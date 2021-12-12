There were two big discussions when it came to protocols for business meetings and a question about costly consulting budget transfers at the Scarsdale Board of Education meeting Monday, Dec. 6, with board member Ron Schulhof at the center of continuing to question policies and practices.
The first area of the business meeting revolved around the agenda preparation and dissemination policy, which is impacted by New York State law that went into effect Nov. 18 requiring boards to release agendas and supporting materials at least 24 hours prior to meetings.
As a district that normally meets on Mondays, this creates some issues for Scarsdale, which to uphold the law has to release the information on Fridays in order for district employees and board members not to be working on it over the weekend. According to Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman, this impacts the weeklong “complex process” of preparing the agendas and materials.
The board needed to make a change to one of its policies to reflect the change in the law — which the district has met since the legislation was enacted. Hagerman asked the board to approve the changes on the first read and then if they want to make changes at a second read at the next board meeting they could do so.
Hagerman suggested a future consideration could be moving the board of education business meetings to another day of the week so the materials could be released the day before the meeting without a weekend conflict.
Though they can “tweak” an agenda, Hagerman said, “Once the agenda goes out, it’s pretty clear we shouldn’t be making substantive changes.” The legislation uses the phrasing “to the extent practicable,” which Hagerman said refers to changes that are “of an emergency nature,” but does not refer to “routine matters.”
Schulhof wondered why the board started working on this in December when Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation Oct. 19 and it went into effect in November. “We put ourselves into this box,” Schulhof said. “I don’t feel this is the right way to move forward.”
He ended up abstaining from the vote, which was 6-0-1 in favor of making changes to the policy to reflect a new schedule of timing, in part because he didn’t think it was “good practice” to pass a policy on a first read. The board is scheduled to meet Monday, Jan. 10, and will have a second read of the policy.
“I don’t believe based on the information that I’ve been provided there’s an emergency nature to vote on this tonight,” Schulhof said. “And I don’t feel like I have enough information because there’s still some pieces that I feel like I need to go back and look at the law, about these questions about special meetings and things like that to make sure. I wouldn’t feel comfortable voting on this tonight.”
Part of Schulhof’s concern was in relation to an item he asked to be pulled from the consent agenda and moved to the discussion items for that night’s meeting. He had asked for more information and it was added to the meeting documents that day. He worried that under the new guidelines he would not have been permitted to receive what he needed to make an informed decision. (See the budget transfer section below.)
The board of education then had its second read of its public comment policies, which focused around whether to keep limits for each speaker (currently at three minutes); whether to cap either the first and/or second session to an overall time limit (currently 90 minutes for the first, unlimited for the second); and whether to have response from the superintendent and/or cabinet members after the first or second sessions, or both.
Board members overwhelmingly agreed in a straw poll conducted by board President Karen Ceske to an unlimited number of speakers for the second public comment session, having response to comment come after each session and increasing time limits to four minutes per speaker with a one-minute warning at three minutes, while it was a tight 4-3 in favor of capping the first public comment session at 90 minutes.
Board member Bob Klein called it a “good balance,” saying, “It allows us to ensure that we do get to our agenda items at a point that is at least within a reasonable time frame. It feels respectful to the community that they will have a chance to speak.”
Klein was concerned that board members will become “very distracted” or “tired” if there’s a “very intense interaction” that goes on for a long time.
“We need to give ourselves enough time to do a proper job … It was really hard,” he said, referring to the time last year when 34 people tried to speak in the first comment session when there were no limits and then-board president Pam Fuehrer cut them off until later in the meeting. “When you get after midnight and it’s not a friendly conversation, maybe the lesson learned is that we need to have some limit, but use it as a point of making an informed decision to hold off if it comes to that … Ninety minutes to me feels fair.”
First-year board member Jim Dugan agreed there needs to be balance between the board’s business and the “desire to encourage public comment.”
Schulhof, Vice President Amber Yusuf and board member Jessica Resnick-Ault said they do not support the 90-minute cap — though Yusuf seemed to have changed her mind during the discussion, in part because Zoom is now an option for speakers — while Schulhof does not support time limits on individual speakers. He did, however, appreciate his colleagues agreeing to move to four minutes, though he did say if there has to be a limit he would prefer five minutes. Yusuf was also on board with five minutes.
Resnick-Ault, also in her first year on the board, said it is “critical” to hear from the community before making any decisions.
“There are times that we are going into that could be uncertain,” Resnick-Ault said. “We had a fairly robust back and forth around the back-to-school report today, and I can imagine a situation where a number of community members would have questions pertaining to an agenda item that could reasonably surpass that hour and a half limit … I am someone who wants to hear from the community and who wants to hear what their questions are before we go into deliberations on the issues.”
Schulhof looked back to the aforementioned meeting last year, which he said is surely a rare occurrence. He doesn’t believe limiting time “sends the right message,” and said the board can wait to do its business or even table some of it to the next meeting if that many people have that much to say. “In the very rare instance that this will happen — if it does happen — there is some reason it’s happening and we need to hear it,” he said.
