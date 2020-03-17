Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Westchester County Executive George Latimer each declared a state of emergency earlier this week due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, which led, in part, to a mandated closure of schools and certain types of businesses.
The school closure will last at least two weeks from Wednesday, March 18, to Tuesday, March 31.
“At that time, the state will reassess whether to extend the school closures further and continue to suspend the 180-day instructional requirement,” a release from Cuomo’s office said. “Schools that exceed the closure period without state authorization will not be exempted from the 180-day rule.”
According to the statement, the goal is to “slow the spread of the virus” by reducing “close contacts.” During the two weeks, Cuomo expects testing to “aggressively ramp up” and “isolate those who are sick and mitigate the impacts of the virus.”
Many school districts, of which there are 44 in Westchester County alone, have already rolled out e-learning or distance learning or will do so this week.
There are requirements in place to provide meals for children who are typically provided those meals at school and day care aid for those in need, “with an emphasis on children of parents of first responders and health care workers.”
Latimer, at a press conference Monday, called this “an unprecedented situation,” citing the state’s 950 positive COVID-19 tests, including 220 in Westchester County, and seven deaths statewide, led by New York City with five.
The goal is to support social distancing as a way to slow the spread of the virus and ease and spread out the burden on medical facilities and workers.
“We want to make sure what we’re doing is not only good education policy, but it’s good health policy,” Latimer said. “Because at the end of the day we’re not sure what the financial impact of this is going to be. We’re not sure what the social impact is going to be. The most important thing is the saving of human lives.”
Scarsdale and Edgemont
Scarsdale Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman posted on the school’s coronavirus announcements page Monday:
“Please know that we remain dedicated to serving the educational needs of our students during this prolonged closure,” he wrote. “While we recognize that distance learning is not a replacement for face-to-face instruction, it does provide an opportunity for students to continue to be engaged in their learning during this time of crisis.”
Hagerman wrote that as time goes on “there will be an increase in both virtual synchronous interaction and recorded teacher lessons at all levels.” He noted the “process is evolving,” and the school is working toward “a thoughtful and thorough process that includes daily collaboration with teachers, principals, and specialists to identify needs, build skills, coordinate services, and align practices across levels. We continue to be dedicated to providing effective and meaningful virtual and hands-on learning for our students throughout this time.”
For those who don’t have the proper technology at home — between both parents and students sharing devices — the district will provide information on securing extra devices for student use.
Hagerman is also cognizant of the emotional toll the situation can take on students and provided not only the Department of Community Mental Health office number, 914-995-1900, but a link to email contacts on the district’s website for its own mental health professionals.
Edgemont Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel had closed school Friday through Tuesday to prepare for an impending shutdown and communicated to parents through her school’s website Monday. She is already preparing the community for a longer closure, but wrote, “Our current priority is to focus on providing ongoing learning and supporting the well-being of our school community.”
Distance learning will start for Edgemont students as early as Wednesday. She provided a list of plans for grade groupings K-4, 5-6 and 7-12. The daily workload for students increases with the grade grouping with K-4 expecting up to 20 minutes grades 5 and 6 60-90 minutes and junior high/high school will have a five-day schedule as follows:
- · March 18: English/PE and Health/Science
- · March 19: Electives/Math/World Languages
- · March 20: English/Science/Social Studies
- · March 23: Math/PE and Health/World Languages
- · March 24: Electives/Social Studies.
“Edgemont teachers will use online tools to communicate distance learning plans with students and families,” Kniewel wrote. “We realize that you have many questions about Regents Exams and grading, just to name a few. We will continue our communications on these and other emerging topics.”
Edgemont has also pledged technological and emotional support.
Kniewel took time to stress the importance of social distancing, calling it “critical.”
“We know that since school has been closed, children have been getting together in small (and large) groups, families have been socializing, and friends have been meeting on our fields and playgrounds,” she wrote. “When we do this, even if everyone in the group feels fine, we put our immunocompromised community members’ health in jeopardy and do not accomplish the goal of the quarantine, which is to stop the spread of the virus.”
She urged parents to be vigilant with their children, writing, “‘no’ is the safe answer.”
Businesses impacted
Tri-state local businesses are being impacted by joint action taken by the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that took effect at 8 p.m. Monday night. Not only will crowds for “recreational and social gatherings” be limited to 50 people, but movie theaters, gyms and casinos are closed until further notice and restaurants and bars will be closed for public dining and drinking. Restaurants and bars, however, are able to stay open for take-out and delivery only and “will be provided a waiver for carry-out alcohol,” according to an official release from Cuomo’s office.
“This is not a war that can be won alone, which is why New York is partnering with our neighboring states to implement a uniform standard that not only keeps our people safe but also prevents ‘state shopping’ where residents of one state travel to another and vice versa,” Cuomo said in a release. “I have called on the federal government to implement nationwide protocols but in their absence we are taking this on ourselves.”
Latimer supports Cuomo’s shuttering of those businesses, noting that while it wasn’t up for consideration a week ago, “When this contagion is over, when it has run its course, when we see just how successful we are or are not, we’re going to have a large economic hole to dig out of,” he said. “… It’s going to be all over the United States of America. That will put us in a very tough economic situation. Then it will be at the federal government level to help us through this because no state, even as powerful as New York is, has the resources to pull us out of a recession, nor does the county government, nor do the local governments, nor does any one business.”
Latimer said the closures are a reaction to the spread of the virus over the past week. It was a measure governments were hoping not to have to take, but it became clear it was necessary. “We did say that we were going to react to events on the ground, and the events on the ground that we saw over the last seven days is a steady increase in the infections of COVID-19,” he said.
Said county commissioner of public health Dr. Sherlita Amler, “What we do going forward is what counts.”
With no vaccine and no drugs to help prevent or treat COVID-19, Amler said there is currently “one tool” in the fight against the spread of the virus: “… we can reduce the exposure to people because without exposure there is no risk; without risk, there is no disease. That is why closing schools, closing restaurants, permitting people from congregating together, that is the goal of that, to reduce exposure, to prevent exposure and thereby reduce people from getting sick.”
Her goal is to “flatten the curve and keep that peak from occurring,” giving scientists more time to develop ways to fight the pandemic.
Latimer hypothesized that Westchester’s number of positive tests is so high because the state’s first mobile testing facility was set up at Glen Island in New Rochelle, the epicenter of the first major case of COVID-19 in the area, on Friday, which allows for more tests to be conducted in a shorter period of time.
“I think as testing becomes more universal we’ll see everybody’s numbers go up and what will probably happen is as ours rise some of the areas that have somewhat similar populations will see theirs jump more dramatically,” he said.
Latimer estimated 80% can fight off coronavirus on their own and 20% will get sick, and for some that will be life threatening, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. He noted a comparison that tracked where Italy was at this point in its outbreak and said, “Those projected numbers are not comforting. If we follow that path we’re going to be in a pretty serious situation pretty soon.”
