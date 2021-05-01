A tumultuous budget season came to a close on April 27 when trustees voted unanimously to adopt the village’s tentative $60.1 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
Against the wishes of some of the village’s most vocal residents at the board’s meetings, the trustees decided to forego further cuts to the budget’s tax levy, which will increase 2.99%. Taxpayers who have an average assessed property value of $1.5 million can expect to pay $151.75 more in village taxes.
Coming to that number was less than easy this year. After a major dip in nonproperty tax revenues such as parking, justice court fines and recreation fees due to the pandemic, the trustees worked through five passes of the budget. Starting at a 4.87% tax levy increase in the first pass budget, the board cut approximately $430,000 in departmental and nondepartmental expenses and dipped further into the fund balance appropriating $2.58 million to lower the levy increase to 2.99%.
Fox Meadow Road resident Bob Harrison, who also serves as an advocate on behalf of the Scarsdale Taxpayers Alert group, has been pressing the board for weeks to lower the tax levy increase to between 2% to 2.5%, especially since the village could expect a windfall from the federal government’s American Relief Act.
“You can easily reduce the tax rate increase, I don’t know why you’re so resistant,” Harrison told the board during public comment prior to the budget vote. “I know all of you. You’re good people … you’re our residents. Come on, be generous.”
The village expects to receive $1.96 million in federal funds, but the funds will be distributed in two tranches with specific stipulations on how they can be spent.
Black Birch Lane resident Robert Berg also joined Harrison’s call for the board to lower the tax levy increase and to eliminate the village’s leaf vacuuming program, which was also a major argument made in the Scarsdale Forum’s Fiscal Affairs Committee’s report released on April 16.
In support of the budget, Mayor Jane Veron said that although the village would receive federal funds, the funds will be a one-time infusion and will not cover the village’s budget gap.
“I would not be doing my job if we cut taxes even more, as per some of our residents’ requests, and then risked not having the funds next year to balance our budget,” said Veron. “We are relying heavily on fund balance, deferring capital expenditures. While we did so this year, it is not a sustainable strategy. We can and we will engage in community outreach to revisit your service requirements.”
The Forum committee recommended in its report that the board should discuss eliminating leaf vacuuming before it adopted the budget, but no discussions took place. Trustee Lena Crandall suggested the board start analyzing leaf vacuuming over the summer. She encouraged members of the public to start writing to the village to express their views and opinions on a potential shift in leaf collection.
Though the board adopted the 2021-22 budget, the village continues to update its projections for the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year. According to Village Treasurer Ann Scaglione, the most recent year-end projection left the village with a $400,000 deficit.
Projected revenue from an unexpected jump in late tax payment and interest penalties rose from $525,000 to $675,000 and finally increased to slightly more than $1 million. Because of that increase, according to Deputy Mayor Justin Arest, the village lowered its anticipated use of unassigned fund balance from $600,000 to $400,000.
Scaglione said she is still working through year-end projections, and while there were revenue generators moving into year-end, expenses were also projected to increase. She said the adopted budget with the updated 2021 year-end projection figures would be available until early next week.
New trustees Karen Brew and Sameer Ahuja, who joined the board after most of the 2021-22 budget decision-making had occurred, shared their support for the proposed budget. Brew commended everyone who worked on the budget during the pandemic and Ahuja said there was enough information for him to evaluate and understand the budget in advance.
“This budget does the job of preparing the village to be ready and flexible to deal with those unknowns that lay ahead of us,” said Ahuja.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis, who was the only trustee to vote against adopting last year’s budget, expressed his support of the 2021-22 budget, arguing that the tax rate increase was the “report card” for how well the board was acting as fiscal stewards.
In his comments about the budget, Trustee Randy Whitestone focused on the future, pointing out that the village dipped heavily into the unassigned fund balance which wouldn’t be sustainable over the long run.
“While I’ll continue to push for updates to the way we budget, and this year’s result may not be perfect in anyone’s mind, we’ve come a long way, and in the right direction,” said Whitestone. “While we need to have a budget in place by the deadline, a budget is a dynamic, living document and we’ll keep a close watch on updated actual revenues and expenditures and adjust as warranted throughout the fiscal year.”
