No one is exactly sure why many recreation and club sports were allowed to resume play in July while school sports teams were not permitted to do so until Sept. 21, and no one is exactly sure why the rules for schools are stricter than rec and club sports, but the latest good news is that the Scarsdale School District is finally prepared to open its fields to the community for individual and group use this week.
Scarsdale Board of Education Vice President Alison Singer said a legal issue was holding the district from permitting use beyond school athletics, which kicked off Sept. 29, the date set by Section 1.
Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics Ray Pappalardi was able to finalize documentation as part of the district’s field use policy; signs are posted at school fields informing the public of the expectations beyond those that already existed and a letter is supposed to go out to the community soon.
The major issue is that since school fields are part of school grounds, where the district is responsible for constant monitoring of safety protocols, the board of education wasn’t sure if that meant school fields needed to be monitored, too. For them, it was a legal issue surrounding potential liability if the fields weren’t staffed.
“When people say to us, ‘Why is Crossway Field different from Quaker Ridge Field?’ I don’t have an answer for that,” Singer said. “That’s why we went to the state and used our legal counsel to try to get the fields open. Now it looks like we’re able to do that and that’s great news.”
She added, “It’s just important to note that the opening of fields doesn’t change the requirements around the social distancing and mask wearing.”
All groups that have permits to use district fields will have to sign a supplemental agreement related to COVID-19. There is also a waiver for each participant to sign.
“It may be different than the use of town fields, so people need to look at the signs,” Pappalardi said. “Also our regular signs needed to be updated. On Butler Field they’ll see two signs — the updated permit signs that are metal and a notice related to COVID-related responsibilities, which includes following all the guidance set by the Department of Health.”
Now that the varsity and junior varsity schedules have been redone — though they are not set in stone pending any situations that arise at Scarsdale or any opposing schools — it’s easier for the district to begin scheduling fields for independent sports organizations (ISO) that are approved by the Scarsdale Recreation Department, which required each group to submit a safety plan.
“We apologize for it taking so long, but the main issue is the district has additional guidelines to follow beyond those of the village,” Pappalardi said. “The property the school manages creates the extra layer of rules.”
When school fields are in use, the public is not permitted to be there for other activities. That restriction mostly applies to the track at Butler Field at the high school, which is closed during the half-day school days, but is open from around 12:30 to 3 p.m. before practices and games begin. Barring night games, the track usually reopens to the community at about 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“When the school is using the fields, the public cannot,” Pappalardi said. “That’s really to protect our students. Some people might feel like it’s a little over done, but that’s upon recommendation of our school attorney.”
Dean Field for baseball and football is the lone school field out of commission this fall and likely in the spring as a complete overhaul renovation is underway for drainage, shifting the footprint of the baseball field, adding dugouts and upgrading the batting cages and bullpens. It is the final piece of construction that completes the high school’s athletic facilities between the new gym, which was completed in 2004, and the still new fitness center, turf field carpet, track with field stations and, most recently, the newly installed LED field lights.
“This pretty much rounds out any of the upgrades at the high school,” Pappalardi said. “I think athletes and families should be proud of the facilities they have now for athletics, especially based upon the footprint we have at the high school. I think we’re pretty much finished with the major renovations and then it will be maintenance and small upgrades.”
Even in the four-season model for interscholastic athletics this school year, Pappalardi said since the seasons are shorter and there aren’t as many games being played as normal, the lights at Butler Field should not see an increase in use.
“Our usage will probably drop from our plan,” he said. “Once we take a look at what makes the most sense for the use of lights we will publish that schedule so the community will have it for the fall. We still don’t know what fall 2 or spring will be like.”
With kids learning in hybrid and remote models in front of screens more than ever, the focus on wellness has been kicked into higher gear and fields are more crucial than ever.
“We focus a lot of our kids’ educational and learning needs, but we also have to focus on their social and their emotional needs,” Singer said. “For a lot of our kids, athletics is their primary extracurricular activity and their key social outlet. We talk about how important exercise is for well-being and good mental health, so fields are important. I was glad we were able to get this done.”
In addition to the wellness benefits, Pappalardi hopes officially opening up the district’s fields will mean they are being used by Scarsdale residents only.
