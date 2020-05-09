At a Scarsdale Adult School board meeting March 2, Executive Director Jill Serling reported the best year ever, with an enrollment of 6,000 students, “the size of a small liberal arts college.” But the distant rumblings of a highly contagious coronavirus outbreak worried her. She told the board the situation would have to be monitored carefully to gauge the potential impact of the virus on the 250-plus classes scheduled for the spring semester.
Just one week later, on March 9, Scarsdale Schools closed. The adult school, while not a part of the school system, follows its schedule, so it had to close as well.
At first the class cancellations were only for two weeks. On March 16, SAS had a successful Advisory Committee meeting on Zoom to brainstorm new ideas. But by March 18, the spread of COVID-19 had accelerated rather than abated. Serling convened an emergency meeting on Zoom. The board reluctantly decided to cancel all classes through June 1. All tuition for the spring and summer terms would be refunded.
Always ready for a challenge, Serling had already been working on a Plan B. She purchased a professional membership to Zoom that would allow more participants and classes of longer duration than the free Zoom meetings. Then she began reaching out to SAS instructors to see who would be willing and able to conduct classes electronically.
“Many of our veteran instructors have adjusted to a remote teaching format and are now prepared to offer the same classes as originally planned, but through Zoom meetings,” Serling informed the board April 10. “At the beginning of the month, we piloted our new approach with classes led by Alfred Hunt, Page Knox, Lori Rotskoff, Char Daigle and Penny Bowman. We are pleased to announce that students can expect to see the return of many other fan favorites.”
At Serling’s suggestion, Cristiana Pegoraro, a popular adult school instructor and performer, sent an email blast to her followers in Europe. As a result, Serling was “overjoyed” to announce SAS has “gone international.” Pegoraro is giving Friday afternoon coursework live from Italy, with students enrolled from Austria and France as well as the U.S. Many other classes have enrolled people who live a long way from Westchester. Serling has even expanded her instructor base to include a man from Chicago and a woman from California, among others.
Adult school board members also stepped up to the plate. Jordan Copeland took his lecture on the “History of Arthur Manor and How it Sparked Scarsdale’s Suburban Transformation” online last month and Lisa Tretler, secretary of the board and a business coach, presented “Strategic Volunteering: Leveraging Your Experience for Personal and Professional Growth” on April 23.
Tretler said her SAS course on Zoom was more interactive than a webinar on the same subject she taught previously for her fellow alumni of the University of Pennsylvania and for the local Junior League. The SAS students “were able to share the volunteer experiences that led them to new business opportunities,” Tretler said. “It was really fun.” Tretler has been sampling a lot of the Zoom courses herself, especially in art appreciation. “I cannot get over how quickly Jill and her staff were able to pivot and provide quality instruction online,” she said.
To augment the local roster of instructions and subjects, the adult school is partnering with World Education Inc. and UGotClass to offer business-oriented and other practical courses. “Many people may have lost their jobs and are looking to brush up on skills,” Serling said. Courses like “Accounting and Finance for Entrepreneurs” begin any time, upon registration.
Paulette Bollag, a fan of the adult school, is particularly happy that she can continue in one of her favorite courses, Alfred Hunt’s current events discussion group, online. “He’s a phenomenally interesting person with a wealth of knowledge,” she said. “He helps you understand how current events are tied to the past.” While online SAS lecture classes have been able to expand and enroll as many as 92 people, Hunt’s class, and others that are interactive like the new drawing class taught by Anne Johann, maintain limits so that everyone can participate and the instructor can provide individual attention.
Bollag said she also enjoys one- or two-session courses that allow her to sample new subject matter without a big commitment. The adult school classes give her days a much-needed structure during the formless isolation of the pandemic.
Bollag also praised the school registrar, Andi Goldstein, for her help and patience in guiding students through the new procedures.
Penny Bowman, who leads the Movement to Music classes at the Scarsdale Woman’s Club twice a week, had already tested the feasibility of Zooming with six of her students when Serling called to ask if she’d be willing to hold the classes online. Now she has about 20 students taking classes Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings — less than half the number enrolled in live classes at the woman’s club, but very much appreciated by those attending.
One of the things her students love about the class is the live piano music keyed to the exercises. Bowman has tapes of one of the pianists, Jon Cobert, playing for Movement to Music’s predecessor, StayFit. While Zooming was “nerve wracking” at first, Bowman now feels comfortable teaching from her Scarsdale home accompanied by Cobert’srecorded music. She’s sorry to have lost several of her regular students who have not taken to Zoom, but she has acquired three new students.
“This has been so gratifying to see the number of students who have been willing to come on this journey with us,” said Serling who enjoys being able to see the students taking the online classes on her computer screen. “We have fewer students overall, but some of the classes, like art appreciation, have more students than they did before,” she said.
As of May 6, the school is offering 125 online classes serving more than 1,500 students — a feat accomplished in just six weeks, noted Ann Sacher, chairman of the SAS Board of Trustees. “It’s been extraordinary — a huge shift in paradigm for our community of lifelong learners,” Sacher said. “They’ve not only brought in the regular students but also a whole new set of students online.”
As gratifying as the move to online courses has been, the school “has still taken a huge hit,” Sacher said. Staff continues to be paid without a reduction in hours and the school has applied for the Payroll Protection Program. “The good news is, we do have reserves,” Sacher said. “We can draw on them, which we will have to do. But the reserves won’t last forever. Like every other nonprofit organization, we are trying very hard to stay financially afloat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.