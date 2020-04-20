After the mail is delivered each morning, one local family goes through the motions of its new routine. One by one, each piece of mail is removed from the mailbox and wiped down with Clorox wipes before being deemed safe to enter the house. Packages are left outside for 24 hours before getting a similar treatment.
Some residents are questioning the risk of contracting COVID-19 through the mail and whether disinfecting protocols like these are necessary. Many more are reporting they are not even getting mail deliveries.
In an email to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner on April 16, Hartsdale Postmaster Denzil Mckesey said, “The entire Postal Service is experiencing some complications but Hartsdale PO has been delivering packages and every piece of mail that has come into our facility up to this point. If a resident has not received mail on a particular day, then that’s because we didn’t have any mail to deliver to them. We have not skipped delivering to any street” in zip code 10530.
Since postal service was deemed essential, post offices remain open and postal workers in the community are still reporting to their jobs. Locally, customers are visiting post offices, though far fewer in number, and are supposed to be social distancing when conducting business inside the facility.
For safety measures, post offices in Hartsdale and Scarsdale have installed window guards at the counters to separate customers seeking service at the counters from the rest of the lobby. Those venturing out to post offices said they have observed clerks wearing masks and gloves, as well as sections of yellow tape placed at 6-foot increments in the area where customers queue up waiting for counter service.
George Flood, spokesperson for USPS’s northeast region, told the Inquirer that in post office lobbies open to the public, employees are directed to follow protocols like the ones seen in use at local postal facilities. These protocols include placing floor tape 6-feet apart in the queue line, placing social distancing signs on outer and inner lobby doors available in multiple languages, using other window stations, putting up social distancing barriers and continuing to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“Our CDC recommended cleaning protocols have already included increased cleaning of frequently touched surfaces in the workplace such as consoles, door knobs, countertops and work stations,” said Flood. “CDC recommended disinfectants, wipes, and other safe cleaners are used, not hazardous chemicals.”
Flood added that masks and hand sanitizer were made available to employees but did not answer how many employees were stricken or died due to COVID-19 in the Scarsdale, Edgemont and Hartsdale post offices, citing provisions of the Rehabilitation Act and Privacy Act.
“Requirements for public health notifications, where or when necessary, fall under the lead of health department officials,” he said.
As of Wednesday, April 15, Flood confirmed that 925 postal workers were positive with the virus, out of the national USPS workforce of 630,000 employees.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the surgeon general, there has been no evidence to indicate that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.
Despite the USPS’s assurances, residents are continuing to take it on themselves to follow their own prescribed safety measures for bringing mail, packages and other delivered items into their homes. Some are opting to leave their mail and packages outside for a day or longer before bringing the items into the house.
According to the CDC, the virus that causes COVID-19 is transmitted through tiny droplets that are sprayed into the air with a cough or sneeze. The CDC also explains on its website that while much about the virus is still unknown, scientists can use characteristics of similar viruses like MERS and SARS to predict how COVID-19 will behave. Those viruses do not survive long on surfaces, so, the CDC concludes, there is a low risk of COVID-19 spreading from products or packages that are shipped over a period of days or weeks.
Some residents also question whether newspapers delivered through the mail are safe. The World Health Organization has noted a low likelihood of an infected individual contaminating commercial goods. Therefore, it said, the risk of contracting COVID-19 through receiving a newspaper is even smaller.
In a written statement, Dr. Debra Spicehandler, co-chief of infectious diseases at Northern Westchester Hospital, said, “The risk of transmission from mail and/or newspapers is the same as any surface. We advise using gloves to remove the plastic bags from the newspaper.” She also noted mail carriers generally wear gloves when delivering the mail.
“While there is a risk that a distribution center may have someone working who has COVID-19, but does not exhibit any symptoms, I believe the risk from these entities is very small,” she added.
The USPS also said in the statement that employees are being briefed on proper protocols including frequent hand washing, sanitizing and additional cleaning of work spaces. USPS is also encouraging workers to stay home if they are sick and have worked with postal unions to temporarily expand leave options for employees.
In addition, the USPS has modified procedures for package deliveries, no longer requiring customer signatures and asking customers to stay inside while their packages are being delivered.
“In these challenging and unprecedented times, it’s not business as usual. We are dealing with the same employee availability, child care, elder care, health and quarantine issues impacting other essential government services and the general population. Our employees are doing a great job as we flex our available resources as best we can to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” said Flood. “While we are adjusting operations, the residents of Scarsdale, Hartsdale and Edgemont can be assured that packages, identifiable medicines and identifiable benefit checks are being delivered regularly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.