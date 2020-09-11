The announcement Sept. 9 by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association was a bombshell that took the athletic community by surprise.
With the COVID-19 pandemic having wiped out last spring’s interscholastic athletics season and already delayed the fall season start date from Aug. 24 to Sept. 21 for New York state — Sept. 29 for Section 1 — there were still no answers as to whether football, boys and girls volleyball and cheerleading, deemed the fall season’s high-risk sports, were going to be permitted to play. At 7:30 p.m., NYSPHSAA sent a press release stating those three sports will make up the fall 2 season, which, beginning March 1, will be wedged between the winter and spring seasons, with a delayed start to the spring from March 15 to April 19. There will be about a two-week overlap of the two seasons, with fall 2 recommended to end May 1.
Like the low- and moderate-risk fall sports, the fall 2 sports will not have regional or state championship tournaments, while the winter and spring championships are currently still on the schedule. Each section can opt to do playoffs in the fall and fall 2, but could be constrained by a lack of time to effectively do so.
High-risk fall teams were going to be permitted to practice with no guarantee of a season but after Zooming with 500 athletic directors since releasing its report last Friday, the feedback overwhelmingly supported NYSPHSAA making a major decision sooner rather than later.
“This decision was focused on attempting to provide those football and volleyball athletes and competitive cheerleaders … with the opportunity to have a quality experience,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said during a press conference Wednesday night.
Zayas also said, “This decision is being made as a result of listening to our membership and attempting to assist them with the hosting of high-risk fall sports at some point during the ’20-21 school year.”
Scarsdale and Edgemont’s athletic directors, Ray Pappalardi and Anthony DeRosa, respectively, both supported the move based on the timing and current information — or lack thereof — available.
“It was a good decision that gives us time to prepare, especially since the guidance is lacking,” Pappalardi said. DeRosa said, “I think it was the right decision as there was a very good likelihood we would not have been able to play games if we ran those sports in the fall.”
This is all assuming there is even a fall season for boys and girls soccer, field hockey, boys and girls cross-country and girls tennis beginning later this month and that there is a successful foray into winter sports beginning in November. Still in limbo for the fall in Section 1 is girls swim and dive as facilities seem to be in short supply with pools restricting use due to the pandemic.
Everything is part of a fluid situation, but at least some answers are starting to come to light and as long as schools remain open during the pandemic, athletics are on the table, despite how different they will look from the norm.
The NYSPHSAA released a 49-page document Friday, Sept. 4, a document Zayas said would be updated and distributed to schools as soon as possible. All dates and protocols are subject to change.
“I don’t think anything’s a given right now,” Zayas said. “I think if we lead anybody to believe that anything’s a given in the upcoming school year we’re misleading people and we’re certainly not trying to do that. What we’re saying is the likelihood of student-athletes having a quality participation experience in March in those high-risk sports is better than what it would be to start high-risk sports right now.”
Unlike youth and club sports, schools were not permitted to hold any types of workouts — general or sports-specific. The biggest lost opportunity, from Pappalardi’s viewpoint, was not being allowed to train in July and August and delaying the start of the fall season.
“It would have been ideal to bring the kids in over the summer when there was no school because we have established a lot of protocols early, multiple times a day and we could have modeled the types of training behavior that we liked to see outside of the school environment,” Pappalardi said. “The difficulty now is we have to do this on top of a model that sends kids home early, but requires them to be present for classes via Zoom, and then bring them back to school with limited daylight. We are going into a season where daylight is decreasing and only outdoor sports are being allowed. That’s where we lost our advantage of the summer.”
There are also the contradictions that in physical education classes, if there is rigorous activity, students need to be 12 feet apart. That won’t be the case with athletics and Pappalardi does not believe it is safe for students to compete masked.
“I think a lot of my colleagues and I were hoping that they would adjust the physical education regulations to be more in line with what they are doing for sports, but those regulations haven’t been changed, so we have to adhere to how they are written,” DeRosa said.
The constant changes have been frustrating for everyone involved, and keeping everyone updated hasn’t been easy. At the previous school board meeting, on Sept. 1, Pappalardi presented facts “at the time that were true, which later that week became untrue,” he said. “That’s the problem.”
Pappalardi expected the state to allow school sports beginning in July with Phase 4 of the reopening, which would have been in line with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) guidelines, too.
Pappalardi said other states are playing now “because they didn’t limit what happened over the summer. I think that’s why they are more comfortable with this. They’ve already established those protocols. I think that’s appropriate. On the other hand we’re looking at Connecticut, which just canceled football … for whatever reason.”
Many around New York state are angry that football isn’t playing now, as it is being played in dozens of states across the country, including New Jersey.
