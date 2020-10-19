As a former journalist and teacher, Andrea Stewart-Cousins understands the importance of communication and education. Even as a politician, that’s what the New York State Senate Majority Leader does on a daily basis.
The 70-year-old Yonkers resident who represents Greenburgh, Scarsdale and parts of White Plains, New Rochelle and Yonkers, returned to Seely Place Elementary School in Edgemont on Oct. 7 to offer third through sixth graders insight into who she is and what she does, much of that revolving around the history of her family.
Stewart-Cousins told the students about her parents, Bob and Beryl. They didn’t have the same opportunities as white people. Bob won the Purple Heart serving in the U.S. Army in World War II, but he served in a Black battalion, and when he was discharged he didn’t have the same G.I. Bill rights as white solders. Instead, the Stewarts were forced to live in public housing — “the projects.”
Beryl could type 100 words per minute, but wasn’t permitted to work for a big company due to the color of her skin. She went to work for the City of New York as a legal secretary.
“That wasn’t that long ago,” Stewart-Cousins told the students.
Even when Stewart-Cousins was in the corporate world, she found herself not getting rightfully promoted, but company policies eventually changed when the government got involved, and she finally was able to earn her due. From that experience, she realized the potential for good work from public officials.
Then even in the 1980s when she, as a married adult, and her family moved to Yonkers, there were still social and racial justice issues that needed to be tackled. In the early 1990s, Stewart-Cousins got her first taste of politics as a volunteer for the campaign of future Yonkers Mayor Terence Zaleski. Of the three candidates, only he supported desegregation legislation — the hot-button issue for the city. “There were a lot of things I thought were at stake and really worth fighting for,” Stewart-Cousins said.
Upon Zaleski’s victory, he named Stewart-Cousins his director of community affairs, which gave her a platform to further have an impact and give a voice to underrepresented communities.
“Everybody has to be heard because the government has to represent all of us,” Stewart-Cousins told the students.
In 1995, Stewart-Cousins realized the impact she could continue to have and decided to run for her first public office. From 1996-2006 she served as a Westchester County legislator, where rights for all continued to be a focal point. After losing her New York State Senate run by 18 votes in 2004, she unseated Republican incumbent Nick Spano in 2006. In 2019 she was elected Senate Majority Leader, the first woman to hold the post.
Women and Black women role models in education, journalism and politics were few and far between — if there were any to be found — for Stewart-Cousins growing up.
“There was not a lot of opportunity for people who were Black or different colors in the country to do all the different things that could be done,” she told the students. “I didn’t see any person who was a senator or even a mayor who looked like me …
“But during my lifetime people started standing up and saying, ‘Ya know it’s not fair that people should be treated differently.’ Our country says that we are all equal and people began to fight to say that we should be treated equally.”
Over time, Stewart-Cousins became that role model, a localized Ruth Bader Ginsburg breaking down walls, glass ceilings and other barriers that previously stood in her way.
“I didn’t see anybody like me, but it didn’t mean there couldn’t be a me,” Stewart-Cousins told the students. “It’s hard when you don’t see anyone like you, but it’s not impossible. But because we have so many people who are so different, so unique and so smart and so willing to give … if we just believe in one another and the ideals of this great country and we give you the education you need and the support you need, each and every one of you will do extraordinary things. And when you do, make sure you come back to the school and you come back to your neighborhood and inspire the next group of people, because the more we inspire people the better we do.”
This year’s visit wasn’t as interactive as the last time Stewart-Cousins was at Seely Place. Two years ago in the school gymnasium, she spontaneously separated the students into an Assembly and a Senate to debate and vote on a school issue. Still, this time around, she was able to talk about how government works, using issues they understand like the environment, school safety and social justice.
“It’s part of what I do as a public official, as a public servant,” Stewart-Cousins said. “You’ve got to talk to people. It doesn’t matter how old they are. I’m not somebody where you’re not old enough to vote so you’re not worth my time. I think we have to invest in our children and I think in order to see them be really productive, we need to spend some time teaching them, informing them and showing them how their role in the world can really make a difference.”
The setting was also much different. Seely Place Principal Eve Feuerstein set up the event outside the school between cohort sessions so more students could attend, with the students sitting on towels socially distanced and wearing masks. The sunny weather was a blessing.
Feuerstein said the 30 minutes Stewart-Cousins spent with the students was “a real gift,” especially as the kids were able to do something normal, even if in an abnormal way.
“They thought she was the coolest,” Feuerstein said. “And even when she was speaking, they clapped at different things for her. She’s such a real person, and the fact that she lives in Yonkers, is a local person, she was a teacher, she’s a mom, she’s a grandma, she’s just really remarkable and the kids were really into it. The kids’ hands flew up to ask questions. To them she’s a celebrity and it brought learning to life.”
This is one of the ways schools have had to adapt and be innovative in presenting programming to students. The week school closed in March, students were supposed to go to Philadelphia, but seeing the writing on the wall, Feuerstein and her staff pivoted quickly and brought Philly to Seely Place by scheduling a Philly cheesesteak truck to visit the school. Field trips are now virtual, as are some of the school’s typical traditions.
“We weren’t sure it would work,” Feuerstein said of the Stewart-Cousins appearance. “We’re all just trying our best here to figure out how we can do this in a safe way. It’s about introducing our children to people who look, speak, act, promote all sorts of different backgrounds, feelings, ideologies, everything.”
Last year the school leaders invited people of Latin American culture to speak to students, and a parent of a transgender child came to speak to teachers as well. Inclusion and diversity were at the heart of the program.
“One of the best parts of Seely Place and Edgemont in general is not everybody looks the same,” Feuerstein said. “There are people from so many different backgrounds and socio-economic backgrounds that we’re trying to represent everyone we can— and now [we are] trying to figure out how to do it in the world of COVID.”
Though the venue and the circumstances were much different, the message of the former teacher and journalist who never imagined she’d go into politics remained the same.
“Even if your path changes, there are certain things that are part of who you are … I’ve always seen myself as a teacher and a communicator and as somebody who, given the opportunity, will try and make things better,” Stewart-Cousins said. “I’m happy when I have an opportunity because I have a demanding schedule, so I don’t always have a chance to talk to young people or children … I hope the interaction will start people thinking about things in ways they may not have before.”
While there has been progress throughout the years, Stewart-Cousins continues to fight for the rights of communities in need of support.
“The same government that can take away rights, it can give rights,” Stewart-Cousins told the students. “So when I got into government I decided that I would be on the side that would help people to realize their full potential. I’d be on the side that would make sure that kids — no matter where they are — get a good education. And I’d be on the side to make sure you have a healthy mother Earth and environment. And I’d be on the side to make sure people are treated fairly and justly…
“I want to be on the side of making sure people get all the opportunities, no matter who you are, to give back to this country. My dad gave back to this country. My mother gave back to this country. And because we believe in this great America, here I am, the leader of the Senate. I’m the first woman who has ever led anything like this in the history of New York State — that’s in 244 years — and I’m a woman of color.”
Feuerstein said there is always talk about “what” students want to be when they grow up, but this event shifted the conversation to “who” they want to be, and taking opportunities and enacting change. “If she inspired a few kids, our job is done,” Feuerstein said.
On Oct. 28, Stewart-Cousins will look to inspire the students at Greenville Elementary School, because her dedication to communication and education never ends.
