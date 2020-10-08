Thirteen parents spoke for over an hour during the first public comment session of the Scarsdale Board of Education meeting Monday, Oct. 5. Three of them spoke again in the second public comment session.
Consensus among that group — based on their comments, tone and the applause they gave each other — includes:
They want more in-person education.
They want more synchronous learning.
They want less asynchronous learning, replaced by synchronous learning.
They believe Scarsdale’s lack of synchronous learning compared to 20 other Westchester and Long Island schools will be to the detriment of all students in Scarsdale.
They believe the board of education is not transparent, responsive or serving their constituents, the voters who elected them.
They want a change in procedure during public comment to have their questions answered directly by Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman, his cabinet and members of the board of education.
They want assurances that the students will cover more than the reported 40% to 60% of the curriculum in order for them to be prepared for tests and future classes that build upon those subjects.
They are calling for the elimination of the Wednesday planning/collaboration/professional development/tutorial days at the high school in favor of more synchronous learning.
Board of education president Pam Fuehrer clarified the public comment protocol, and noted the second period was added in the past couple of years.
“It is a meeting of the board,” she told the Inquirer. “We allow public comment to help inform our work, which is incredibly important and we’re very appreciative of it. Civil and elaborate input is extremely valuable and goes a long way.”
Hagerman said the board had to push off “a whole lot of important work” because the Oct. 5 meeting ran so long.
Both Fuehrer and Hagerman told the Inquirer they believe all issues raised at the meeting during public comment and board discussion were addressed by board and cabinet members. Hagerman also said the district has been receiving emails this week saying, “Please don’t change,” from parents who are happy with the current education model.
Prior to the general business meeting, the board and the administration Zoomed publicly with representatives from the Scarsdale Teachers Association to hear their views on the September restart. (See separate story.) Hagerman said he left that “wonderful” forum, which residents could have attended virtually, feeling energized knowing how much sacrifice the teachers were putting in for students, though he also was dismayed at a perceived lack of appreciation and understanding of those efforts.
“From a really open place, from their hearts, they talked about the ways they are innovating, the ways they are reworking their curriculum, the ways they are redesigning their classroom experiences,” Hagerman said in an interview with the Inquirer. He said he was “taken aback because it was a difficult process and here are our teachers in a matter of three weeks already saying they are having incredibly positive experiences and they see the joy coming from the children. Of course there’s glitches in technology and all that, but the overall sentiment was extremely positive. To move from that environment to an environment [at the meeting] that felt like there was a lot of hostility was concerning to me.”
Hagerman said it stems from a “disconnect” between the classroom and home and realized the “urgency” to get teacher voices out to the community.
“Morale is kind of low throughout the district right now,” Hagerman told the Inquirer. “People are feeling like they’re working extremely hard [and then] to be loudly criticized over and over for our efforts, that doesn’t necessarily feel good to anyone. People are certainly aware of the tone and tenor of what happened at this last meeting and that certainly does have a ripple effect on the way people feel about their work responsibilities.”
Fuehrer said that in response to both meetings, the faculty leaders she has spoken to have “doubled down on their commitment to this work,” and are ready to keep moving forward with solidarity and collaboration.
In her opening comments at the meeting on Oct. 5, Fuehrer urged parents to trust the teachers as they had in the past. “They embody our district’s mission, values, beliefs and goals,” she said. “They ensure Scarsdale schools are Scarsdale schools.”
She also dismissed comparing Scarsdale to other districts when it comes to the restart.
“We try to understand what is stated publicly, what is actually happening, and what is actually working well or not well,” Fuehrer said. “It’s easy to compare numbers and quantities, but when we look deeper at the details it is more difficult to compare ourselves with neighboring districts because the unknown variables are actually extensive.”
She added, “In Scarsdale, the student experience is at the center of all deliberation. We are focusing on the quality of that experience, not simply the quantity.”
Hagerman said that in addition to planning and presenting as robust an education as possible this year, Scarsdale remains focused on “long-term success,” including coherence among the five elementary schools, which he said many other districts have halted in favor of daily survival during the pandemic. He said the “more aggressive” districts are the ones that have been more susceptible to closure, while Scarsdale has not had a COVID case threaten the school’s restart thus far.
“We have two goals going on here,” he said. “One is instructional improvement, and the other is to make sure we’re keeping our community safe.”
The superintendent and board president said they will fight to keep civility between all stakeholders and not allow the community to be torn apart, despite differences in opinion on how to achieve the best educational experience.
“We’re going to focus on student education and our goal of improving teaching and learning, getting the student experience to be as outstanding within the limitations because nobody is aligned other than that,” Fuehrer told the Inquirer.
