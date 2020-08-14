The results are in.
Edgemont Schools’ sent surveys to 190 teachers and more than 3,000 parents in late June and early July to assess the district’s remote learning model, while also giving teachers and parents an opportunity to share concerns for the upcoming year and reply to multiple open-ended questions.
Based on survey responses from 85 teachers (45% of the faculty) and 669 parents (22%), the Edgemont School Board at a work session Aug. 6 discussed 10 key findings: parents wanted more instruction throughout the day, parents felt overwhelmed, teacher office hours shouldn’t be scheduled in the school day, there was disagreement over how well the district communicated with the community, technical support had been effective, specials should by separated by class rather than grade, student cameras should be on consistently while learning, assessment of student learning by teachers was a struggle, both parents and teachers were concerned about student mental health and teachers wanted more professional learning opportunities.
Edgemont’s Director of Curriculum Michael Curtin, who presented the survey results, also described concrete actions the district would take to resolve parent or teacher dissatisfaction with e-learning and to help improve the model as the district plans to reopen in September with a hybrid model combining remote and in-person learning.
The bulk of the responses from parents called for more instruction throughout the day, and Curtin said the district would offer instruction throughout the school day regardless of the setting, and would allow for more professional learning opportunities for teachers in establishing and implementing hybrid instructional models for both online and face-to-face learning.
“That does not necessarily mean kids [will be] watching teachers at the front of the classroom in front of a camera for the entire day. I don’t think that’s ideal,” said Curtin. “But we will structure the day in such a way that kids are learning and have access to their teachers … throughout the day.”
The survey also found that parents were overwhelmed by e-learning, with 41.38% of respondents saying they were “very” or “somewhat concerned” about child care during the hybrid learning model.
Curtin said the district has been talking with day care and child care providers in the area in hopes of creating a “study academy” that would allow students to continue e-learning and have face-to-face contact if needed.
Teacher office hours were rated least helpful by both teachers and parents, with about 36% of teachers and 26% of parents saying office hours helped “a lot.”
“Office hours were our first dipping of the toe into the water of live synchronous interaction,” said Curtin. “It served [its] purpose … [and] eventually we moved on to … going through new content and now especially as we look at expanding live instruction throughout the school day, it becomes sort of superfluous.”
The district decided to eliminate teacher office hours in the 2020-21 e-learning plan and instead allow for extended live instruction. Teacher office hours will still be available to students outside of the school schedule.
Parents had varied opinions about the district’s quality of communication with students — some expressed gratitude for the consistent updates from teachers while others said there were not enough updates. To resolve this conundrum, Curtin said the district would adopt the web platform Google Classroom and institute a weekly schedule of topics and assignments.
On a positive note, more than 85% of teachers responded that technical support had been effective, and they had adequate access to that support when dealing with issues.
To bolster the technical support even further, the district utilized seven summer Scarsdale Teachers Institute workshops on K-12 technology integration. It also planned to increase bandwidth to 1 gigabyte districtwide and to install 11 new network switches, as well as replace the Jr./Sr. High School audio video specialist with a district technical support specialist, equip every classroom with a webcam for hybrid instruction, and reimagine and upgrade all PC workstations. It will also draft a new student data privacy policy, parent bill of rights and vendor data privacy agreement.
Parents overwhelmingly responded that they wanted the district to do away with gradewide special classes, such as library, music, art and physical education, and instead integrate class-specific classes.
Seely Place Principal Eve Feuerstein said the elementary schools were completely discontinuing full-grade online specials and were investigating other online and in-person models.
Feuerstein added that the survey revealed that a majority of parents wanted special classes to be remote only, while approximately 95% of Seely Place students in a forum two weeks ago had said they wanted their special classes in person.
“We are continuing to determine what the best model is and how to meet the needs of all learners,” she said.
Seeking more student accountability, parents said they wanted the district to implement a “cameras on” policy while students were learning. Curtin said the district was planning to mandate that approach.
