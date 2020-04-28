St. Francis Hospital on Long Island initiated a clinical research study April 9 to assess the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc in treating high-risk outpatients, ages 60 and over, who tested positive for COVID-19. The study is part of statewide testing of 1,100 patients with coronavirus that began April 14.
Both HCQ, a drug commonly used to treat malaria, and azithromycin, were shown to be effective in alleviating symptoms when administered early to patients who were mildly or moderately affected by the coronavirus. According to the study, zinc also has antiviral properties and may have a synergistic effect when used in tandem with HCQ.
A small study conducted at the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, in Wuhan, China, the city where COVID-19 was first identified, showed that patients given hydroxychloroquine experienced a decrease in coughing, fever and symptoms of pneumonia compared to a control group that was not given the drug.
In a press conference on April 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there was anecdotal evidence that the HCQ treatment is promising. “That’s why we are going ahead,” he said. “Doctors can prescribe it and the results have been positive.”
With no official data yet from a hospital or study, Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago have each recommended the treatment on a case-by-case basis and when clinical trials are not feasible.
However, the drug cocktail that President Donald Trump called a “game changer” is not without controversy. A small study in Brazil was halted early for safety reasons after coronavirus patients taking a higher dose of chloroquine, the main component of HCQ, developed irregular heart rates that increased their risk of a potentially fatal heart arrhythmia. And researchers in China made public the results of another study of hydroxychloroquine, of 150 hospitalized patients. The study, which has not been peer reviewed, found that patients who were given the drug did not fare significantly better than those who did not receive it, nor did they experience more serious side effects.
Still, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the delivery of 70,000 doses of the anti-malaria drug and 10,000 doses of the antibiotic azithromycin to pharmacies across the state.
Response in Greenburgh
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner recently made available to the public a teleconference discussing the benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc at https://youtu.be/-Oq6IOP1sd8. Feiner said the teleconference was intended solely for educational purposes. “As a town we do not make any judgments on medical treatments, which should be made between patients and their doctor,” Feiner said. “We don’t promote the use of any particular therapy. However, I support efforts by our citizens to educate the public about credible information that might end this terrible pandemic.”
The webcast was coordinated, in part, by Edgemont resident Jean-Marc Orlando and featured Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, the Orange County physician whose successful outcomes prescribing the HAZ cocktail were publicized in The New York Times, Fox News, and other media outlets and caught the attention of President Trump and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
“I didn’t set out to discover anything, I only tried something that hadn’t been tried yet [in the community],” said Zelenko, a self-described community family physician.
Zelenko said he administered a combination of hydroxychloroquine, zinc and azithromycin to 250 high-risk patients from Monroe, New York, a tightly knit community where roughly 35,000 people live within a square mile, and he said only six patients required hospitalization during the course of treatment.
“That was a remarkable finding,” said Zelenko. “This is a game changer. People stopped getting really sick, and all I did was take what was already being done in the hospital setting and intervening in the right population aggressively and early. And that’s the key, I think.”
“If you are able to suppress the viral ‘load,’ especially when it’s low, and give the weak person’s immune system time to overcome the viral infection, before the virus destroys the lungs, [then] it’s basically a race between a person’s immune system and the virus’ desire to destroy the lungs,” he said, adding “success is not dying, not being on a respirator and not going to the hospital.”
Zelenko explained in detail the biochemical and cellular dynamics of the mineral zinc, combined with hydroxychloroquine and antibiotics, and the benefits of early treatment in the recovery process.
“I understand the need for studies, but this is not business as usual, we don’t have time to do long studies. This is battlefield medicine,” he said. “Here you have three older drugs being repurposed, and the cost is roughly $20. It’s very elegant and very simple.”
Other participants in the conference were Dr. Asher Holzer, CSO of BioSig Technologies; Gregory Rigano, CEO of Jonas Research; and Dr. Guy Setbon, a physician from Paris, all of whom are colleagues of Orlando, who is CEO of HeartChain, a medical innovations technology company.
Feiner was approached by Orlando, who lives on Old Army Road, and provided access to his Zoom account to facilitate the videoconference, which was moderated by Alexander Roberts of Tarrytown.
In an email to the community, Feiner said, “This teleconference explains the potential benefit of making the therapy more quickly available, which might take the pressure off of our hospitals and reduce the permanent lung damage caused by the virus, necessitating the use of ventilators.”
As of April 23, the death toll in Westchester reached 838.
“I know many people who have been infected and some people who have died, and it is heartbreaking,” said Feiner, “and it’s difficult when you know some of the people who passed.”
