With all the challenges teachers are facing in 2020 — due to ending last school year with remote learning from March through June and starting this school year in a hybrid model — Scarsdale’s faculty remained generally upbeat during a public Zoom meeting Oct. 5 between representatives of the Scarsdale Teachers Association, the board of education and Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman and his cabinet.
It was the first time teachers spoke publicly since early August when several STA members voiced concerns during the public comment session at a school board meeting about heading into buildings for in-person learning.
“Our ears are wide open because we’re certainly getting a lot from parents and one of our responsibilities is to make sure all voices are heard,” board of ed President Pam Fuehrer told the teachers. “We can’t imagine exercising oversight over this work without board members hearing from faculty members.”
Monday’s meeting took place prior to the school board’s general business meeting and was led off by STA president David Wixted noting that the “busy” and “stressful” stretch “hasn’t let up much.”
“I don’t think anybody signed up for this and the work we find ourselves in the midst of,” he said. “Maybe we should recognize that from the beginning.”
One of the challenges Wixted and his colleagues are facing is “isolation” from each other as the teachers are “not really in the buildings in the same way we’ve always been.” The contact and connection due to the scheduling and distancing rules have made it harder to have the same type of work environment.
For Wixted, that’s why the Wednesday planning/professional development/collaboration days, which many parents have attacked as unnecessary and a waste of time, are so crucial.
“I think there are successes that I’ll let others speak to and there are some challenges as well, of course, but I think the more places we can build connections among each other the better off we’ll be in the long run,” Wixted said. “Certainly that’s true with our students —our main work is connecting to them on a daily basis. I think we’re doing remarkable work in that direction.”
Physics teacher Joe Vaughan said a positive “side effect” of dedensification in the classrooms — teaching smaller groups — is his ability to “focus on essentials” and accomplish more in a short time while also keeping up the “energy in the room.” He feels “confidence that the lesson I was trying to work with those kids had impact.”
“I think a challenge is that everyone is a first year teacher again,” he said.
Balancing and restructuring the content for the different modalities, such as in-person, online and asynchronous is a work in progress.
“I need to reorganize the scope and sequence so that the right lessons are hitting the right modality at the right time,” Vaughan said. “It’s really challenging. I would say my planning time has increased by four- or fivefold and that’s significant.”
The feedback from the students, he said, has been positive. “The kids are along for the ride,” Vaughan said. “They’re really signing on board. Everyone wants to do meaningful work together. That’s at least the feeling I’m getting in the buildings right now.”
The mission, Vaughan said, is altered. “It’s not about getting through the material,” he said. “It’s about how do I know that kids are leaving my room with the skills they need when given material [so] they will be able to conquer it. My class is a class about critical thinking [during which] we happen to talk about physics. That’s the way I’m reorienting my class.”
Fox Meadow elementary teacher Radmila Knezevich said she feels “really confident that although we’re doing less content, the skills have not gotten lost one iota and I hope that message could be promoted far and wide.”
Michelle Mangiamele is working through having her normal load of six core elementary subjects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to now having less than half the time with each cohort. Still, she said, “Radmila is correct in that we’re still providing children with the best education of the core curriculum, of what needs to be taught this year.”
Mangiamele’s challenge has been going from assigning about 20 minutes of daily homework to Edgewood second graders to more independent work at home vs. in the classroom. She encourages parents to let her know if the work can’t be completed by the students, as it’s supposed to be an independent review of what they have learned, not work that the parents should be overseeing to completion for the sake of getting it done.
Eighth grade teacher William Maldarelli knows how important it is for him to help his students continue their growth from elementary to middle to high school, which is only a year away. His remote-only students present an even greater challenge.
“Once students and faculty and everyone sort of got used to the new hybrid scenario, especially at the middle school, being as it’s full day, I think one positive that I’ve found is we have a cohort of students who are never coming into the building and I’ve really found positive ways of engaging them in what we’re doing, which I think is very important for them,” Maldarelli said.
He’s finding positives for his in-person students, too. “At the end of the day it is very rewarding to see my students’ faces in person and learning new ways to interact with them,” Maldarelli said. “Thumbs up has sort of become sort of a checkpoint. There’s no more smiles or knowing nods and … the kids have been really great in terms of really rolling with it. They’re buying … into the mission when it’s clearly explained to them and it’s rewarding.”
Sixth grade teacher Lisa Bryan said she’s been impressed with how students are handling masks and social distancing. Most rewarding is “how excited they are to be here.”
Health and well-being were touted as top priorities in a parent survey over the summer and that’s been a mission accomplished so far, according to Bryan. “The greatest moments we have is when we go out at lunchtime and really get to talk to the kids, masks off, standing away, talking to groups of kids,” she said. “It’s been great really trying to make that connection with them in person.”
John Calvert, a sixth grade technology teacher, has been more innovative than normal as he creates “more engaging, meaningful mini projects kids can do at home” to complement the in-class work and guide them in their asynchronous times.
The planning with the various schedules is a “Jenga puzzle,” but Calvert said he’s getting better at that aspect. The “additional wrench” for him is the back order of supplies, so he’s been making changes to reflect that challenge.
The teachers are still learning what does and doesn’t work, Vaughan said, which sometimes makes is difficult to provide instant feedback and answers, and that includes not only curriculum, but things like protocols for taking attendance.
