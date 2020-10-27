Between Thursday, Oct. 22, and Tuesday, Oct. 27, the Scarsdale School District confirmed four more positive COVID-19 cases among the school community. The first and fourth both led to a cancellation of that afternoon’s after-school activities (athletics) and a switch to remote learning the following day for Scarsdale High School.
In the latest letter from the district on Tuesday afternoon, school officials said the individual had not been in school since Oct. 22. Upon learning of the new positive case, the school contacted the Westchester County Department of Health (DOH) and started its Confirmed Case Protocol. It was determined by the DOH that the “timing of the test results precludes the need for quarantine of any additional staff or students at this time,” though the DOH started contact tracing “in the broader community,” which could lead to other individuals who will need to quarantine.
With the high school being closed on Wednesday, the senior Halloween pictures are canceled and candid shots will be taken during the half days of school on Thursday and Friday.
On Monday, Oct. 26, Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman sent an email that in part summed up the most recent cases, saying that none of them appeared to represent a spread from within the schools. “Each instance has been linked to an outside contact either in the community or from an outside organization,” he wrote.
Others have had to quarantine “due to contacts with individuals from outside of our school community,” according to a communication from the district. “The vast majority of these contacts have resulted from independent youth sports organizations.”
Hagerman urged families to report all quarantines and potential outbreaks as soon as possible to help stop the spread by identifying anyone who might have been exposed.
The two Scarsdale High School positive cases Oct. 22 and 23 resulted in mandatory 14-day quarantines for 20-30 students each based on school contact. “Unfortunately, additional quarantines were determined to be necessary after the Department of Health investigated and identified students and community members who were in close contact through social events, in some cases without masks,” Hagerman wrote. “As you can imagine, such events increase the risk of community transmission and can potentially threaten our ability to continue in-person learning.”
The Oct. 22 case led to the cancellation of after-school activities that day and a shift to remote learning the next day. The case on Friday, Oct. 23, allowed for enough time that day and over the weekend to contact trace and did not impact the hybrid schedule for Monday, Oct. 26.
Then on Monday, the district learned that a Fox Meadow student — this was the first time the district identified the positive case as anything other than an “individual” — who had not been at school since Oct. 6, tested positive. Schools were not closed and no one had to quarantine based on school contact, but the DOH did its own contact tracing to determine if anyone had to quarantine due to contact outside of school.
“On Thursday we had the positive and we closed for 24 hours in order to make sure all of the contact tracing could be finished,” Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach told the Inquirer Oct. 27. “Friday there was another positive while kids weren’t in school and they had the entire weekend to do the contact tracing so we didn’t need an additional 24 hours. Then Fox Meadow, because the individual was on a pre-ordered quarantine there, was actually very little outside contact tracing that needed to happen, so there was no need to close for 24 hours.”
Prior to the past week of events, Scarsdale had 76 in quarantine due to exposure at a PSAT at the high school Saturday, Oct. 17.
A “presumptive positive” shut down Quaker Ridge Elementary School for one day on Oct. 15, but that turned out to be a negative case, so no further closure or quarantines were necessary.
“We have been extremely pleased with our ability to contract trace within our system,” Rauschenbach said Oct. 27. “It is easy because we have the schedules and our student information system done in a way we can pinpoint what the rosters were in any classes and ultimately if there were contacts either through activities, sports or in a supervised space fairly quickly. It’s work, but it’s quick and the process is mostly automated at this point from our student information system.”
For teachers that have to quarantine, a teacher aide is placed in their classroom to monitor students while they are taught remotely. The more teachers who have to quarantine, the bigger the strain on the district and the more likely a longer-term shift to full remote learning could be.
“While the process is streamlined, I think it’s important to note that additional positive cases will start to hamper our ability to run school, especially if a number of staff members are quarantined,” Rauschenbach said. “It makes it more difficult each time we have a positive and it also takes an enormous amount of time on the days that they’re happening from administration and staff to make sure we do our due diligence with it. It disrupts school and the running of school pretty extensively.”
In his communications, Hagerman credited the limit of spread and need for closures and quarantines in part “to the hybrid schedule, cohorting practices, and health and safety precautions that are in place,” adding “Each of these situations was contained because of our risk mitigation efforts and timely information provided by families.”
Rauschenbach noted that the DOH only reports positive COVID-19 cases to the district — although thus far the district was informed of the positives first and made the report to the DOH — and the DOH does not report mandated quarantines beyond school contact. The district relies on those families to be forthcoming and not send their children to school or have them be around other children. Additionally, anyone who knows they were exposed to a COVID-19 positive person must, by Executive Order of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, self-quarantine for 14 days.
“It’s an honor system enforceable by law because they are ordered to quarantine by the state,” Rauschenbach said.
