On an afternoon with a 70% forecast of thunder and lightning, Edgemont athletic director Anthony DeRosa was glued to a tracking app on his cellphone. With the last known lightning strikes hundreds of miles away, he decided to permit four teams to practice, with girls tennis following typical protocol and not practicing on wet courts after some afternoon spurts of rain.
“I was watching the weather like a hawk today,” DeRosa said. “The rain didn’t really scare me today — it was the lightning.”
Tuesday, Sept. 29, marked the first permitted interscholastic events in Section 1 since the COVID-19 outbreak first shut Edgemont down after four days of preseason last spring. Little did anyone know that when everyone went home Thursday, March 12, no one would return until this school year. And even that wasn’t certain until schools actually opened on Sept. 14.
Despite more health and safety protocols and inconveniences than ever — ezSCRN health screening apps, daily temperature checks, masks, mask breaks, pods in practice and 6 foot social distancing whenever possible — the girls soccer, boys soccer, field hockey and cross-country coaches and athletes were thrilled to be together once again.
While the wording from the Department of Health has not changed or been clarified at any level when it comes to masks being worn as long as players can “tolerate” them, schools with which Edgemont will compete have decided, based on different comfort levels, that no player will be permitted to practice or compete unmasked. Any player who needs a break will be removed from action and stay at least 12 feet away from others for a mask break. The player may reenter with approval from the coach.
“We’ve had a lot of discussions about this at the section level and within our conference,” DeRosa said. “This is kind of the friendly compromise we’ve come up with because there are schools that are very adamant — their administration is very adamant — that they will pull their kids off the field if they see teams go around without masks.
“We’re trying to be as conscious about that as we can. It’s going to be uncomfortable for sure. We’ve all had to get used to wearing these things and the kids are going to have to get used to playing in them.”
As an added bonus after a couple of short downpours Tuesday it was a relatively dry, highly successful introduction to sports in the time of COVID.
“It’s honestly such a relief,” senior field hockey player Zaza Aslanian said. “It was a bit touch and go, but it feels so good to be back out here with the girls. I’m just so excited for the season — it’s going to be great no matter the end result.
“I want the girls to just take every practice as if it’s the last and make the most of the time we do have together. I want them to work hard and appreciate the time we do have together.”
Everyone out on the fields Tuesday knew from experience last spring that it was a special day. Field hockey senior Aine Butler-Boyle doesn’t play a spring sport, but saw the impact it had on her classmates.
“I felt really bad because their last practice they didn’t even know was their last practice,” she said. “They were prepared for a full season ahead of them and that got taken away from them. I feel lucky to be here and hopefully we have a season ahead of us.”
Girls soccer senior Zoe Vickery did lose out on lacrosse in the spring. Her mind was racing all summer wondering what the fall would bring. “I’m really happy to be out here,” she said. “Just being able to do anything is nice. Wearing a mask isn’t great, but I think it’s worth it to be out here.”
Many athletes are figuring out what will work best for them in terms of allowable face coverings and there are inserts they can use to push the mask a way from the face a bit for extra comfort. Field hockey players, however, do have the added challenge of still being required to use a mouth guard.
“We did give them a bunch of breaks throughout the practice because it’s hard wearing a mouth guard and a mask,” field hockey coach Jennifer Wandle said. “If they need to step off to the side they separate themselves, take their masks off, get some water.”
Wandle, the new girls lacrosse and field hockey coach who replaced longtime assistant and head coach Katie Degen, knows her experience from the spring has become a bit of a punchline already as her head coaching debut lasted only four practices and everyone hopes to see her at least clear that number this season.
“It was hard because the girls were so excited to get started, I was excited to start a new season,” Wandle said. “Then we knew we had a slim chance of going back, but we had a great time those four practices. It was hard because we moved into our virtual coaching. We weren’t able to be face to face with them, but we were able to push out virtual workouts and different things they could do at home while being safe, so now it’s just exciting to be out on the field again.”
No one knows what the season will bring as far as length, but at a maximum there will be about a month of games and Section 1 is working on a postseason format for each sport, though there will be no regional or state championships this fall for sure. Being competitive is important as Edgemont’s team sports move up to Class A this year, but safety is still the top priority.
“That’s our biggest focus right now,” Wandle said. “We’re trying to stay the 6 feet apart, we’re not sharing any equipment. That’s important because we want the girls to get in a season, we want them to have more than four practices. We’re trying to be as safe as possible for their families, their friends, everyone.”
Second-year girls soccer coach Eric Brand picked up where he left off last fall by making sure to keep things light around his team as they aim “to be the hardest working team on the field” each day.
“The rain really doesn’t matter at all because if it was raining any other year we’d be out here laughing and having a good time,” Brand said. “I just gave my pre-tryout talk and had to completely alter it because I had to talk about COVID-19 and the rules and keeping everybody safe.”
