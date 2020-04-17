An April 7 executive order initiated by Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner that would have required pharmacies and grocery stores to follow specific guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 in unincorporated Greenburgh was superseded by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets on April 10, the same day that Feiner’s directive was to become effective.
The new guidelines from the state were similar to Feiner’s executive order and require supermarkets to promote a 6-foot social distance requirement for employees and customers using floor indicators for checkout lines. The order also calls for supermarkets to encourage customers to bag their own purchases, limit the number of customers in the store to 50% of the store’s capacity, provide disinfecting wipes at points of entrance for customers to disinfect carts, ensure hot or cold pre-prepared food is available for delivery or take-out only, and to eliminate any free open samples or tasting.
Grocery stores will also be required to post signs outside the store to remind patrons to have one family member shop at a time, to properly discard personal protective equipment, adhere to the limitations placed on the number of people allowed in the store, adhere to special shopping times for seniors and immunocompromised people, to not discriminate against patrons wearing face coverings and to provide access to handwashing facilities, including public restrooms, as well as alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Grocery stores are required to allow workers to wear personal protective equipment, including facemasks and gloves, allow workers considered vulnerable to alternate assignments with less exposure to customers or to stay home, close the store for a period of time each day to allow for proper cleaning and to allow employees sufficient break time to wash their hands when necessary.
“The goal is to minimize risks for people and to make it healthier and safer,” said Feiner. “The state, I think, followed our recommendations and … basically posted their guidelines the same day my order was going to be in effect … I feel that everybody’s on the same page. Everybody wants people to live.”
Feiner said the state was rejecting any local executive orders that went beyond the requirements set out by the governor’s office, but that local municipalities could still administer recommendations to the public, without requiring mandatory guidelines.
“I felt that a lot of [people in] supermarkets weren’t practicing social distancing and I think people were infecting each other… I think now the supermarkets are all trying their best. So I think it’s much better than it was a week ago,” he said.
Feiner said the governor’s office told him the town would be allowed to enforce the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets guidelines and that previous enforcement provisions in his executive order were going to be upheld, including posting the supermarkets complying with the guidelines on the town website and authorizing the police and building departments to take action against businesses not following the order.
Due to public criticism over his attempted executive order, Feiner formed the medical advisory committee on April 10. The committee of eight — and growing — includes local doctors and professors. The group is charged with issuing recommendations for Greenburgh residents during the pandemic. According to Feiner, none of the recommendations made by the advisory committee are required but will be encouraged.
“Some of the people who are critical of me … they basically feel that I’m not a doctor and that I shouldn’t be giving my advice on how to reduce the impact of the pandemic. There were people who were emailing me with questions and concerns, so I invited people who agreed and disagreed to be a part of the committee. We’re trying to come up with a consensus that everybody can basically live with,” said Feiner. “They can come up with thoughts and recommendations and some of them are professors. It seems like a really good committee.”
After hundreds of emails were sent among the growing cohort of doctors and professors and one Zoom meeting took place, the committee released its first recommendations for pharmacies, effective on April 14.
“Mainly, we’re trying to view the recommendations that are in accordance with [the] CDC and New York State guidelines and then suggest maybe that people go a little bit further,” said Maura Frank, the chair of the committee and a retired medical director of New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Pediatric Practice.
The order by the committee recommends that pharmacies provide a hands-free, no-touch receptacle at all exits outside the pharmacy for the disposal of gloves, face masks and face coverings and to provide hand sanitizers or sanitizing wipes with at least 60% alcohol for staff and customer use at cash registers and credit card machines, if available.
The directive also encourages customers to purchase 90-day supplies of prescription drugs to minimize the number of times purchases would be required.
Frank said the guidelines issued by the committee are meant to work in tandem with the guidelines issued by the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and that the recommendations would take what is “implicit” in state guidelines and make it more “explicit.”
“It’s a lot of wonderful people filled with ideas and knowledge,” said Frank. “It’s really quite a great group … very committed to patient care currently. It’s really impressive.”
The medical advisory committee also encouraged pharmacies to institute a curbside purchasing and delivery process for customers and home delivery of products. Customers would be able to order by phone or on pharmacies’ websites and have products delivered to their car outside the pharmacy or to their house. If the pharmacy is able to accommodate the recommendation, employees delivering would be encouraged to wear a face mask and wash hands or use hand sanitizer or wipes with at least 60% alcohol before and between direct contacts with the public.
The committee’s next agenda item is to make recommendations for supermarkets that expand guidelines already set out by the state, such as taking forehead temperatures of employees and customers before they enter a market.
“We felt the risks outweigh the benefits,” said Frank, who lives in Hartsdale. “We felt that it wouldn’t be good to do this without proper training, without proper protective wear and that’s the kind of thing that would really stress the system.”
Frank said supermarket employees and customers should still follow the same tried and true guidelines that are known to work in combatting the virus, which include hand washing, using hand sanitizers and using physical separation whenever possible.
“Those are the things we’re pushing and are in compliance with CDC recommendations,” said Frank. “The temperature taking goes a little bit beyond that. But we wanted to give some guidance in case stores want to take temperatures of their employees. But we had to stop short at recommending taking temperatures of the general public because, [it’s] not tried and true and … there are many ways to mask a fever.”
Nitin Gupta, a Dobbs Ferry pediatrician and member of the committee, said the group needed to factor in “the reality of life” and how practical their recommendations could be.
“The temperature guns definitely make things feasible. They are easy,” he said. “But really it’s trying to get the equipment. Can we get them? That’s the question.”
Gupta added that recommending employees in supermarkets and pharmacies wear masks is productive, but when hospital workers are also having a problem obtaining masks, that could be an issue. He said he hopes policy at the town level will help encourage villages to adopt similar recommendations.
“[The recommendation] wasn’t just for unincorporated Greenburgh. This is hopefully for everyone to adopt. It’s got to start somewhere. We really can’t wait for too long for state or national guidance, we’ve got to think more regionally, especially in higher infected areas,” he said.
Feiner said if stores wish to take temperature readings, the recommendation would be for stores to take forehead temperatures of employees and to allow an hour or two in the morning to take the forehead temperatures of customers.
“The problem with the temperature thing is it’s not exact science,” said Feiner. “We would have to highlight the fact that this could reduce risks, but it doesn’t guarantee that somebody is not going to get infected from a supermarket.”
In its one week existence, the committee has worked relatively fast in recommending protocols for Greenburgh residents and plans to release the supermarkets recommendation directives by the end of this week.
“We’re going to be able to come up with a number of good ideas in the future that could make it safer for everyone,” said Feiner. “If this committee works, they’re going to have a major [effect] on public policy statewide.”