“We believe our schedule serves not only the purposes of instructing kids, but it also serves our larger district needs that still exist,” Hagerman told the Inquirer. “There will be a time when we come back for all in-person instruction and we will have benefited from having this opportunity to learn and grow together as professionals.”
Public comment 1 highlights
Diane Gurden, who has two high school students, noted the school is coming up on the promised Oct. 15 one-month checkpoint. She said she was looking solely at Scarsdale, not other districts in her analysis. “How are we going to evaluate it? What is the criteria?” she asked. “I think it would be very helpful if we were transparent about that.”
The one measurable metric for her when it comes to her daughters’ education is that 80% is “under my roof,” 20% “in building.” She wants to move in the “right direction.”
Lisa Ganz sees a “unique perspective” of the district as she has boys in fourth, seventh and 11th grades.
“I have not spoken up until now because I really wanted to give the restart plan a chance, but after seeing the way our plan has been implemented and looking at the plans of other similarly situated districts I am convinced that we can do better … with an adequate amount of live learning both in person and remote at the elementary school, middle school and high school,” she said.
Ganz wondered how two hours a day for elementary is enough and said the middle and high schools are “just as deficient” while many other districts are livestreaming classes. She doesn’t buy the board’s notion that “quality is more important than quantity” when it’s “not working,” “not enough.”
“I implore the board of education to take a greater, more active role in deciding, amending and implementing any education plan,” Ganz said. “While our decisions may be delegated to our administration, you, the board, are our representatives. There is widespread frustration with the education plan and you must step up and fill the void. Time is of the essence and I ask you to please provide answers to the community.”
Jeff Gelles said he comes to the board with appreciation and respect for the “behind-the-scenes dynamics we’re not aware of,” but he said the top metric is the amount of synchronous learning in any form. “I believe, and I think a lot of people do, that that is where education really occurs,” he said.
Roger Neustadt urged the board to aim for 80% of curriculum coverage and wondered why the board is “silent on this issue,” saying the community hears “almost exclusively from one to three board members with “any substance.”
“Please speak up,” Neustadt said. “Tells us whether you agree, or not, after someone makes a comment. We speak to blank faces up here. We get no response, we get no, ‘Thank you, that’s a great point, we need to think about that.’ We get nothing.”
Neustadt said the board represents the public, not the administration. He’s tired of the “rubberstamping.”
“Please represent us as you were elected to do and let us hear you doing so,” he said.
Neustadt favors livestreaming for regular instruction, but also for any student who is out sick for any amount of time for any reason as his child was sent home for asking permission to blow his nose at school. “Don’t make them miss a day … Zoom them in,” he said.
Continuity and plans for how this impacts future years is also a priority for Neustadt who said, if there is a sense of anger amongst members of the community the board should “look in the mirror” to see why.
Michelle Sterling is a proponent of in-person learning. “The Scarsdale teachers have once again shown that they are fantastic at in-person learning,” she said. “I want to thank our teachers for their commitment, diligence and hard work in what I feel is their true commitment to our children and their education.”
Sterling did request clarification about the metrics that would lead to more in-person hours and she supported the need for full learning on Wednesdays, which have been reserved for meetings and planning. She said she sees that one-day gap as automatically reducing curriculum by 20%. “We have great kids who want to learn,” she said. “We have great teachers who want to teach. Let’s please make this happen.”
Stephanie Israel called asynchronous learning in her house “an abysmal failure,” adding, “To say this is the best we can do is ridiculous.”
“The rumor is that the dismal status of our live learning, either in person or via streaming, is currently due to the board bowing down to the unreasonable wishes of the teacher’s union,” she said. “But we are dealing with rumor because you all fail to be transparent. You are elected and hired by this community and you owe us some real answers.”
Israel said she heard “disturbing comments” from the STA teacher representatives during the Zoom meeting Monday and she said the current educational situation is “insulting.”
Zachary Altschuler and his wife, who grew up in Scarsdale, left the city to educate their three elementary school students. He said they pulled two of their children out of the public school in August, but they want all three back at Fox Meadow next year. Since March, he said, the district has “set the bar too low.”
“Whether this board believes it or not, this community is experiencing a crisis of confidence in its educational leadership,” he said.
Philip Sanchez has lived in Scarsdale since the 1960s and doesn’t see collaboration in solving the issues the community presents to the board of education. He wants consistency, livestreaming and the elimination of “wasted Wednesdays.”
“Education is collaboration,” he said. “It’s collaboration between the students, the teachers, and you folks. You gave it up … You’ve pitted the students, teachers and administration against each other. That’s not how it works. That’s not how it’s supposed to work.”
