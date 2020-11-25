“We’re here on a mission,” said a customer shopping Monday, Nov. 23, at La Dentelliere, a mainstay on East Parkway in Scarsdale for 35 years. Store owner Michelle Anderson laughed and said, “We have been having less customers but higher sales volume. Those who do come in are coming in to shop, not to browse. People are not looking around. They’re here for business.”
The pandemic has upended lives everywhere, forcing individuals to adapt to a new and quickly shifting environment. Small businesses, which were already in competition with e-stores and corporate retailers, are no exception, as the pandemic has even further shifted buyer habits to an online platform. For small businesses in Scarsdale, whose charm and business model rests upon personal, long-lasting connections with customers, specialized expertise and unique products, transitioning to an online platform has been crucial in ensuring customer safety and maintaining customer relations.
Dina Grossman of Great Stuff said her store’s model has continued to be focused on the in-store experience, but she also said Great Stuff has increased its social media presence to drive traffic to the brick-and-mortar store. “People want to have a personal connection. We’ve been here for 40 years. Everyone knows me and my family and [customers want and] like that personal connection and interaction,” she said.
According to the National Retail Federation, November and December holiday sales can make up 20% of a retailer’s annual revenue, which is why the upcoming holiday season is crucial for the well-being of Scarsdale’s downtown businesses. The Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) has been working to encourage Scarsdale residents to shop and support local businesses this year in particular.
“This year more than ever, Scarsdale brick-and-mortar businesses need your support,” SBA wrote in a recent Holiday Shop & Dine the ’Dale press release. “Just like the rest of the country, Scarsdale is expanding the concept of Black Friday to cover the entire period between Thanksgiving and Christmas, as sales will occur over a longer period of time in order to reduce overcrowding. “Scarsdale merchants used a similar approach when they expanded the normal 3-day sidewalk sale to a weeklong event,” the press release reported, announcing an SBA-led raffle campaign. “Many of our local businesses have donated gift cards and items to be raffled off throughout the holiday season … Raffle items are a fabulous way for the merchants to say thank you to our community for its support throughout the pandemic, and also a way to encourage people to continue to shop local.”
In addition to organizing the raffle, the SBA has also been promoting local businesses by actively reposting its members’ promotions on its various social media platforms. “The SBA Instagram account and its Facebook page have more than 2,300 followers,” Marcy Berman-Goldstein, I Am More Scarsdale co-founder and co-president of the Scarsdale Business Alliance, said. “These posts will help drive traffic to the local merchants.”
Ken Giddon of Rothman’s drove home the importance of shopping locally when he explained the value of a thriving downtown. “Amazon is not sponsoring your kids’ soccer teams or helping the tax base,” Giddon said. “If a local product costs $5 more than Amazon, maybe it’s worth it.”
Local businesses pay local taxes, thus increasing the revenue that individual towns have to reinvest into their communities, which can take the shape of funding public school programs or road improvements. Shopping at online, nonlocal retailers often takes money away from people who are more likely to put the money they earn back into the community. Matthew Wilson of Wilson & Son Jewelers, for example, became more involved in the nonprofit Feeding Westchester when Wilson & Son Jewelers had to shutter its store for two months as a result of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mandate ordering nonessential businesses to close earlier this year.
“You can shop at a big store like Williams Sonoma,” Anderson said. “But they don’t know who you are, they don’t care. It makes a difference to a small shop, where you develop a friendship with the customer that takes years to cultivate … ‘I’d rather see you, Michelle, than my psychiatrist,’” Anderson said one customer told her. “People come to vent and laugh. That’s the value of a small business.”
In order to ensure customer safety and encourage sales, Scarsdale businesses have become increasingly flexible in conforming to health-related mandates during the pandemic and implementing protections for personnel and customers alike. I Am More Scarsdale, for example, has installed a full wrap-around plexiglass barrier on the store’s checkout counter, put out more clothing sizes and options, and added various shopping options. Customers can now schedule private appointments to come in and shop individually at an appointed time, or they can schedule virtual appointments if they prefer not to physically enter the store. Many shops in the area have also instituted free local delivery or curbside pickup options.
Scarsdale village officials are working with local stores to ensure COVID restrictions are met while promoting business. In June, the board of trustees voted to amend the village code to allow stores to use sidewalks to display and sell their goods. The village also collaborated with local restaurants to expand their sidewalk cafe footprints to allow for safe, social-distanced outdoor dining, and helped the SBA reimagine the outdoor usage of space, such as setting up the “Dine the ’Dale” tent and closing off a portion of Spencer Place as a safe place for people to gather and a draw for shoppers.
As the 2020 gift-giving season revs up, local business owners are counting on the community to “shop locally, either online or in person, or at other independent stores,” said Berman-Goldstein.