Brand assigned each player a line for warmups and a partner for two-person drills to last the entire season, with pods for group drills.
“I’m so excited to be out here because it’s soccer and I get to coach and I’m happy,” Brand said. “My job is to keep them safe in addition to all the other things we do as coaches, which is try to help them be good, quality people and teach them the game … but now we just have that added difficulty of keeping them safe.”
Boys soccer had 60 players trying out for varsity and junior varsity, but they were still in pods on the upper grass field. “Most years it’s hard with 60 kids trying out, but you can keep 26 or 28, but this year might be hard,” coach Mike Cozza said, noting restrictions about the number of kids on a bus and in some cases at a facility for games.
Like everyone else, Cozza was happy to be there offering a chance for the students to be active. And he knows at any time the plug could be pulled.
“The kids are very happy,” he said. “Sometimes we have to keep them away physically — they have to understand the protocols. This is great, giving the kids an opportunity to play in the fall. Some haven’t touched a ball in six months, some have. It’s a nice mix.”
Senior Zach Frain is trying out for the soccer team after having played football for the first time last year. While he’d rather be playing football now, he knows he has a unique opportunity to potentially play four sports this year, so he’s adding trying out for soccer in the fall and basketball in the winter, in addition to playing football in fall 2 and lacrosse in spring.
“I’d prefer to play football over soccer, of course, but if I have the opportunity to play soccer I’ll take it,” Frain said, adding, “It’s been a while and I want to get back in shape. The main reason I’m doing this is to get in shape because we don’t have a lot of time for football.”
Appreciation was the name of the game on Day One.
“It’s not like any other year,” Frain said. “People kind of value their time now. Instead of just coming here and going home people are really trying to enjoy themselves.”
All of the varsity field teams are usually scattered throughout the district’s campuses for practices, but DeRosa has them all at the high school along with tennis and cross-country at least for now so they can rotate and share the turf at Blanford Field, where all varsity and junior varsity games will be held this fall.
If players and teams get in their minimum required 10 full practices, Edgemont’s first fall contests will be Saturday, Oct. 10, with the junior varsity girls soccer team playing at Blanford and the varsity team on the road.
As far as lightning and thunder for practices or games, if that happens everyone goes home. There will be no 30-minute waiting period.
Another evolving situation revolves around spectators. New York State has said no more than two spectators per athlete at a game — as long as capacity at a venue isn’t surpassed — and they must socially distance unless they are family and everyone must wear masks at all times. Some schools are talking about no spectators to start, some allowing only home fans who must check in and register, perhaps in advance, and have their temperature taken. Edgemont is still working out details for home games, but DeRosa is considering issuing passes for Edgemont athletes to give to their two spectators each game. No pass, no admission, DeRosa said.
Section 1 announced last week that modified teams will not compete this fall, but DeRosa is hoping to put together intramurals at the school from 3 to 4 p.m. to give the younger students an opportunity to be active.
DeRosa is hoping to create a plan to open the fitness center under strength coach Pete Loughran. The facility would be at 33% capacity and with shifts from 3 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. that would require signing up in advance. Equipment would be cleaned before, between and after use.
DeRosa knows the extra time and effort has been worth it to get the student-athletes back on the field.
“The potential effects of them not having that social interaction with their classmates I think is a big issue and I think educators across the state, across the country, wanted to make sure we got the kids back to that normalcy,” he said. “Athletics is an extension of that. If we can get these kids out focusing on their school work in class and focusing on what they love to do outside of class it’s really going to help them social and emotional wise.”
Scarsdale gets started
Across the border, Scarsdale’s approach to practices is much different from Edgemont’s, with coaches on most days holding separate Cohort A and Cohort B practices. Cross-country coach Rich Clark and field hockey coach Lauren Barton have opted for a one-hour morning practice for the cohort that isn’t in school that day and a 3:30 practice for the cohort that is — and switching off for Wednesdays when no students are in the building — while boys and girls soccer and girls tennis will be holding two afternoon practices with a 30-minute gap between sessions. The same gap will hold for Saturday practices.
With athletic director Ray Pappalardi not taking a chance on the weather Tuesday, Sept. 29, there were no early or late afternoon practices, so Barton’s 6:30-7:30 a.m. practice was the only one held on opening day. All remaining cohorts had nice weather to kick off the season on Wednesday.
Tryouts for most sports will be longer than normal, possibly taking up the majority of the preseason.
Over the past two weeks, Pappalardi used two emails and an hourlong Zoom presentation/question-and-answer session to provide the most recent information to the Scarsdale athletic community.