“There have been reports of residents from other towns using our fields and not following the rules, and I think if our residents are using the fields that will be minimized,” he said. “We want to see our residents take full advantage of the spaces we have available.”
Rec superintendent Brian Gray was thankful to have a busier summer and fall compared to being shutdown with so many unknowns in the spring. Opening the tennis courts and the town pool later than normal and at limited capacity were unknown territory under the new guidelines, but both ventures proved successful.
Of the pool he said, “It was hectic, it was nerve-wracking going in and throughout the whole season, but overall we had a very successful season out there. I think we were able to provide much-needed amenities for the residents and give them a sense of normalcy throughout these crazy times that we’re living in.”
Tennis saw more than 500 additional passes sold than last year as golf, tennis, walking, hiking, biking and similar low-risk solitary activities were the only ones permitted while fields and playgrounds were shuttered.
Tennis started with singles on every other court. Eventually doubles was added and now all courts are fully open. “We went to great lengths to make a safe environment,” Gray said.
Using a new registration system was an adjustment for the rec department and the community, but it helped to control, space and track tennis court users and cover guest fees. All village courts were staffed to enforce permits and safety.
The already popular tennis lesson program also saw a boost in interest.
“I’m excited about the numbers we brought in for tennis,” Gray said. “We were talking at a staff meeting hopefully that [higher demand] will go right into the paddle season as we get into platform tennis starting in November. Hopefully the residents who picked up a tennis permit find a new racket sport. Platform has been kind of a dying sport over the years, so this might give it a little shot in the arm. The goal is to retain all these permit holders next year.”
As far as youth sports, starting in August weeklong soccer and multisport camps were offered with an enrollment of up to 50 per weekly camp.
“We started to get a feel for how to safely offer different programming,” Gray said. “We also had a nature center [program] that came for a couple of weeks in August. We brought that into our fall, where we were able to offer our fall soccer league.”
The rec soccer league has 400 players this fall, broken down into different groups and fields to limit as much crossover contact as possible. Everyone must be masked, but players may remove their masks when they are on the fields and play unmasked, though many of the players are choosing to wear masks during play.
“The children ultimately do not have to wear masks while they’re playing and there are different schools of thought with that,” Gray said. “Some pediatricians say it’s not very safe for children to have masks on when they’re exerting this energy during exercise. We are not mandating masks while they are actually playing or practicing.”
Some have chosen not to play under this set of rules, while others might have opted not to play if masks were required.
“We’ve never been through something like this,” Gray said. “We’re trying to provide the safest atmosphere for these youth athletes. Would our numbers be at 400 if we mandated masks be worn? I don’t know. It’s not something we have the data on.”
All players must submit a contactless health screening using a QR code, much like they did with the pool or do prior to attending school.
Spectators are required to wear masks and social distance from other families. There is a line painted on fields which only players, coaches and officials are permitted to cross. Gray said everyone knows the expectations at this point.
“We send weekly reminders about masks and social distance,” he said. “We’re doing our due diligence and I feel we’re doing a good job getting our message across. They’re not hearing it only through Scarsdale Rec. They hear it at the grocery store, the doctor, when they come to village hall. We’re all used to it now, and who knows if and when it’s going to go away.”
ISOs are running programs for lacrosse, baseball, softball, soccer and flag football this fall. The flag football program has more than 230 players as regular football isn’t permitted. There is also a rec running program with 35 kids.
While the rec department is able to meet the field usage needs thus far — considering the school sports program has not been using any town fields either — having the school fields available will help spread programs out and relieve some congestion. It also puts less strain on the main fields.
“We work very closely between the school district, the ISOs and everyone, but we have done a very good job — and kudos to my staff here — to work with the ISOs and the school district to try to accommodate everyone’s needs,” Gray said. “It is good the school district is opening up its fields soon because that will take some stress away from some of the higher usage the village is seeing requests for.”
Gray is pleased with the results so far in terms of safety and participation and hopes to see that keep going.
“I drive up Mamaroneck Road every day past the fields to go home and it makes me feel happy [that we are] able to provide opportunities in a safe and effective way, that we can get kids out from sitting and looking at the computer screen, because they’re doing that too much now,” Gray said. “They’re forced into that through school, and the long-term effects of that can’t be good. We’re providing these opportunities, getting a lot of positive feedback, a lot of thank yous.”