Ceske at one point suggested going from 90 minutes to two hours and later on she suggested putting in a clause where she or the board would be able to waive the policy when needed, to which Schulhof replied, “But if we’re going to do that, then why would we make this policy?”
He might still be waiting for an answer to his question.
The board will vote on the final changes at its Jan. 10 meeting.
Budget transfers questions
Schulhof had the budget transfer item moved from the consent agenda to a discussion item to learn more about a budgeted item of $40,000 becoming a $135,000 item for 2020-21 and an expected similar added expenditure for the 2021-22 school year, as opposed to be being put into the budget.
Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Drew Patrick explained the transfers were for “administrative professional development” consulting. Patrick said that after a three-year break from “any kind of group professional coaching work,” the district began focusing on that once again for the 2019-20 school year for the 25 administrators. Patrick said the planning for the consulting budget was “poorly executed” and “really fell off the rails during COVID.”
“This is completely on me,” he said.
One of the major expenses came from Dr. Ellie Drago-Severson starting in February 2020, two weeks prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an introductory phone call to set up consulting after several administrators said they were eager to work with her.
“What would have unfolded, I would like to think if I had been on top of this, is a thoughtful budget proposal, at that time albeit late in the budget process, being the end of February, but where we had an understanding of what that would be,” Patrick said. “That didn’t happen.” He later said, “It should have been specific and much sooner and I just let it get away.”
Once COVID-19 did hit, the administrators took full advantage of Severson’s services, even more so than anticipated, which come with an $8,000 per day price tag.
“She’s super expensive,” Patrick said. “She is a luminary in the field of adult development leadership.”
Hagerman said that past boards had “not been interested in or willing” to use placeholders in the budget for things like this and that it’s an “imperfect process” as the district uses consultants “extensively.”
Schulhof thanked them for the update and Patrick for his “candor,” but said this did not seem like a typical emergency situation for a large budget transfer, more like something that should have gone through proper channels once they realized the spending had escalated. He wondered why they didn’t pause the consulting and come to the board.
Schulhof said he’s comfortable approving the budget transfer from last year’s expenses, but doesn’t know that he will be OK doing that for the work that happens this year, since it could still go through some sort of vetting process by the board and the community.
“I’m really struggling to wrap my head around how we’re going to go through this same thing,” he said. “This is a very expensive person — $8,000 a day — to come here for seven hours. That’s a lot of money. But it’s also a large amount, not in the scheme of our total budget, but we’re talking a lot about mental health. We should have been having a discussion about should we have hired mental health folks. I don’t doubt this is a great program, but budgets are about trade-offs and making those decisions. I want to be very candid with everybody here, but I don’t know yet if I’ll be able to support the budget transfer for the current year.”
Schulhof said he was worried about the precedent continuing to approve such budget transfers would set. “The budget’s the budget,” he said.
Board member Carl Finger wondered if other things should come back to the board “more regularly” as well.
Resnick-Ault said it seemed “less emergent” and “easier to anticipate,” which is why “that item stands out.”
Patrick said he believes the engagement with the consultant has been “critical” for the district.
“If you tell me that this is a critical expense I understand that,” Ceske said. “Last year was a tough year and ultimately we are here to ensure that our students are taken care of and that starts with our administration and trickles down to our teachers, to our students. I take the word ‘critical’ from you seriously as an over-budget item that happened.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the budget transfer from last year. It remains to be seen what happens this year.
Covid-19 update
In the back-to-school report, Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach said the 189 first dose pediatric vaccines administered at the high school on Nov. 18 were a “bright spot” and accounted for about 10% of all eligible students in that age group in the district, with the second doses scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 9. He said Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps also has opportunities for the younger kids to get vaccinated.
In what he called “a little less of a heartening report,” Rauschenbach said the COVID-19 numbers around Westchester County and within the school district have moved “in a generally poor direction,” as both New York State and Westchester County have declared a state of emergency due to rising case numbers. From Friday, Dec. 3, to the meeting date of Monday, Dec. 6, Scarsdale had 11 new cases — seven students, four staff members — to bring the total cases for the school year up to 62. He said about half of those cases have been seen in the previous four or five weeks and included a 10-day pause for the track and field team.
Of the cases, Rauschenbach said there was a “mix of asymptomatic and symptomatic,” and about 50/50 breakthrough cases, though none resulted in hospitalization.
Other students and employees have also had to quarantine due to exposures or potential exposures in and out of school. This has led to an increase in the need for “quarantutoring” for students who can’t come to school. Thus far, 79 faculty members have put in 667.5 hours with 139 students, which Rauschenbach called “significant hours of tutoring.”
Yusuf asked if the district was worried about a potential backlog for tutoring. Patrick said, “I am concerned about that. I think the potential exists for that problem. I don’t know that we have a way of knowing whether that will happen or not.”