Teachers showed a low level of confidence in assessing student learning, with only 32% saying they were able to assess student learning accurately during e-learning.
Curtin said the district had offered professional learning opportunities over the past several weeks and months about different approaches to assessment so that teachers can move away from paper and pencil tests and implement more project-based learning opportunities.
Both teachers and parents showed concern about student mental health. According to the survey results, 81% of teachers were “very” or “somewhat” concerned and 65% of parents were “very” or “somewhat” concerned.
“We recognize that students are going to come back to school in various conditions of … distress and … trauma,” said Director of Pupil Personnel Services Joseph Schippa.
In response, the district plans to adopt a four-phase trauma model, which includes professional development, education, assessment and intervention. The professional development phase will help teachers identify students who are displaying mental struggles because of the pandemic. The education portion will include information sessions for faculty, parents and students on what they may be experiencing on an emotional level during the pandemic. In the assessment stage, the district will implement a universal screening for students, with parental consent, who might have been impacted by the pandemic. The intervention portion has three tiers: Tier 1 includes broad information sessions, Tier 2 includes group or class emotional learning sessions and Tier 3 targets in-school counseling or a referral to outside counseling.
Teachers are also looking for more professional learning opportunities, but said their needs have shifted from technology to instructional strategies and assessment.
“I would say six months ago it was ‘Teach me how to use tools. I need to know how to use Google Classroom. I need to know how to use Screencastify,’ which makes sense,” said Curtin, but going forward the teachers indicated they want instruction on how to organize online learning, What an online learning lesson plan looks like, and how to assess students.
Curtin noted teachers are interested in “more of the pedagogy,” which is “a good step forward. It shows that we as an organization have moved past one level to another.”
In light of those requests, teachers are participating in four-day workshops on hybrid teaching and learning offered by the Scarsdale Teachers Institute, as well as learning sessions with Shelly Klein, training in Sanford-Harmony social-emotional learning strategies, and BOCES workshops throughout the summer. The district will also schedule additional conference days for staffwide training opportunities.
Questions abound about reopening
With more than 250 questions to sift through, Edgemont School District administrators held an hourlong forum over Zoom on Aug. 12 to tackle several issues raised by parents regarding the school’s September reopening.
Bryan Paul, who became assistant superintendent after Susan Shirken’s recent retirement, delegated questions to each of the participating administrators.
Will the district be offering a full remote option for students?
Superintendent Victoria Kniewel said parents could opt for their children to be fully remote, but that a commitment was necessary. Students in the elementary schools would need to commit to a trimester of full remote learning and students in the high school would need to commit to a semester of remote learning.
What are the mask wearing requirements for students?
Seely Place Principal Eve Feuerstein said all students would be required to wear masks while they’re in school and recommended parents acquaint younger children with wearing masks regularly now. She added that mask breaks would occur throughout the day.
Are the requirements for mask wearing going to differ by grade level?
Feuerstein said the requirements for mask wearing wouldn’t differ by grade level, but that mask breaks would be determined by the teacher.
Are face shields a substitute for wearing masks?
Feuerstein said that face shields could be worn by students but were not a replacement for masks.
Will the school be able to provide face masks for students?
Feuerstein said schools will have excess masks for staff, faculty and students.
What are the consequences for a student who refuses to wear a mask or refuses to comply with direction?
Edgemont Junior/Senior High School Principal Kyle Hosier said it was important for staff to have a conversation with students about the importance of wearing masks. He added that if talking with the student and parents didn’t work, the student would be placed in full remote learning.
The Department of Health has stated that masks are necessary when social distancing can’t be followed; can you explain the school’s rationale behind requiring students to wear masks even when seated 6 feet apart?
Kniewel said the district decided to meet or exceed state guidelines and after speaking with constituency groups the district felt it was best to require masks continuously throughout the day.
What’s the rationale behind a 12-foot buffer for outdoor activities?
Kniewel said the 12-foot buffer was handed down as guidance from the Department of Health which required any activity that had the potential of spreading aerosols needed to be 12 feet apart.
