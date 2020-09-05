For parents of students in the special education program, the anxiety of going back to school presents a new set of challenges during the ongoing COVD-19 pandemic.
The school district tried to answer those parents’ questions and concerns during three hourlong Zoom videoconference sessions late last month — one presentation for the high school level, one for the middle school and one for the elementary school level.
State guidelines for classroom capacity during the pandemic have made the scheduling process more complicated, but district officials emphasized the need to keep special education students in their general classrooms while also providing individual services as needed.
“Our philosophy is to try and make kids progress as it always is and fulfill individual needs in a way that is effective to help kids move forward,” Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach said.
“We’re planning in a way to maximize students’ experience allowing them to be part of the general education program while at the same time providing additional services for students who have challenges to make their experience as closes to normal as possible with the understanding that the context of the virus makes things more difficult. We want to keep their time with general education classes sacred and provide their other services in other ways to make sure we address all our kids and their individual needs.”
For the high school session, Rauschenbach, SHS Principal Kenneth Bonamo, Assistant Principal Dr. Christopher Griffin and Special Education Department chair Eileen Cagner discussed various aspects of the program provided at SHS, including the Learning Resource Center (LRC), the Scarsdale Support Program, and related services such as counseling, speech and language support, and testing accommodations.
They also discussed individualized education programs (IEP) and evaluations. Due to the backlog of evaluations postponed from last semester when schools shut down to curb the spread of the virus, initial evaluations will be given priority over reevaluations, and the district will engage outside evaluators to help complete the evaluations.
The panel for the middle school session included Rauschenbach, SMS Principal Meghan Troy, Assistant Principal Rochelle Hauge, Committee on Special Education chairperson Dr. Amy Cermele and Learning Resource teacher Michael Hirsh.
Parents expressed concern that there might be too many special service needs taking their kids out of the classrooms, but school administrators explained how the program is set up to maximize the in-person classroom time for each student. Wednesday afternoon is set aside as a time for students with IEPs to fulfill additional special education services.
“The students who have an IEP are going to be participating in all their general education classes as much as the general education students,” Rauschenbach said. “We’re not replacing any general education time. We’re really adding additional special education time to what the general education student gets in a hybrid model, which is reduced from a normal year but we are again trying to maintain all of that time and then add additional contact points. That’s really our philosophy across the board.”
During the elementary school panel, Rauschenbach, Edgewood Principal Tashia Brown, Fox Meadow Principal Melissa Feinberg, Greenacres Principal Sharon Hill, Heathcote Principal Maria Stile, Quaker Ridge Assistant Principal Jennifer Hefner and CSE chairperson Kristina Beck outlined all the special education services at the elementary school level, including bridge classes, cohort classes, LRC, integrated co-teaching classes (ITC), Tier 2, and all services including counseling, speech and language services, occupational therapy and physical therapy. For students with speech therapy at the elementary level, the district has procured special clear face coverings to help facilitate speech therapy while following health protocols.
The bridge program will consist of a new 8-1-2 class at Edgewood, which is a bridge class for kindergarten through second grade with a ratio of eight students, one teacher and two aides. Quaker Ridge will have a bridge program for elementary students in third grade and up. There are not enough students in the population for the bridge program to offer similar classes in each of the five elementary schools.
In response to a question asking whether a child can attend school after having a fever, Rauschenbach said, “Symptomatic students will be required to see their primary care physician who will determine the need for COVID testing … In most cases we would expect a negative COVID test for return according to New York state Department of Health guidelines, especially with a fever. That may be different for seasonal allergies or based on the student’s medical history, but the school physician will also be the last determiner if a student needs a negative COVID test to return.”
Rauschenbach also tried to help calm parents fears about steps being taken for children who are anxious about returning to school. “Every year there are students who are anxious, obviously that will be magnified this year given the situation with masks and everything else, but our school psychologists, our teachers, our aides are all well-versed in helping kids through that, creating good personal bonds and working with families to overcome that fear.”
One unanswerable question was when there will be a return to normal school life.
The governor, state department of education and department of health have issued guidance that mandates schools maintain social distancing in all instructional spaces, Rauschenbach explained, adding, “That led us to the hybrid model. Until that mandate changes, in order to allow for that social distancing we had to reduce the population density in the schools.”
“As we go into September, I think it’s important to understand that this will not be a normal school year,” he cautioned. “There will continue to be a need for flexibility, for understanding, and for team work to provide what is best for all of our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.