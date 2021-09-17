Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman provided a COVID-19 update on Westchester County quarantine guidelines, the county’s testing program and elementary school outdoor lunches via email Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The new county quarantine rule states that “proximate contact” — defined as “more than 6 feet, but in the same room for an extended period” — will no longer lead to quarantines. As of last weekend, those who are unvaccinated and/or unmasked and were 6 feet or less for more than 15 minutes over a span of 24 hours from someone who tests positive for the virus will require quarantine.
Within the next two weeks, the district will partner with the Westchester County Department of Health, Mount Sinai Health System and C-19 Safety First on a program that provides free COVID-19 PCR testing. According to Hagerman, the district will have the “resources to test a sizable segment of our school population each week” using two “strategies”: 1) “Voluntary weekly testing of up to 20% of all students, teachers, and staff with special focus on our unvaccinated populations; and Mandated testing of all unvaccinated staff and student-athletes,” and 2) Using “non-invasive, self-collected saliva samples that are suitable for all ages.”
The district plans to request consent for testing from all families and staff.
While each elementary school footprint is different when it comes to indoor and outdoor spaces, the district is looking to “minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread and resulting quarantine” by holding lunch outdoors when weather permits beginning Monday, Sept. 20. The letter noted, “Each elementary school will be sending out additional information and details regarding specifics for each school site later this week.”
— Todd Sliss
