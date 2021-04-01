Love over hate.
We are Americans too.
Hate is a virus. Acceptance is the cure.
Those were a few of the many slogans written on posters held high in Chase Park March 27 during a vigil attended by more than 300 people who gathered to memorialize victims of the recent racially motivated shootings in Atlanta and to show solidarity with Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI).
Organized by student members of Scarsdale High School’s Asian Conscientization and Empowerment Club (ACE) and the Scarsdale Chinese Association (SCA), the vigil was meant to “provide a public service for people to get together and pay tribute to lives lost” in addition to creating a space to “condemn hate and bias against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), and call for love and respect for [all] human beings,” according to the event organizers’ press release.
“We heard about so many incidents last year [of anti-AAPI sentiment],” said Tao Cheng, SCA member and one of the event organizers. “We experienced shock, outrage … It’s disturbing,” Cheng said of the attacks March 16 targeting Asian Americans in Atlanta, as well as closer to home in White Plains, where Nancy Toh, an 83-year-old Korean woman, on March 9 was spat on and punched unconscious as she collected cans for recycling. “People are really concerned and we wanted to build solidarity. We want to spread love and respect and hope to the entire community,” Cheng said.
A plastic container held colorful paper cranes lovingly folded and donated by a number of families in the community. A symbol of good wishes, healing and hope, cranes were strung across trees and hung from the shrine commemorating those killed and injured in the Atlanta spa shooting. Vigil attendees were encouraged to bring flowers, and bright bouquets piled in front of the victims’ images as more people arrived throughout the day. Tea lights bordered the shrine, which displayed posters with informational statistics about anti-AAPI hate crimes and sentiments. Two American flags were firmly planted on either side of the placards.
Stop Hate.
Hate is heavy. Love is light.
Those words were written in Sharpie on pink shirts worn by Korean-Australian couple Sohee Youn and Jamie Jackson, immigrants from South Korea and Australia respectively, who went to Chase Park from their home in Hartsdale on Saturday to show their support not just against anti-Asian sentiment, but against racism in the United States more broadly.
“The big appeal of America is that it’s a melting pot. It welcomes all immigrants, and in the past few years it’s really fallen away from that,” Jackson said. “I hate the idea that my wife doesn’t feel safe to go out alone.”
“It’s sad to see society looking for a scapegoat,” Youn added. “And it’s so easy to have a scapegoat. We need to stop hating any race. It’s been going on for so long.”
“It’s our turn now,” Youn said, pointing to the nearly 150% increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans in 2020. “But soon it will be someone else’s turn to be the scapegoat.”
“Just a year ago we were celebrating Black lives for similar reasons,” U.S. Congressman Jamaal Bowman, representative of New York's 16th congressional district, said, addressing the crowd in Chase Park. “Just a year ago we had to fight against anti-Semitism. The scourge of hate continues to live in the DNA of our country.”
New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who represents the 35th District, also spoke at the vigil and began by describing the anti-AAPI hate rally she had attended the previous week in Ardsley.
“I was there thinking that I would never have to be at a rally to say once again to stop hating someone. I spent the whole summer last year asking people to see me. It was the first time that I, as a Black woman, felt that people saw me …” she said in reference to the Black Lives Matter movement that spread through the nation after the murder of George Floyd, calling attention to both the invisibility and hypervisibility of Black bodies in the United States. “And now, as I stand here in Scarsdale … listening to our incredible students talk about their lives, I am awakened again to the pain of invisibility,” Stewart-Cousins said.
Stewart-Cousins acknowledged many of the struggles SHS students had brought up earlier in the vigil, including the difficulties that come with being considered a “model minority” and East Asians’ proximity to whiteness. “The yolk of having to be ‘model.’ The insecurity of never knowing if you will be accepted or attacked. And all the while wanting to believe that you are rooted in the American dream,” she said, enumerating the struggles she had heard. She assured the audience that the New York Senate is “doing everything we can to protect this community and every community against hate,” such as working to pass gun laws and donating money to cultural organizations.
