Soccer captains coping with 14-day quarantines

It was bad enough Cooper Cohen was going to have to watch his senior season of boys soccer at Scarsdale High School from the sidelines after tearing his ACL in August — now he can’t even do that.
Cohen is quarantined until early next week after being exposed to a classmate who tested positive for COVID-19.
The boys soccer team has only played two games and practices have been sparse lately as more positive cases have closed down afterschool events on four of five school days from Thursday through Wednesday.
Cohen, a team captain, missed seeing the team’s second overtime game — a 2-1 loss to Pelham, then a 0-0 deadlock with New Rochelle — but he hopes to be back at the field, assuming the season is still going after Halloween weekend.
Senior captain Adam Wasserman, the team’s centerback, played and scored the lone goal against Pelham, but then got put in the same 14-day quarantine as Cohen.
“My case and Adam’s case are kind of a wakeup call for a lot of players,” Cohen said. “We’re both extremely devastated that we can’t be on the sidelines playing our senior year against our rivals.”
Once his quarantine is over, Cohen will not be returning to the hybrid model.
“You don’t want to be the kid that has to quarantine for two weeks and misses the season,” he said. “For a quarter of the team there’s 2.5 weeks left of potentially ever playing soccer again. And in those two weeks you have a total of 10 hours of in-person school. For me it’s a no-brainer — I already can’t be there for this part of the season, so in my head I need to be there for the end of the season, for playoffs. I want to be there for myself and I want to be there for my team, too.”
The team’s third captain, junior Luke Peltz, saw what was happening around him and opted to switch from the hybrid model to the virtual model to avoid the same fate as his teammates. The two mornings per week of in-school instruction just didn’t seem worth it compared to potentially missing out on the already shortened soccer season.
It would not be surprising to see other members of the boys soccer team — and other sports teams — switch to the remote model in order to avoid the guilty-by-association quarantines and increase their chances of making it through the season, which ends Nov. 14 for regular season games prior to some sort of to-be-determined regional postseason play within the section.
“Losing our leadership has been pretty tough on the team, but we fought hard for them Saturday and we’ll continue to play hard for them until they come back,” Peltz said of New Rochelle. “It felt like any other game really, but I didn’t have two of my close friends play alongside me or cheer me on. Once the game started it was just like any other game.”
Cohen and Wasserman have maintained a virtual presence for the team.
“They send encouraging texts all the time in group chat and we had a Zoom the other day and they gave us a motivational speech,” Peltz said. “They’re working hard and they can’t wait to get back.”
Cohen, who tore his ACL while scoring a much-admired goal during a captains’ practice held in anticipation of the upcoming season in August, was a major on-field loss going into the season, but the Raiders knew about that and had time to prepare for his absence.
“He was an integral part of our offense,” Wasserman said. “We’ve had to scramble there. He would have played central attacking midfielder. He would have been a great player, but we’ve had to look deeper into our lineup and kids have stepped up.”
Said Peltz, “Cooper is a talent that can’t be fully replaced, but I think we were able to do a couple of tweaks to fill the void a little bit.”
Cohen is all about soccer and was exploring options of playing in college. With everything going on for him personally and in the world, he’ll likely look to play club soccer or walk on to the team depending where he decides to go.
“I was looking forward to the season,” he said. “I’ve been on the team for four years. I was planning on being a starting striker this year. I’ve come to terms that now I need to be there for the team off the field and do what I can for the team culture and do everything I can as a captain and a leader of the team off the field so they can do everything on the field to the best of their ability. I need to contribute to the team in a positive way, so it is kind of frustrating that I can’t play, and now I also can’t go to games and practices due to the quarantine. I’m doing what I can.”
Cohen had been going to physical therapy up to six times per week prior to the quarantine, working hard to get healthy for his next opportunity to play next year. “My progress in terms of my injury has been really, really nice,” he said. “Everything is kind of ahead of schedule in a good way. That’s going well and I’m hoping to make a nice recovery.”
The news that he would be out for two weeks hit Wasserman hard, but he also saw it as an opportunity to train on his own — he has a soccer field at his house — and come back for the stretch run. “It’s really tough, but you’ve got to make the most of it,” he said. “I have two weeks now to lift and run and get into great shape to return and hopefully help my team out.”
Wasserman was a spectator to start the Pelham game, having trouble seeing after getting a black eye against striker Esteban Rudloff in practice. But once Pelham went up 1-0 in the middle of the first half, Wasserman told his coach to put him in. He tied the game in the second half. “Being at a varsity game I just felt the urge to play,” he said.
Peltz was on light duty for that game, playing only 20 minutes due to a foot injury.
Wasserman and Cohen had to experience the New Rochelle match through Facetime.
“I’m watching Saturday night under the lights against New Ro, one of our biggest rivals, in my senior year and I’m watching in pajamas from my bed,” Cohen said.
Though the Raiders didn’t get the result they wanted in another game that went to double overtime, it showed the team — which had so much going against it — that it could compete. Unlike most schools, Scarsdale practiced in cohorts for 2.5 weeks with extended tryouts. The varsity team didn’t have much time together prior to competing, so Pelham was a game for the coaches and players to feel things out.
“Going into the game we didn’t really know who would be playing for us as we’d only been playing together for a couple of days,” Wasserman said. “Cooper was out with an ACL and me and Luke were hurt, but we played anyway. We were scrambling a little bit, but we played hard and we were solid in the back for most of the game. Two defensive breakdowns were isolated — everything else, we were solid.”
Despite so much being stacked against the Raiders, every team is dealing with its own issues, so it’s unclear what odds Pelham was facing. That said, the Raiders believe they were capable of winning that game and will not accept any excuses.
