a crisis moment in order to deal with those already in crisis.
According to Rauschenbach, youth outreach workers have been taking on a bigger role for students’ support services. “We are hoping to bring in a district person to take on some of the mandated and nonacute counseling some of the outreach workers had to pick up,” he said. Adding a school-based social worker would allow students to get counseling before they get to crisis mode. The estimated cost for a school-based social worker is $110,000.
The district is also looking to provide more social emotional support for high school students with the addition of a fourth psychologist and a secretary for the team at SHS. Principal Ken Bonamo noted that the mental health needs of students, families and staff dramatically had increased even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need has continued to grow.
Since the 2018-19 school year, mandated counseling has jumped from 113 to 156 cases, triennial evaluations increased from 48 to 68, and hospitalizations rose from 6 to 14 cases as of November 2021, with more students temporarily placed out of district due to eating and anxiety disorders.
The special education department aide currently acts as the secretary for the three psychologists working at SHS. However, she is stationed in the special education department, which is experiencing increased volume. Consequently, the psychologists are often left without support. The addition of a full-time secretary working exclusively with the psychologists would alleviate such an issue.
The cost for another psychologist would be an estimated $125,000. The secretary is estimated to cost $65,000.
In addition to a psychologist, the district is looking to bring in a social worker for the high school. Bonamo said there is now a larger demand for school programming around topics regarding character development, wellness and mental health. The addition of a social worker could accommodate the increased need for collaboration within the high school community, provide necessary counseling, crisis intervention, risk assessments and important school-based programming. The estimated cost for a social worker at the high school is $110,000.
The 2022-23 staffing requests included bringing in a districtwide chairperson for the Committee on Preschool Special Education, a position deemed necessary due to an increase in the number of Committee on Special Education (CSE) students from 409 in the 2016-17 school year to 562 in 2021-22.
There are currently three CSE chairs: the CPSE/primary CSE chair is responsible for initial evaluations, program reviews and transitions for preschool and K-5 students. The CSE secondary chair is responsible for all CSE functions from grades 6-12, middle and high school transitions, finalizing annual reviews across Scarsdale High School and supervising CSE testing and out-of-district students placed by the district on the secondary level. The out-of-district chairperson/district psychologist is responsible for parentally placed students, district-placed students from K-5, some counseling at the high school and contractual services provided by the district at Immaculate Heart of Mary School.
An expansion of responsibilities, more complex caseloads and an increase in mental health needs has led to the request for a districtwide CPSE chairperson, who could assist with these duties. The estimated cost would be $55,000.
Math support
A staffing request not related to students’ mental health is that of a teacher on special assignment (TOSA) to provide math support at the elementary schools. Edgar McIntosh, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said K-5 teachers would need more on-site support and coaching after the rollout of a new research-based, Next Gen standards-aligned math program. There is currently only one designated math coordinator and one part-time math consultant.
If the TOSA is approved, he or she would be responsible for grade level and building team coaching, lesson modeling, coordinating professional resources and materials across elementary schools, working to provide clear and consistent expectations districtwide for K-5 educators and assured learning expectations for all students. In addition, the TOSA would provide one-on-one and targeted small-group planning and support as needed, performing needs assessments based on communications with teachers, and taking part in the communication, rationales, goals and structures with stakeholder groups. The estimated cost to fill this role is $110,000.
Another personnel request was for a full-time computer science teacher at the middle school. Currently, the school’s house counselors teach a computer/tech seminar for sixth grade students. As of the 2021-22 school year, computer/tech takes place four times a week with the seminar occurring once a week in order to give the house counselors more time with their students. However, one negative consequence is the second computer teacher only has one day to support technology integration in the building.
According to the district’s staffing proposal, the addition of another computer/tech teacher would allow for either of them to teach all five days a week, and for the house counselors to push-in to classes as needed. It would also give the school two full-time technology integration specialists who would be able to support the faculty and students learning to use and integrate technology.
Troy said allowing for more time and consistent class meetings could also help the students improve their computer skills, and the students could learn more when it comes to coding, digital citizenship and related topics. The estimated cost for adding another computer science teacher is $110,000.
Non-instructional staff
The district has also put in a request for a seventh districtwide operational groundskeeper since the existing team has had to manage additional tasks, such as synthetic turf netting, installation of turf blankets on athletic fields, weeding, trimming, pruning and mulching of the new plant beds added at each building, playground equipment repairs, maintaining the new middle school nature trail and weekly painting of lines on the bocce ball court, the 40-yard dash and 1-mile track at the middle school. The estimated cost is $55,000.
An additional high school cleaner has also been requested by the district. By adding a 10th cleaner to the current team, each cleaner would no longer be responsible for covering more than 40,000 square feet, thus allowing for higher quality cleaning. The estimated cost for an additional cleaner is $50,000.
The final request from the district was to shift from 14 part-time office clerks throughout the district to six. This request stems from the needs of the schools.
According to Dr. Drew Patrick, assistant superintendent of personnel and administrative services, elementary offices require steady, full-day coverage instead of support that is stitched together with various part-time employees. Patrick also noted that the need for copying support staff at the middle school has decreased now that copiers have become networked and printing jobs are easier. Finally, the turnover among the positions that do not carry full-time hours or benefits is making it difficult to fill the clerical vacancies, Patrick said. The estimated cost for each clerk is $15,000 plus health benefits.
