When St. George’s Choral Society kicks off its first performance on Nov. 21, choir members — anywhere from 25 to 250 of them — will sing their hearts out individually and remotely. Joining their prerecorded portions will be four soloists and a seven-member chamber ensemble performing live. With that, an entire three-movement piece, with the working title, “Mass,” will come together through a meticulously produced, mixed and edited multimedia concert, performed simultaneously for a limited in-person audience and livestreamed from St. George’s Church in Manhattan.
It’s a formidable task, said Matthew Lewis, artistic director and conductor of SGCS and music director at St. James the Less Episcopal Church in Scarsdale, “but we are up for it.”
Lewis said after the group’s spring concert was canceled, he “craved something more than a video made up of individual singer files.”
“For the past several months, we have learned a lot about online and virtual choir rehearsals and have come a long way in our understanding and proficiency with technology,” he said.
Vocalists from SJL will join the choir, and since rehearsals will take place from home, singers from all geographical regions are also welcome to participate.
The program
With some degree of relevance, the composition, written by Scarsdale resident and SJL singer Phillip Martin, draws in part from the “Cholera Cantata,” written in 1831, by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, the sister of the famous composer, Felix Mendelssohn, in the midst of a cholera epidemic in Berlin.
“I decided to include the same chorale in memory of that occasion,” said Martin, who was commissioned by St. George’s Chorale Society to write the piece and who has composed operas, chamber and choral music, and scores for independent films. Lewis describes Martin as a “clever, modern and classical composer, all in one.”
As a common vehicle for vocal music, a ‘mass’ is usually derived from Latin texts familiar in Christian circles and in the choral world in general, said Lewis, whose father was a pastor and who has studied at Juilliard and in Paris on a Fulbright grant. He has worked as a church and synagogue organist for nearly 30 years.
A Requiem Mass for a funeral service is perhaps more widely known through the works of Mozart and Verdi, said Lewis. “I believe the reason there are many great settings of the Requiem Mass is that composers love drama, which is contained in it.”
Challenges
With social distancing hitting the performing arts particularly hard, Lewis and Martin met at Chase Park back in May to brainstorm ways the St. George’s Choral Society could offer a concert in the fall.
“We came up with the idea of a choral piece with a prerecorded chorus, live soloists and an orchestra,” said Martin. “The trickiest part to having a prerecorded chorus is managing the tempo. There are places that the chorus drops out, the orchestra plays alone, then the chorus reenters. How do we make sure the tempo is precise so that the chorus reenters at the right moment?”
Martin suggested different tracks for the chorus that Lewis would operate with a pedal. “But Matthew thought that was too dangerous, so we decided to use a click track [a series of audio cues, similar to a metronome, used to synchronize sound recordings]. The chorus would record to the track, and Matthew would listen to the click track as he conducted to make sure the tempo is constant.”
Vocalists also have their work cut out for them.
“It is strange for choral singers to sing without the support of other singers close by,” said Lewis. “But once we all started getting the hang of it, people really enjoyed these rehearsals. In fact, many singers started working on their own voices more than they had in the past.”
“Anyone who wants to sing should contact us through our website and set up an online audition. We just need to hear the singer’s voice, to make sure they are in the right section, and that the demands of rehearsals will be reasonable for them. We will explain things very carefully over the coming weeks and will help our members do this,” said Lewis. “The end result will be amazing.”
Tickets for the in-person and livestreamed Nov. 21 St. George’s Choral Society concert at 7 p.m. are $20. For more information or to audition visit https://www.stgeorgeschoralsociety.org/join.