DeRosa, a former football coach, said, “I guess people can take a look at a sport on a surface and make those determinations, but people who were put in charge of taking a close look at each sport, people from the health department making those decisions, you have to rely on their expertise that they’re doing what’s best and what’s safest for the kids.”
NYSPHSAA is following the New York State Department of Health guidelines when it comes to mask wearing during competition. Masks are essentially not mandatory.
“The guidance is very clear … it says if a student cannot tolerate the face covering that that’s where the guidance ends and the student would be able to then not wear a face covering during physical activity,” Zayas said. “But if they are on the bench and they cannot maintain 6 feet from their teammates then they must have a face covering on and that goes for coaches as well.”
Pappalardi is not satisfied with the language or the policy guidelines. “Not masks to the extent that is possible — what does that mean? Cohort to the extent possible — what does that mean?” he said. “We know this disease is more likely to be transferred airborne than touch surfaces, and so any physical exertion in a closed space is what’s going to be the problem.
“I don’t see volleyball as being a higher risk than soccer. I see soccer as just as risky as football. For me, it’s the heavy breathing that’s the issue and if we can’t keep kids masked — and I’m not a supporter of masks — I don’t know how we minimize the spread. I think having kids exert themselves while covering their airway is not something we would do in any other circumstance.”
DeRosa said that Edgemont would follow the mask policy and not force athletes to wear masks during competition. “The people that put together these guidelines are the experts and we want to follow the advice of the experts,” he said.
Despite their questions and concerns, athletic directors now know they can focus on registering students for the first fall season — Zayas confirmed students may participate in all four athletic seasons this year — with hopes of a late September start day, 10 days of practices and then the ability to compete in games in mid-October through late November.
With more clarity, Pappalardi hopes to present coaching recommendations to the board of education on Sept. 14. Many of the protocols that Scarsdale will follow in addition to what is mandated by the state will have to go through the school’s own restart committee.
Pappalardi said the athletic department is ready to move “very quickly” to pull the fall season together.
“Everyone here is ready to move,” he said. “We’re all preparing for medical clearances right now, to finalize all that documentation, and that should go out this week. But the hard part is we could have all the people we need to cooperate with us fall away. We just don’t know. I think there’s so much uncertainty right now. We have some uncertainty here, and that’s compounded by the uncertainty that the other schools have and what they might do. The email threads are crazy.”
Pappalardi still has many questions he needs answers to. Among them: What are other schools doing? Will we have a full complement of competition? Are teams going to travel long distances to play within the section? What about schools that are operating fully remotely for education? Can school cohort days be broken for practices? Will weather cooperate for late fall games? Will it be too cold to play under the brand new lights at the high school? Will teams require masking by both teams in order to compete even though masks are not required by the state? Will there be necessary staff to run games?
The new physical exam requirement has been waived, so that will make it easier for the nurses’ offices to approve athletes.
“I had all of my fall coaches put together reentry plans for the fall based off of the NFHS guidelines, which are very similar to the current guidelines we have for New York state,” DeRosa said. “They’ve been thoughtful about that and we’re going to utilize those plans.”
Both Scarsdale and Edgemont hope to offer normal levels of athletics from varsity to varsity B to junior varsity to modified. The Section 1 modified athletics committee has yet to make a determination about middle school athletics.
“It’s something that’s an important part of student life and Edgemont is no different,” DeRosa said. “Kids have interests that they want to pursue and athletics is one of those pursuits. We want to be able to provide that for our students. Being able to get some kids some normalcy is going to be important.”
NYSPHSAA plan highlights
Among the other highlights from the NYSPHSAA’s original document and with new information presented by Zayas:
- · Teams may not travel outside their region until Oct. 19.
- · If a school goes remote due to an outbreak, athletics must be stopped.
- · If a school is remote only to begin the year, that school may opt to offer athletics.
- · Fall sports: May begin Sept. 21 and may not exceed 15 weeks. There will be no regional/state playoffs.
- · Ten practices are required for fall sports, 12 for football and gymnastics.
- · The seven-day consecutive participation rule will be waived Oct. 12.
- · Winter sports were originally to start Nov. 16 but will now start Nov. 30 and can’t exceed 22 weeks. State championships are on as scheduled.
- · Spring sports may be extended later into June pending approval later in the year. State championships are on as scheduled.
- · Two spectators per athlete will be allowed at games. They can sit as a family with no mask as long as they are 6 feet apart from others. Masks must be worn in common areas. Facilities will be limited to 50% capacity and two-way traffic is to be reduced when possible, including separate entrances and exits.
- · Parents should disinfect personal equipment daily.
- · Like school, there will be daily health screenings.
- · Athletes will be socially distanced on the sidelines and will be required to wear masks. Sidelines will be extended.
- · Officials are responsible for on-field, in-game management only and it has been recommended they use electronic whistles.