“I pray that I won’t have to spend another summer begging people not to hate one another. I pray that our children, who are so talented and so clear on their humanity, will not have to spend their time creating signs to remind adults that we must live in this world as one,” Stewart-Cousins concluded.
In addition to speeches and personal statements given by SHS students, local politicians and citizens from the community, the vigil included several moments of silence, musical interludes, and a brief yoga intermission to allow attendees a moment of respite and reflection after hearing some of the afternoon’s emotional and impassioned speeches.
Themes that ran through students’ statements centered around the effects of stereotyped portrayals of the Asian community — particularly of Asian women — in the media; the myth of the model minority; and the dehumanization of nonwhite members of society, especially nonwhite elders, among other topics.
SHS senior and ACE co-founder Karen Lee was the first of the student speakers to address the crowd. She began by describing her personal journey toward self-acceptance and moving past feelings of self-loathing and otherness that many minority members living in predominantly white communities in the United States tend to face. In an effort to highlight the humanity of victims of anti-AAPI hate, Lee spoke of the lives of the women murdered in Atlanta: their hopes for the future, their families’ last memories of them, their personalities, their hobbies.
“We say hate is a virus,” Lee said, which many of the signs surrounding her also highlighted, as reclamations of the racist epithets that began circulating at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” or “kung flu,” and bolstering anti-Asian sentiment. “But we must understand that hate is not something that can be disinfected or disposed of. It has never been foreign to us. It’s deeply ingrained in the very institutions we engage our everyday lives in.”
These ideas were reiterated in SHS junior Janmariz Deguia’s spoken word poem, called “A message to those who thought a bad day was a good excuse” –– the title of which is a nod to Jay Baker, spokesperson for the Cherokee sheriff's office, who downplayed the actions of the Atlanta spa shooter. “[He] was pretty much fed up ... yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did," Baker gave as explanation for the shooter’s actions and state of mind.
Deguia’s poem expounded on the intersections of power, privilege, sexism, racism and ageism. “A bad day is finding out that you are only desirable as an Asian if you look like anime girls or K-pop stars … You are nothing to men unless you look like Sports Illustrated models. But you still coddle the patriarchy for your safety,” she said.
“Asian hate did not begin today,” Deguia continued. “Asian hate is here with the COVID-19 pandemic, the violence against our elders, the targeting of our women. Asian hate was here from imperialism on lands like mine, to exclusion acts, and discriminatory laws and zoos and internment camps to lock up our people, and massacres and murders and riots to exterminate our people.”
“The cause is white supremacy ... The cause is no penalties to white murderers yet Black people being named criminals for the color of their skin. The cause is the media representation and ignorant hesitation to strike up a meaningful conversation. The cause is disabled people being left out of every situation ... The cause is having to come up with [the acronym] MMIP because the phrase ‘missing and murdered indigenous people’ was too harsh to privileged ears … The cause is having to adapt in colonized spaces … The cause is the divide between BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] and minorities because they know if we band together, we can dismantle the cause. The cause is white supremacy.”
Like Youn, Deguia spoke to the importance of “speaking up when I am not being silenced,” and to the necessity of all minorities in the United States to band together to demand their rights and assert their humanity.
“We came here for freedom, equality and safety,” Cheng told the Inquirer. An immigrant from China, she has been living in the United States for more than 20 years and says this is her home. “But now we have to fight for that equality. We don’t have that freedom,” she said, the term “we” referring to not just the Asian American community, but immigrants more broadly. “We need to speak up. This is what America is about. We’re better than this.”
Congressman Bowman lauded Deguia on her poem and continued the conversation she started. “Our country was built on hate, and genocide, and discrimination and slavery, and everything that is ugly in the psyche of humanity. That’s what this country was built on. And I challenge myself and everyone here to fight every single day against anti-Asian hate. Against racism. Against Islamophobia. Against sexism, misogyny, and all the things that make us ugly … That is not the country, the multiracial, beautiful democracy that we can build together.”
Linda Toh, daughter of assault victim Nancy Toh, was also in attendance at the vigil and reiterated Cheng and Bowman’s belief in the possibility to build a better country. She underscored that Asian Americans are Americans, in an effort to draw attention to the humanity of the Asian American community and move away from the narrative that paints those who are nonwhite as “others” unworthy of respect.