“I think people might get frustrated because there’s no rapid answer to questions, but there can’t be because every constituency needs to talk to other people to figure out if it works before it gets communicated out,” Vaughan said.
While he liked hearing about the successes his colleagues are finding among the murky waters, Stephen Mounkhall, an English teacher at the high school, got down to the nitty gritty, saying, “Since March, if I haven’t been sleeping I’ve been working. And what Joe says is real about planning. It’s unsustainable and I think I can say that to the people in this Zoom because I’m assuming your lives are also [like that].”
He added, “I think it’s really important that we try to find a way to protect each other in the three groups that are present here.”
Mounkhall said, in spite of the rigor, the teachers at the high school, especially in his department, are “running on empty and they’re running.”
When it became clear in March and April that schools were not going to reopen in the spring, June “was not that far away,” but now, only three weeks into the new school year, June is out of sight.
The fall is “always a challenge,” and “education is always a challenge, and I recognize some of the challenges I’m having now are parallel to some of the challenges I usually have at this time of year, but it’s another level,” Mounkhall said.
Mounkhall said that although they aren’t showing it outwardly, he thinks the teachers are “hurting” and that the central and building-level administrations “should try to find a way to take care of teachers.”
“You’re hearing a lot of positive things and they’re all true, but the amount of effort it takes to do that on a daily basis, like I’m sure your jobs, too, I think is unsustainable,” Mounkhall said. “I don’t know how we keep doing this.”
Dina Hofstetter teaches art at the high school virtually full time. She focuses on “kindness and warmth” in a virtual model, greeting each of her students individually.
“I feel like I’m setting the table in creating this warm environment as best as I can, and … I feel a tremendous amount of love coming from them right now,” she said. “I would like to feel that more from the community; I have felt it over the years so intensely from the majority of the members of the community, but less so recently.”
Carlos Bedoya teaches social studies in mixed level classes, where he has to plan for students with “different needs and abilities,” so one hiccup in a plan makes for major changes with a domino effect of not a day, but sometimes a week. He’s working through that issue, he said.
“When we’re in front of students, we’re reminded why we do this, and I think that’s why we’re all in on this,” Bedoya said.
When there is a Monday holiday, that week’s Wednesday reverts to teaching days. Mangiamele stressed the importance of Wednesdays for the teachers who have to make judgment calls of what they need to do to provide quality education and work with students and colleagues they can’t interact with in person.
“We’re reaching out to colleagues both in school and out of school, so that if something were to go wrong we are together in this; we’re planned, we’re ready to go,” she said. “And that takes a lot of time, which is why Wednesdays are so crucial…”
Vaughan noted that the “hallmark” at the high school is the tutorial model and many individual and small group meetings between teachers and students are now taking place Wednesdays. Wixted said the teachers are booked solid from “dawn to dusk” on those days.
Elementary curriculum and materials alignment has been a focus for the five elementary school buildings, and keeping on the same page has become even harder to coordinate.
“It will never be enough for the scope of what we do have to redesign and keep in alignment with one another, especially on the elementary level where we’re in five different buildings,” Knezevich said. “That time is really crucial.”
Wixted reiterated that the high school schedules — which sometimes see multiple free periods in the in-person half days for many students — are driven by “student choice” electives that aren’t found in other districts that will “serve them well over time,” as will the progress reports and college recommendations the teachers will be writing.
“It’s not just guiding them through the 12 or 13 years they’re with us, [it’s also] then launching them into some college experience that very much depends on the efforts of teachers who are putting tremendous hours into writing recommendations,” he said.
Vaughan said Scarsdale Teachers Collaborative (ST@C) and Scarsdale Teachers Institute classes are also a priority for the educators as they “bridge the technological gap,” “share expertise” and “learn something new.”
Wixted said there is a “discouraging … drum beat … building in the community that what we’re presenting to students isn’t enough.”
A group of community members put together a comparison of Scarsdale’s combined synchronous learning averages with 20 other school districts from Westchester and Long Island. That comparison showed Scarsdale was at the bottom in that metric, but the educators refused to believe that means Scarsdale isn’t holding up its end of the bargain.
“We hear comparisons to other school districts and we don’t believe that things are as rosy in other places as they’re depicted to be,” Wixted said. “We know that the work we’re doing here in Scarsdale is different than the work we’ve done in past years, but it’s just as excellent. You have hired a faculty who is so completely committed to the work that they are sacrificing time and effort and personal happiness so the students in front of them are receiving the education they deserve …
“But right now I have no doubt that what students are receiving here in Scarsdale is the equal, if not better than anything any other student is getting.”
Board of education member Carl Finger brought up one of the popular solutions being floated by some members of the community: increased daily livestreaming of classes. Vaughan said it’s being looked at, but asked for patience. Wixted called it an “enormously complicated dimension” that “changes what we’re doing.”
Finger said, “I believe it,” about what the teachers said on all topics throughout the forum, noting he is hearing that while there are “no complaints about the teaching [or] instruction,” parents aren’t happy with the “lack of instructional time.”
“Even if I agree 100 percent with everything that you’re saying today, it is unbearable for me on a day-to-day basis to have to explain this,” Finger said.
The members of the STA, the school board and administrators agreed the teachers’ message needs to get out to the community.
“Not that I needed convincing, but you kind of took me over the edge with the sincerity, I suppose, the honesty that is demonstrated by every one of you that is speaking,” board of member Robert Klein said. “That has to get somehow captured and communicated.”