Some of the highlights from the emails include:
· Health screenings: “The ezSCRN assessment must be completed prior to their child attending practice. You need only complete the assessment once per day.” (This is the same app families use daily prior to sending their kids to school.)
· Masks: “Face masks must be worn on school grounds by all participants including athletes, coaches, essential personnel, and spectators … Athletes are required to wear face masks unless they are unable to tolerate the face covering for the physical activity. At this time, we are asking athletes who need to remove their face coverings to suspend play, notify their coach, socially distance themselves from others, remove their masks, and take a mask break. Prior to returning to play, the mask must be replaced over the mouth and nose, and the coach must give permission.”
· Social Distancing: “Whenever possible, practices will have staggered start times, use different entrances and exits, and minimize the possibilities of large group gatherings in parking lots and other areas during arrivals and dismissals. Team benches will be staggered and spread out to minimize prolonged periods of close contact.”
· Hydration: “Water breaks will be given frequently. Please remember to bring adequate water to practice. If you start your practice/training session adequately hydrated, you should consume about 32 ounces of water per hour of vigorous activity. Socially distance yourself during water breaks.”
· Competitions: “Competitions are in the process of being scheduled. Schedulers are being urged to create schedules, based upon small geographic leagues that minimize exposure and enable tracking of COVID-19.”
· Postseason: “There are discussions about sponsoring Sectional Championship Tournaments in each of the approved sports. We will need to make a decision about participating in these competitions as the details emerge and as we approach the postseason.”
· Spectators: “Spectators will be limited. As of now, no more than 2 spectators per athlete, up to 50% of a facility’s maximum occupancy are allowed. As we near the competitive season, final decisions about allowing spectators will be made.”
Over Zoom, some new key details included:
· If school closes due to COVID-19 for any reason, sports will be shut down for at least 14 days. “I want people to understand that some of the slow and steady plans, progressive plans that we’re taking, are because we don’t want to shut down school, because this current season will be abbreviated and if we lose two weeks, plus the time it takes for us to recertify students after being out of practices for two weeks, which will put us out for about 20 days, we will have lost most of our season,” Pappalardi said.
· Girls swim and dive was officially switched to the fall 2 season with football, cheerleading and volleyball.
· Section 1 decided last week not to have modified competitions this fall. Pappalardi confirmed this week the middle school will hold programs for cross-country and field hockey. The model has yet to be determined. Cohorting will apply.
· The lights have been installed at Butler Field, which will help with the oncoming lack of light during a shortened season that will go farther into November than usual.
· Schedules are subject to frequent change based on what’s happening in Scarsdale and neighboring districts.
· There will be limited access to buildings, and locker rooms will not be used.
· Sixteen games are normally permitted for the fall. The state is permitting 12, and Scarsdale expects about 10 contests. Distance of travel will be limited more than usual.
· A decision on spectators is forthcoming.
· Nov. 14 will likely be the last day of regular season.
· The district is set to assess the overall scope of the reopening on Oct. 15, so Pappalardi hopes that around that time teams might be able to practice as full squads in preparation for rapidly approaching games.
· When school activities are taking place involving Butler Field, the track or the tennis courts, no one else will be permitted in the facility.
· There is currently no athletic exemption for physical education class.
· Buses are typically provided to practices. That might not happen this season.
· Parents will be permitted to drive their children to road games instead of taking the bus by following the protocol set in place by the athletic department.
· Dean Field will be out of commission this fall due to previously planned work on both the baseball and football fields that has already begun, and the complex could be out for the spring, too. Pappalardi said it is a complete renovation that includes drainage, leveling, changing access to the grandstand, creating a better crown for the football field in the outfield, reconfiguring the baseball diamond and adding dugouts. “It’s a complete and 100 percent renovation, so that should not be counted on for the ’20-’21 school year,” Pappalardi said.
· If for some reason the fall gets canceled, Pappalardi hopes it would be moved to fall 2, which begins March 1.
· Oct. 19 is a target date to hear from the state about higher-risk sports for the winter season, which begins Nov. 30.
· Pappalardi hopes the fitness center can open soon with limited capacity indoors and by using the old field hockey practice field next to the gym.
· Two questions were asked about travel. If a player is playing travel in addition to high school, it is beyond the control of the school, but if the athlete travels to a quarantine state, that student may not return to school or athletics for 14 days. The other topic was whether choosing travel teams only over high school teams this year would impact students in the future. Pappalardi replied: “Every year is a new year. It will not be held against them. We know that this may not be the ideal situation for many kids. We are trying to do as much as we can under the restrictions that we have, and if student-athletes can find an experience that’s more tailored to their needs or less restrictive, we would 100% understand and support that.”
· For all pieces of the puzzle, Pappalardi said, “Timely feedback is critical,” and urged everyone involved to communicate to the appropriate person.
