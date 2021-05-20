Following approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and New York State, 15-year-old Andrew Cavalier quickly registered for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment to receive his first dose of the Pfizer shot. On Saturday, May 15, at the Westchester County Center, the moment finally arrived.
“I chose to get the vaccine so I can see my friends again,” Cavalier said, “and not have to worry or feel guilty about going inside.” After getting his first dose, Cavalier said he felt much more comfortable outside his home; his second shot is already scheduled, and he will be fully vaccinated in just a few weeks.
Cavalier is just one of many young teenagers who now qualify for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine under the FDA’s emergency use authorization for youth ages 12 to 15. While the FDA expanded use to include the 12-15 age group on May 10, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not approve the vaccine’s roll-out to youths in New York State until two days later, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met publicly to review data. Commissioner of Health for New York State, Dr. Howard Zucker, then met with New York’s independent Clinical Advisory Task Force (CATF), a group comprised of leading scientists, doctors and health experts established in September 2020 to review COVID vaccine authorizations in NYS, for final review and recommendation.
“Children under the age of 18 now account for more than 20% of new cases in this country, and vaccine authorization for a younger population will allow the state to continue its tremendous progress towards winning the war against COVID,” Cuomo said in his May 12 statement accepting the NYS CATF’s recommendation to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for those in the 12-15 year range. Of the three authorized and recommended vaccines in the U.S., Pfizer is the only one to have successfully completed clinical trials for those aged 12-15, though both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have recently begun enrolling adolescents into trials for their respective vaccines.
In Scarsdale, a month after New Yorkers aged 16 and older became eligible for vaccination, the school district announced a collaboration with White Plains Hospital and Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps to provide the Pfizer vaccine to all interested staff, students and family members.
Vaccination has been popular with Scarsdale High School students, many of whom have reentered the building in recent months after receiving their shots. Cavalier, however, does not plan on attending school for the remainder of the year. He, along with his two siblings, have been learning remotely for the entirety of the pandemic. “My mom is worried and extra-safe since my siblings are immunocompromised,” he said, adding that although he will not go back to school in person this academic year, Cavalier and his siblings will return to in-person learning this fall.
Indeed, Cavalier’s 17-year-old sister Caroline, a senior at SHS who received her second dose more than a month ago, mentioned that she feels much safer participating in activities she previously avoided before getting the vaccine, including SHS seniors’ events like the annual school entrance chalking and prom. After graduating this June, she plans to live on campus at college in the fall.
At a Scarsdale Board of Education meeting May 10, Assistant Superintendent Eric Rauschenbach announced that to date there were only 13 active coronavirus cases in Scarsdale, which was down from the 30-plus active cases reported at the previous board meeting.
“Scarsdale is officially out of the high-risk red category on the CDC metrics, as our seven day cases per 100,000 have dropped below 100. They're at 78.2 currently and falling. We have a daily rate now that is in the single digits which we haven't seen since the beginning of November,” Rauschenbach added.
Rauschenbach also discussed the results of an interest survey conducted among the student population on Friday, May 7, which found that 55 SHS 16-17 year olds were interested in receiving the shot locally, along with 325 Scarsdale 12-15 year olds.
SHS freshman Drew Bender falls into that interested 12-to-15 age group. He received his first dose May 15 at the Westchester County Center. Bender emphasized the presence of the New York National Guard and the organization of the vaccination site. “That shot is really a source of hope,” he said, “It made me really feel proud of our country and how we were able to create something that affects so many people in such a positive way.”
Despite contracting COVID several months ago, Bender chose to get the vaccine to better protect himself and his family and return to various pre-pandemic activities. An in-person student, Bender said he feels that the first dose “adds another layer of protection” but that he will continue taking the necessary precautions before and after his second dose, scheduled for June 5.
Bender also explained that nearly everyone he knows in his grade plans on getting the vaccine within the next few days or has already received the first dose. “I think we live in an educated town that understands the importance of vaccines,” he said.
Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC) President David Raizen noted the Scarsdale community’s dedication to vaccination and explained how he worked for months to receive approval from the New York State Department of Health to provide care as a Community Paramedicine Vaccination Program (CPVP).
“We are only one of two volunteer ambulance corps south of Albany who got approval,” Raizen explained. Groups registered as Community Paramedicine Vaccination Programs are authorized by the state to perform in-home vaccinations to those considered “homebound,” or those who are unable to get to a vaccination site, in addition to providing testing and acting as COVID vaccination dispensaries.
Since authorization, the SVAC has tested and vaccinated over 100 members of the public. The group announced that it would begin offering vaccinations to those aged 12-plus on Thursday, May 20, and according to Raizen, 102 people within that age group signed up — the maximum number that the SVAC can accommodate in one day.
Eighteen-year-old senior Mia Tellmann is another SHS student who chose to remain virtual for the duration of the academic year. “When my family and I decided whether to stay virtual or go back to school in person, my younger sister was not yet vaccinated,” she said. However, receiving the COVID vaccine has significantly improved her quality of life after a difficult year.
Since passing the two-week mark after her second dose, Tellman explained how her life has “changed for the better.” As a math and reading tutor for preschoolers, Tellmann said she felt much more comfortable working around younger students.
She also said she has spent time with friends, visited local stores, and returned to many pre-pandemic activities that were halted because of safety concerns. “I feel very relieved and hopeful for the future,” she said.
Tellmann’s 14-year-old sister Liv received her first dose at Westchester County Center on May 13. “I was very excited to get the vaccine, since now my whole family is vaccinated,” she said, “I am looking forward to enjoying time with friends and getting back to normal activities.”
Pfizer vaccine appointments are available at select CVS pharmacies — including those on Wilmot Road and Popham Road — and at the Westchester County Center. SVAC and White Plains Hospital do not have any more appointments available at this time.
Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for either scheduled appointments or walk-ins, though some clinics might allow a written statement from parents of 16- and 17-year-olds that includes the minor’s name, date of birth and the parent’s or guardian’s name, phone number and signature. Parents and guardians can confirm the vaccination clinic will accept written consent over the phone by calling 833-NYS-4-VAX. Minors 12 to 15 years of age must be accompanied by either a parent, guardian or adult caregiver, according to the New York State Department of Health.
