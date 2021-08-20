Superintendent Thomas Hagerman sent a letter to the Scarsdale Schools’ community Aug. 10 regarding the district’s planning efforts for reopening schools in September. Edgemont’s school plans were shared at a board of education meeting held in person Aug. 17 and livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
Hagerman’s email said protocols for the upcoming year will rely on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).
“All students are expected to attend school in person, five days a week,” Hagerman wrote. “We will be utilizing our schools’ regular, pre-pandemic schedules.” Scarsdale Schools’ first day is Sept. 1.
According to the memo, masks will be mandatory indoors and on school transportation, regardless of vaccination status, as was the practice last school year. Masks will not be required outdoors, although unvaccinated individuals will be encouraged to wear them at all times, Hagerman said.
In addition to school going back to its normal, pre-pandemic ways, the district will also offer athletics, activities and extracurriculars.
“The AAP guidance will be used to inform our work for youth sports and physical activity,” Hagerman wrote. “Health and safety protocols to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19 are being finalized in accordance with CDC guidance for schools. The protocols will be posted on the Scarsdale High School Athletics website and communicated to participants and their families as they are completed.”
Detailed information was set to be discussed at the Scarsdale School Board meeting on Aug. 19 and will be reported on in the Inquirer’s Aug. 27 edition.
Edgemont Schools
Similar to Scarsdale’s plans, Edgemont Schools will be open fully for in-person learning beginning on Sept. 9 and will require all students and staff to wear masks indoors, but are awaiting additional guidance regarding masking for athletics.
“Our three goals this year are to keep students healthy and safe, be responsive to student needs and maximize in-person teaching and learning,” Edgemont Superintendent Victoria Kniewel said.
Contrary to the 2020-21 school year where social distancing required students and teachers to be 6 feet apart, this year only 3 feet are needed where possible. Cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms will be done daily and all the ventilation systems installed for the 2020-21 school year will remain in place.