- · Pregame meetings will consist of one official and the head coach and one captain from each team. There will be no pre- or postgame handshakes.
- · No hugging, handshakes or fist bumps will be permitted.
- · The official table will have the timer and scorer from the home team only and only athletes, coaches, medical staff and officials will be permitted near the field.
- · Modified and JV are up to each section/school.
- · Sections can move any sport to a different season. (Section 8 in Nassau County has postponed all sports to Jan. 3.)
Fall season(s) sport by sport
More guidance is to come for offseason workouts and later on in-season workouts for football, volleyball and cheerleading, but the local coaches seemed relieved to know they are scheduled to have a season.
Scarsdale volleyball coach Ann Marie Nee went from having “no sense of what direction this could go in” during what was already a stressful opening to school to saying, “At least we now know.”
“If we can have something in March, that’s great, and the closer it can be to a real season the better,” Nee said. “In the end it is good news. I’m still processing it, but it’s good to know and I think this is the best news we could have hoped for.”
Fall sports are unique as preseason begins two weeks before school and allows for more preparation time throughout the day. Starting school before volleyball was a definite change.
“It’s hard for the kids, even for me,” Nee said. “I associate fall and going back to school with volleyball. We usually have these two weeks before school starts as a fun time of preseason, of getting in shape, getting to know each other. That’s the real freshman orientation where those kids get to meet the upperclassmen and get to know the building. Right now doesn’t feel like the start of school and I am sure the kids are feeling that way, too.”
The issue high school volleyball could run into is a conflict with the club season by being in March, so some players could opt not to play for their school teams. As it is, club volleyball was played all summer.
“We’re living in such an era of contradiction,” Nee said. “You have classrooms that kids are spaced 6 feet apart. Your phys ed teacher is being told kids have to stay 12 feet apart if they are breathing heavily and don’t have a mask on, and you see kids on the soccer field, youth sports going on, House of Sports with basketball this summer. And we’re debating if it’s safe for teachers to collect paper.”
Volleyball players have more physical contact with each other after points and during substitutions than they do in match play, but it’s the close proximity and all of the places on the body the ball touches that make it more risky. “We’re on a court with limited dimensions and we’re inside,” Nee said.
Tournaments might be in jeopardy and gym space could be an issue even down the road as the boys and girls have very popular programs at Scarsdale.
“The priority is to get kids in the classroom and make sure they get a good education academically and sports supports that,” Nee said. “If sports in any way compromises the education, then it can’t happen.”
Football fanatics still can’t believe their sport is considered high risk, while soccer is not.
“It’s no more high risk than the other sports that are being played, to be honest, but that’s not for me [to say], I’m not the medical expert,” Scarsdale coach Andy Verboys said. “I felt like we could protect the kids better than other sports because we can put full shield facemasks on them.”
That said, not having an offseason and going into a fall with uncertainty were not going to make having a fall football season safe or effective, so Verboys is also glad the wait is over and a decision has been reached.
“The guidelines weren’t enough, so as a coach I didn’t want to start a season where the kids hadn’t done anything for three months,” Verboys said. “They didn’t let us train the kids over the summer, which is key to our success when it comes to keeping kids healthy and playing well. We didn’t get that opportunity.”
The goal now is to get in a good offseason from Sept. 29 to the end of February, get in 12 productive practices starting March 1 and then get in as many games as possible.
“That’s the key,” Verboys said. “For a kid to practice all season and be told, ‘You can’t play a game,’ is killer. That was the original plan, which was insane. This gives us an opportunity, but now all eyes will turn to basketball because that’s indoors.”
At cross-country meets the closest group contact typically comes at the beginning of the race, so starts could be altered this fall. Other than that, it’s a race to the finish. With events with four or fewer teams, the maximum allowable number of runners is 12. Courses should also be no narrower than 6 feet wide. Team tents are also “discouraged.”
“I am hopeful it will happen,” Edgemont coach Nikki Rosee said of the season. “I’m not sure how long it will last, but I hope for the kids’ sake it does. I feel like cross-country is a little easier than the other sports in the fall because there’s no contact and you can spread out the kids…
“I know that many of them, especially for the cross-country season, they’re very dedicated runners, a much smaller group … I hope they get the most out of the season and I hope it truly does start on Sept. 29 and doesn’t get shut down for the sake of the athletes.”
Field hockey benches will be extended to the 15s for teams that have 30 or more players, but the coaches still need to stay between their 45- and 25-yard lines. In addition, the benches will be moved 5 yards from the sideline, where players will be distanced and masked.
Scarsdale coach Lauren Barton doesn’t know exactly what things will look like later this month, but anything resembling a field hockey season will be perfect in her book.