Debbie Hochberg said there is a lack of transparency and the community’s faith that a strong restart would happen has led to people feeling “betrayed.”
“I’m very concerned for this community,” she said. “I’m very concerned for the anger, the division and the mistrust. Don’t you think this country has enough of that? Why do we have to bring that to our education, which has been viewed as one of the most pristine, respected, admired education systems in the country?”
She warned Scarsdale was going to become a “toxic town,” which she views as “scary.”
Board/administration reaction
Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach said the restart committees are back to work and will be receiving more instruction going forward about what to look for as the district will again seek community feedback after a positive phased-in approach to the start of school.
Board member Ron Schulhof requested and the board and Rauschenbach agreed that the restart committee should issue formal memos of their work to the board and public about what is considered and the rationale for going ahead with or not going ahead with particular recommendations.
Based on discussion, Hagerman looked up the State guidance, which he confirmed said 6-foot social distancing in all directions in classrooms is “unequivocally clear” and that with large spaces in schools being utilized, it will be difficult if not impossible to bring kids back to school more often or in greater numbers until that regulation is lifted or changed.
“We have not been out of school and I think that is an important metric to acknowledge in terms of part of our success to date,” Hagerman said. “And we also have looked at classes in which it seems that there is double the instruction going on, but I can tell you from personal experience the school districts that have kids in five days a week have their classes split into two groups, one of which is either being seen by an aide or by a substitute and not with their teacher.”
Dr. Drew Patrick, assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development, addressed livestreaming, saying it is being looked at but that faculty members are “adjusting at different rates” and while “some see positives in cameras … others see it as a path to destroying what they are finding successful in teaching this model” with fewer students.
Patrick also noted that major changes require negotiations with the various unions, most notably the teachers’ union for the changes some community members are demanding.
“To flip and switch and say we’re going to disrupt that tomorrow, even if we feel it’s in the best interest of students, takes some work to get it to be authentically effective and responsibly implemented,” Patrick said. “And I completely appreciate how frustrating that is.”
School board members Finger and Schulhof addressed concerns for testing readiness at the end of the year, Regents or Advanced Placement exams among them.
“I think I understand the concern and frustration when a parent sees their kid home three days a week and just trying to understand how they are going to get this content and skills,” Schulhof said. “I totally agree with the idea of skill development, but there is a baseline level of content we need.”
Schulhof said he is worried that it not only puts students behind, but also leads some parents to get tutors and other educational support, which not everyone will be able to do.
“I don’t think anybody on this stage or in the district is saying our goal is cover 40 or 50 percent of the curriculum,” Rauschenbach said. “I think it’s important to understand that our goal is to cover as much as is humanly possible in the time that we’re given and focus and prioritize. The development of ongoing systems and times for teachers to get together to make considered evaluation of what they have covered, what they need to cover, what they need to prioritize moving forward is what we are trying to do within the frameworks of the hybrid.”
Board member Robert Klein asked what outside sources were being used to inform some of the decisions that have been made by the district.
Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Dr. Edgar McIntosh and Patrick mentioned several, including Columbia Teachers College, Metamorphosis Teaching Learning Communities, K-12 specialist Kristin Ziemke and The Danielson Group.
“We certainly are not working in a vacuum … A lot of big thinkers are guiding our work,” McIntosh said.
Klein and Finger agreed the board should have made this information available as part of explaining decisions.
McIntosh said his goal is never to be “opaque” and he vowed to make his language “more parent friendly,” less education-ese.
Public comment 2
Three speakers from the first session returned to the podium for Round 2.
Neustadt wondered why Schulhof was the “only one asking probing questions.” He reiterated the need to livestream — “If some teachers are doing it, why aren’t we mandating that all are doing it because clearly we have the technology?” — and wondering about Wednesdays, he said. “So many districts don’t need that Wednesday. Why do we?”
He also took issue with the lack of verbal communication during meetings from Hagerman. “It looks like a total lack of respect that Thomas doesn’t address us,” he said.
Neustadt said the board is to blame for the “angst,” “anger” and “dissatisfaction” coming their way.
Gelles noted a “tidal wave of discontent” and it’s not personal toward individual board members or teachers or the union. “I think it’s just about more education, more teaching, more synchronous learning,” he said.
Israel said that based on the comments in the earlier meeting on Monday with the STA, if livestreaming were introduced, the Wednesday planning time could also be reduced.
“If it’s not perfect, if it’s not what it was last year, that’s OK,” she said. “But it’s better than what you’re delivering now because what you’re delivering now is harmful for our children. They are not learning.”
Israel was “OK” with a slow spring and a slow fall, but, she said, that pace can’t be the norm.