Therefore, in addition to having Scarsdale teachers get first dibs at tutoring assignments, the district already has a contract with Learn Well and has reached out to The Learning Shop as a backup. “The issue there is that what’s happening in Scarsdale is happening throughout the county, so the demand for tutoring is going to increase,” Patrick said.
Patrick said they are trying not to go beyond three or four students per tutoring session. “Part of the idea is that it’s less time, but it’s one-on-one or one-on-two time, so higher quality time,” he said.
Rauschenbach gave an update on musical performances; at the last board of education meeting he had announced that students would be permitted to be unmasked from the time they got on the stage to the time they left the stage. After being questioned by several board members, the administration decided to change that ruling and required masks for all chorus students, and allowed band members who had a vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to perform unmasked. Anyone who wanted to wear a mask was also encouraged to do so.
The district, using a combination of Centers for Disease Control and state and county Department of Health guidance, which conflict on adult spacing in schools and out of schools, opted to make all seating spaces in auditoriums 50% capacity with at least one seat between families, similar to the way they handle students.
Rauschenbach said that for the 11 total performances from Thanksgiving time through the vacation the district did not have the time or resources to change venues or come up with other structures in order to get more people into the shows. The district believed, being as some schools either aren’t allowing spectators or aren’t even having performances, that providing the performance opportunity with a crowd in as safe an environment as possible — noting they would still have to contact-trace if needed — was the top priority.
“It’s a huge number of students, a huge number of parents coming in,” Rauschenbach said. “Logistically it was not possible to space out every auditorium in a way that would maximize how many adults came in by either checking vaccine [status] or seeing how many families were bringing how many people and assigning seats. We don’t have the time or the manpower to do that for 11 different concerts, so the 50% capacity was put in.”
For some middle school performances with larger student participation, that meant allowing only one spectator per student. An email that went out to some parents erroneously reported two people were allowed per student and there was an uproar when that appeared to be changed.
“The change wasn’t from two to one,” Hagerman said. “The change was when we started at the beginning of the year there were no performances, and the change was trying to create some performance opportunities for students this year … This was a big step for us in terms of trying to normalize that experience for students in terms of giving them the opportunity for performances and for parents to be there as live audience members.”
Dugan expressed his thanks to the administration for making sure the students have the opportunity to perform.
“I know people are tired and can’t stand the notion of any more special accommodations because of this pandemic, but I for one recognize that we have a responsibility to do what we can for the students to have a normal experience, but also to do it in a way that recognizes the significance and severity of this pandemic, which still is here and is getting worse, so thank you for that,” he said.
If there is no major upward change in COVID-19 trends, Rauschenbach said snacks should return for the younger elementary school students on Jan. 3 after the holiday vacation, with a notification of how that will work being sent to parents prior to the break.
The district has been getting questions about the use of the gymnasium at Heathcote Elementary School — or lack thereof — as it won’t have a mechanical fresh air exchange until the summer for the 2022-23 school year. It is currently a noninstructional space and the school is using several other larger spaces in the building for physical education.
Rauschenbach said the number of portable HEPA air filters needed to be brought in would present a safety hazard and take up so much room that the actual floor space would become similar to the areas they have used for physical education classes throughout the school. He noted the teachers are holding classes outdoors more than usual until the weather dictates otherwise.
Later in the meeting, the lone public commenter said, “It’s just so hard for me to imagine a flourishing gym program for 23 6-year-olds in a hallway or in their classroom. Why can’t they crack a window in the gym? ... What else can we be doing?”
In the follow-up to public comment, Rauschenbach said the multipurpose rooms and open space in front of the auditorium are being used for phys ed and occasionally the common areas in the pods. “I think they’re getting appropriate physical education and I give the gym teachers at Heathcote a big shout-out for that program,” he said.
Rauschenbach said any parents with concerns or who want more information on the programming should contact the physical education teacher.
Safety and security
In a safety, security and emergency update, Rauschenbach said over the vacation week in February the middle school would be used for tactical response to school shooting situations by police departments from around the county, including Scarsdale. He noted that the district has completed all of its own threat-assessment team training, which features a “multidimensional, multidisciplinary team to assess any mental health or threats that may be coming into the building in a way that is thorough and follows an established protocol.”
Referring to the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School in Detroit, Michigan, Rauschenbach said the information has been reviewed with school security contractor Altaris Consulting Group in order to learn from the tragedy.
“I think it’s important to understand that mental health continues to be the main risk and/or protective factor in all of these incidents, so students who are feeling connected to a building, to an adult are not the kids who are perpetrating these incidents,” Rauschenbach said. “It’s students who are feeling alienated, it’s students who are feeling disconnected and angry at the institutions which they are in.”
As budget season gets in full swing in January, Scarsdale will focus on mental health services to help “recognize and intervene” before an incident could happen, according to Rauschenbach.