“We should have won the game and we didn’t,” coach Marcos Monteagudo said. “I think if you were watching from a neutral standpoint you would have thought we were the better team, so I was pleased with that, but [Pelham] worked really hard, they’re a good team, and I think they were undefeated after four or five games.”
Scarsdale has seven seniors on the roster and a large group of returning players, but the junior class is a hefty 14 strong, the sophomores are talented and while there are no freshmen, that group will be a force for Scarsdale down the road. Monteagudo will be returning 75 percent of the starting lineup next year, but remains focused on giving his players the best experience this year.
“In terms of the future it’s exciting, but in terms of this year with all the struggles we’ve had from not being able to practice and then being one of the only schools to practice in cohorts — which I think is the right call by the way — I think it’s going to take us a little while to find our groove, but I hope when we find it there’s still a season happening. We brought quite a bit back. A lot of these juniors were sophomores last year and the seniors were with us, so we’re excited for a pretty good year.”
In person and virtually, Wasserman has watched sophomores Matthew Choe and David Wang step up to fill key roles in their first varsity starts, while juniors Kian Batliwalla and Rafa Tassari have both made a major impact, all on defense. Against New Rochelle, he was pleased to see Peltz take charge in the back, too, and Cohen touted the play of sophomore Nico Galeano at center-mid in the first game.
“From what I could see in the overtime, kids stepped up big time,” Wasserman said of the New Ro game. “Luke was really holding things down in the back and we didn’t give them that many chances. We played solid there and looked like we were dominating possession. We even got a PK in the box, [and it] was really nice to see the energy on the bench. Everyone was super excited, everyone was standing up. People seemed into it and the crowd was wild.”
Monteagudo was pleased with the defensive performances as the Raiders locked down a give up many runs against Pelham. “We fell asleep on two long throws — set pieces — and we paid the price for it,” Monteagudo said.
While Pelham was a disappointment, New Rochelle was a message and junior goalie Rowan Haffner made 15 saves over the two games.
“The game Saturday shows we can compete with anyone,” Peltz said. “We had New Rochelle on their backs. We unfortunately missed a penalty and hit the post on an opportunity, but the way we played Saturday proves that we should not fear anyone in the section. They are regarded as one of the best in the section.”
Last year, teams like Mamaroneck and Ossining were the frontrunners in Section 1. Cohen doesn’t see that this year. He sees a wide-open field with Scarsdale a candidate to make a run. Knowing that he won’t play this season, he’s able to reflect and look back on last year knowing that Scarsdale beat the No. 1 team and its rival, Mamaroneck 1-0.
“Now that I can’t play them this year, beating the No. 1 team in the section was a great way to end off my personal career against Mamaroneck,” he said. “This year I don’t think there’s any team I felt was going to go undefeated. I have a lot of confidence that our team can come out here and compete. We had two overtime games, so even though we have a loss and a tie, we’ve had chances to close.”
In Monteagudo’s first year last fall, Scarsdale was 8-6-2 behind All-Section Ben Rubin and honorable mentions Zach Medvinsky and Patrick Artes, all of whom graduated.
“We’re going to find our stride later and I think that’s where we’re going to be a really tough team to beat,” Monteagudo said. “I’m hoping there’s a season when that happens.”
Over the past few years the Raiders have been a slow starting team and often struggled to earn enough points to get into sectionals in the second half of the season. But every time in the postseason they give one of the top teams a run for their money and have lost in dramatic fashion in overtime and penalty kicks, including last year to White Plains.
“We have high expectations for ourselves,” Peltz said. “We’re really trying to break the normal Scarsdale team that starts slow and picks it up at the end of the season. We’re really trying to hit the ground running right now. Besides that we’re having fun and enjoying every opportunity we have to play.”
It’s going to be a grueling final two weeks of the season for Scarsdale, which has had bad luck in terms of getting in games. Back-to-back contests against Mamaroneck were postposed this week while the high school and Westchester County Department of Health had to do more contact tracing due to another positive case of coronavirus.
Ten games in two weeks is going to be a challenge, but one the Raiders will accept. After all, they just want to play.
“Pretty much game, rest; game, rest [for] the rest of the season,” Monteagudo said. “There might be one or two times … where we have two days. That’s going to be the anomaly.
“We’re just so happy to be out there, so if this is the way we’ve got to do it, we’ll do it this way. There’re no complaints.”
The silver lining for Wasserman and Cohen with all the postponements is that there will be plenty of games for them to get involved in when they return to the team, though the rate of infections seems to be going up locally, including closings due to three cases in less than a week at Scarsdale High School. The situation at other Section 1 schools also plays a factor.
“We did it a week a half ago we’re doing it again now and just by logic it’s going to spread and we can imagine there will be more cases next week and the week after,” Cohen said. “We’ve been super lucky with the quarantining just losing two senior captains and I’m not playing anyway so better me than someone else.”
Scarsdale refuses to crumble and will come out stronger for having gone through these challenges.
“I think everyone has a positive attitude,” Wasserman said. “We understand things aren’t going to go our way with kids who can’t play and kids are willing to make sacrifices. Kids are putting in the time and we’re just sticking up for each other.”
Peltz has called the whole experience — seeing last spring canceled altogether, staring fall preseason Sept. 29, playing in the cold, practicing in cohorts, wearing masks, having health screenings, social distancing, you name it — “unlike anything ever.”
Every moment is an adventure and anything can happen at any time on or off the field as the season is in jeopardy each day.
“The ADs are doing a great job to get us out there,” Monteagudo said. “Everybody is bending over backwards for each other and I think superintendents haven’t panicked, which is nice. When there’s a case there’s no panic and you can see how much we’ve evolved since it first started. We’re really grateful for all that. I hope we get in as much of the season as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.