“An American has been hit. An American has been spat on,” Toh said. “Just like your grandma, just like your mother, my mom is a human. Not just a lady collecting cans and recycling them.”
“I believe in America,” Toh continued. “I still believe in the Constitution … [But] Asians, you need to mobilize … We need stronger laws ... We need people to be educated … We want people to come together ... If you consider yourself Asian, you are one big river flowing in America … You are America … You have to speak up, complain, resist and boycott … We’ve been quiet too long. We’ve been timid too long. We’ve been nice too long. I’m not nice anymore.”
Vivian Guo, SHS senior and Ace co-founder, spoke after Toh to explain how she is frightened for her own grandmother, who takes daily walks throughout Westchester County. “I’m scared that an attacker will see her not as the kind, loving grandma I know she is, but as diseased, foreign and nonhuman,” Guo said. “What do they see? ... Do they see a wrinkled shell with nothing to contribute to society?” she asked.
SHS sophomore Olivia Liu concluded the students’ remarks with a discussion of the model minority myth perpetuated by and about the Asian American community, as well as her experiences with racism at Scarsdale High School.
“The myth itself posits Asian Americans as this well-off minority that made it in America,” Liu explains. “We pulled ourselves up by our bootstraps and we kept our heads down and we succeeded. We are the validation of the American dream.” But Liu goes on to describe how this sentiment is complimentary only superficially. In reality, it “harms all minorities. It acts as a racial wedge, driving Asians from all other racial minorities … The model minority myth skirts accountability from white supremacy to Asians,” Liu said, in the ways that it points to successful Asian communities as examples for other racial minorities to follow, which wrongfully implies that racial minorities who are unsuccessful in the United States are in the situation that they are due to a lack of hard work or inherent intelligence on their part.
But, Liu continued, the histories of different ethnic groups in the United States vary, as do the challenges and historic discriminations they have faced. Indeed, even the diversity among the Asian community is incredibly varied, with the catch-all descriptor of “AAPI” further homogenizing the Asian American community and masking the disparities that exist among the Asian American population. For example, a 2011 report published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that three-quarters of Indian Americans have at least a bachelor’s degree and more than two-thirds are in management or professional jobs, while one-fifth of Vietnamese Americans have less than a high school diploma, with similar numbers in low-paying personal care and service jobs.
Liu then briefly spoke about the narrow boxes Asian American students are expected to fit into, and the stereotypes many of her peers continue to hold regarding the Asian community, namely that of the high-achieving but “generic” Asian student.
The adult speakers at the vigil congratulated the students who spoke and organized the event, and called on those in attendance to follow the lead of young people.
Before beginning his prepared remarks, Scarsdale Mayor Samwick also took a moment to speak to the actions of Scarsdale’s youth in organizing and speaking at the vigil. “This gives us a very clear indication of how bright our future is,” Samwick said. He then acknowledged that the Scarsdale government is aware of the racial justice issues facing the Scarsdale community, and enumerated some of the steps being taken to resolve said issues. The steps include the creation of an Ad Hoc Council to Combat Racism and Bias, as well as changes to the school curriculum that reflect a focus on the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Scarsdale School Board Vice President Alison Singer discussed the school district’s efforts in more detail, pointing to the implementation of a new policy whereby the schools superintendent will be charged with ensuring that curriculum materials will be reviewed and examined for bias on a regular basis.
Ebonie Kibalya and Eve Rich are juniors at Scarsdale High School who attended the vigil to support friends who were speaking, as well as to show their support for racial justice issues more broadly. Both serve on Scarsdale High School's year-old Dignity, Inclusion, and Belonging Committee, which comprises a group of students and administrative staff who work together to make the high school a more inclusive space. While both Kibalya and Rich expressed frustration with the slow pace of change, both students were also invigorated by the community outpouring of support at the vigil. “It was fulfilling to see a sense of community and see that this is something that people care about,” Kibalya said. “Hearing the congressman and [members of government] speak today made a big difference in feeling supported.”
