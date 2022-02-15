There’s no shortage of downers in the world today. The evening news is basically a summary of political, social and healthcare crises, along with a smattering of odd and unsettling stories (“Tooth Found in Deli Sandwich” and the like). Even our fantasies of having a celebrity romance, long a haven from life’s dreary, pandemic-fueled stresses, feel especially improbable at the moment: Brad Pitt has announced he’s just not into dating right now.
Pitt’s merely an old man to today’s high-school students, but they too have desperately needed a mental escape. Anoushka Dasgupta, a Scarsdale High School senior, anxiously sought relief last year while grappling with remote learning. “It was in the middle of pandemic, and also it was during my junior year of high school, which was very stressful for me, as I think it was for most people,” the 17-year-old Heathcote resident recalled. “I’m a very social, extroverted person, and being home in my room by myself — I wasn’t enjoying it.”
It was this restless discontent that would lead Disgupta to amass a worldwide network of art enthusiasts. Eventually, it also spurred her to create A Breath of Fresh Air, a website and new zine (a self-published, small-run print work) featuring uplifting creative works. The story of how it all came about is as colorful as a Pollock canvas.
It began in January 2020, when Dasgupta, weary of isolation and virtual learning, hit upon an idea to bring more light into her life: “I wanted to reconnect with my art,” she said. She’d taken private lessons as a child while living in Hong Kong, but had stopped after her family relocated to Scarsdale when she was in seventh grade. Still, she had regularly pursued elective art classes at SHS, and missed communing with her creative side.
“I wanted to place a bigger priority on my art in my life again, and I also wanted to meet new people in a COVID-friendly way. I can draw by myself in my room and I really enjoyed that, but I thought, ‘I want to be able to not just do art [on my own], but be able to connect with people through my art,’” said Dasgupta. “And so I thought, ‘Hey, I’ve always wanted to talk with more artists. Why don’t I start something online, since a lot of people are online during the pandemic?’”
She turned to TikTok, a short-form video-sharing app, and made a video announcing that she wanted to meet more artists. “I wanted to push the idea out and see if people would even respond,” she recalled. “And then I went to sleep. The next day I woke up, and it had taken off — there were at least thirty or forty comments saying, ‘Yeah, I want to join.’”
Eager to make her idea a reality, Dasgupta sought the advice of another SHS senior, Ava Thomas. “She’s really into video games and she’s very in tune with social media and pop culture,” she explains. Thomas immediately suggested creating an artists’ community on discord, an online group-chatting platform, and helped Dasgupta establish one called “An Art Collective.”
By last summer, Dasgupta’s TikTok advertising had attracted some 1,500 artists to An Art Collective. Participants hailed from places across the globe, including Panama and the Netherlands. As the Collective gathered steam, one participant, Michael Tareski, suggested that Dasgupta create an art magazine. Despite the vast distance between them — Tareski, a college freshman, lives in Spokane, Washington — the two embarked on the project as co-editors-in-chief. Together, they recruited several others in the collective to help with tasks such as graphic design and animation.
The challenge remained of how to solicit cohesive material. Almost immediately, it was decided that along with a callout for submissions, Dasgupta would ask the collective’s members a question and direct them to create their artwork in response. “We wanted it to be about positivity and gratitude,” Dasgupta said. “We [asked], ‘What makes you feel at peace, alive, or grateful to be alive?’”
Some 16 entries matching the submission requirements came in from around the planet — El Salvador to the UK, Italy to New Zealand. “We were happy to feature them all, because all the complete entries we got were so beautiful and very personal,” Dasgupta said.
On the homepage of the website, abfazine.com, visitors can view these works (which include poetry and handwritten letters) exactly as they’re laid out in the print publication, aptly named A Breath of Fresh Air ($12; additional shipping fees for international orders; available through website).
There’s more to the site and zine than just stirring images and clever wordsmithing, however. “For most of them, I interviewed the artists behind the artwork,” Dasgupta said. “You can see a conversation between me and the artist who created the entry, where I ask them about how they are as artists, their inspiration, [and] their artistic journey.”
The featured images are varied — a young person staring up at starry sky, for instance, or a rendering of a pet as seen through the artist’s adoring gaze. One particular pair of paintings especially moved Dasgupta: “Two artists are in a relationship … and both of their works were a depiction of them and their partner,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Did you guys plan this? ... and they were like, ‘What? No, what happened?’ … That really surprised all of us in the most heartwarming way.”
It’s Dasgupta’s wish that A Breath of Fresh Air, in both its online and print iterations, will touch other people’s hearts as well. “The whole sense of the magazine [and website] is simply to make people feel happy and to give people sort of a sense of relief and a renewed sense of positivity,” she shared. “My hope is for people who see the project to be able to look through all these different strangers’ reasons [for feeling positive] and these strangers’ reminders of how life is really beautiful. We can appreciate it’s beauty while also acknowledging it can be really hard.”