“Ultimately everybody would want a competitive season, but it’s become clear that’s not necessarily an option,” she said. “At the end of the day when you leave high school there are certain memories that you have and it’s been my experience it’s the bus rides, the dinners, the funny remarks a player makes — those are the things they remember. It’s the relationships they form and that’s the part they will hopefully be able to do in some capacity, regardless of whether it’s competitive or not. It’s cheering for somebody else or overcoming an obstacle, things that can all happen even in the absence of competition.”
Like Nee, it was tough not kicking the fall off with practices before school started, but everyone is adjusting. Getting the girls on the field, since many missed out on a sport last spring, is a priority. “Especially when you realize it’s so much of their identity, so much of their socialization,” she said.
Every time there was a new announcement it was “nerve-wracking” and with each day that passes there is still the fear that something will go awry.
“You get your hopes up,” Barton said. “It was initially described by the governor as a low-risk sport and one of the ones that was going to be able to open up for recreation early on. I hoped we’d be able to play or practice with pods. If anything it’s been more frustrating when you think you’re getting close to a plan and you don’t for good reason. It’s not like it’s not for good reason. It changes and you’re sent down a different path trying to find a new solution.”
In addition to being a competitive team, participation numbers have trended upward the last two seasons and this fall was shaping up to be no different. “I just hope there’s some momentum we can continue to carry forward whether it’s now, January, March, whenever it is we’re able to get out there,” Barton said.
Soccer is the only sport with a mandatory mask break built into the game and that comes at the first dead ball after the 20-minute mark of the period. Players stay on the field 6 feet apart, though technically they don’t need to wear masks. In addition, drop balls are suspended and replaced with indirect kicks. Gloves are permitted, but players are not allowed to spit on their gloves.
Edgemont boys coach Mike Cozza said he’s prepared to alter his normal practice routines to have cohorts within the team, a big change from the full-team drills he and assistant Dave Villalobos are used to running.
“We have to watch the spacing of the groups and we’ll have to be creative with the drills we do,” Cozza said. “We’ll have to do four or five different groups at stations and rotate the drill every 10 minutes.”
Cozza didn’t coach baseball in the fall due to the pandemic, which was disappointing for his seniors and the seniors in other sports, too.
“That’s their last hurrah in high school and they lost it,” he said. “Now coming into this year there is uncertainty and the juniors from last year are now seniors and most of our soccer players are just soccer players — they don’t play other sports — so you would feel bad if this group lost their soccer season, which is their last season in high school.”
Edgemont moves up to Class A this year and he doesn’t know what the schedule will look like, if they will play local competition or A schools that are farther away. In the end does he care? “Not at all,” he said. “We’ll play anybody.”
Girls tennis is relatively straightforward as coaches can clean practice balls and they already use new cans of balls for matches. Doubles teams are in close proximity, but that’s nothing compared to the larger team sports.
Edgemont coach Katie Feinstein currently has three home and home competitions scheduled and if the girls get in two weeks of practice and those matches she’ll be thrilled to get them active and social.
“We know it’s not going to be normal, but if we can get some matches in these things that we’ve taken for granted, these regular things have much more weight,” Feinstein said. “I hope we can have some sort of a season. I think that would be a big success if we can get through that. The girls are really excited. They just want to get out there.”
As stated, the lone fall sport in limbo remains girls swimming and diving. The guidance given is there should be multiple warm-up sessions to limit the number of swimmers per lane and teams should be stationed at opposite sides of the pool. Officials at the table should be 6 feet apart.
Other than that, “We don't know anything yet,” Scarsdale coach Barney Foltman said.
The facility issue will be the determining factor in the fate of the season.
“There aren’t a lot of pools and then there is the issue of social distancing in a relatively small area and then there’s the issue of the cohort model if I can’t mix the two cohorts together,” Foltman said.
While Edgemont swim team has EF/Marymount available, DeRosa wouldn’t want to run a program if there’s not a full complement of teams. “I think it would be kind of unfair if 20 schools swam and 80 schools didn’t,” he said.
It’s not uncommon for Scarsdale’s roster to far exceed 30 swimmers and of late the team has also had some of the best swimmers and divers in the state.
“I’ve always prided myself and the school has prided itself that we’re able to incorporate a relatively large number of kids into the program to participate and compete,” Foltman said. “I don’t know if that would be feasible for this year with the constraints we have with transportation and facilities. I’m not even going to broach that subject until I actually know what’s going on.”
The former teacher knows what’s at stake with education and athletics and said that a smooth transition to the hybrid model of school is the top priority.
“I think sports, as much as I want to participate, I think it needs to take a back seat right now to opening school and getting the kids their in-house education,” he said. “I don't want to start the season and two weeks later have the plug pulled on the whole thing after getting the kids all excited. It would be disastrous. As we go through this pandemic and solutions become available, we’ll be able to participate in a way we’d like to participate and the students will be happy as well.”