What constitutes a safe mask break?
Greenville Principal Jennifer Allen said mask breaks would be different depending on the age of students, with older students pulling their masks down at their seats and younger students being taken outside for fresh air without masks.
How should students store their masks during breaks?
Allen said students should bring a brown paper bag to school to store masks and that they don’t expect students to wear a new mask after every break.
What steps will be taken to ensure social distancing during arrival and dismissal times for students?
Feuerstein said elementary schools will be staggering arrival and dismissal with all their doors and entry points being utilized.
Hosier said because high school students were split between morning and afternoon cohorts, fewer students would be funneling into the building at once. He added that the school encouraged students and parents access the school from all areas including Old Colony Road, Artillery Lane and the main school entrance.
What steps will be taken to ensure that the hallways are not overpacked and students can flow in an appropriate way?
Allen said the halls in the elementary school were going to be single direction with tape on the floors and walls. Students were going to be kept in the classroom as much as possible with teachers moving to them to limit movement.
Hosier said much of movement in the high school was outside and that the administration and head custodian had walked the grounds to figure out which hallways were bidirectional and which doors were going to be enter and exit only.
What are the protocols for bathroom use?
Allen said K-2 students would use their classroom’s internal bathrooms and would be monitored by the teacher. Aides would monitor the older elementary students’ communal bathrooms and ensure that only one student was entering at a time.
Hosier said students should avoid bathrooms at the high school if there are multiple people in them, but that the school’s morning and afternoon model of instruction would limit the frequency that students needed to use the bathroom.
What’s the social distancing modifications for large instructional in-person activities?
Hosier said that students would need to be 12 feet apart for any physical activity and wanted to maximize outdoor space. Inside physical education would be split up into smaller groups and be nonphysical.
What are handwashing protocols at the elementary level?
Allen said the expectation was that students wash their hands immediately when entering the school and multiple times throughout the day, including if students go outside and if they eat.
Where will students be able to access hand sanitizer during the day if they don’t have their own?
Kniewel said hand sanitizer dispensers were being posted at the entrances of all the school buildings and in a variety of other locations.
Could you articulate daily screening protocols for students and staff?
Kniewel said the district was purchasing an application called ezSCRN, which required students and faculty to input their temperature every day prior to going to school. Students would also take a health screening regularly, while faculty members would be required to take a health screening daily. Temperatures would be monitored by nurses in every building.
Paul said the health data collected would be housed in the school building and wouldn’t be publicly available.
Is it all self-reported? Will staff in the school be taking temperatures as they enter?
Kniewel said no one would be taking temperatures daily at the school buildings, unless a student came to school without a temperature reading.
How would you determine whether a student needs to be isolated and sent home based on the result of the screening?
Kniewel said nurses would be involved in assessing symptoms. If a student or faculty members displayed two symptoms synonymous with COVID-19 then a determination would be made.
Will the school be conducting COVID-19 tests on site?
Kniewel said the school wouldn’t be conducting COVID-19 tests on site.
Will students and staff be required to get tested on a regular basis? If so how often?
Kniewel said there was no requirement for students or staff to be tested regularly.
For a student who did test positive, would a negative COVID-19 test be required for those students prior to their return?
Kniewel said a student who tested positive would need to be isolated per the guidelines from the Department of Health.
If a parent were to travel to a state on New York State’s advisory list, would the child be required to quarantine as well?
Paul said unless there was a belief that the parent was in contact with someone with COVID-19 and was quarantining themselves, then students wouldn’t need to quarantine.
What are the state regulations regarding community communication in case of a positive COVID-19 test?
Kniewel said if the district decided to close an area or a building because of a positive COVID-19 result then parents would be notified. If a student was in close contact with the positive student or faculty member he or she would be notified by the Department of Health.
Are families required to disclose a positive test result to the school?
Kniewel said it was helpful if parents disclosed positive results so they would know what precautions needed to be taken.
In the instance of a positive COVID-19 test, what’s the school’s approach to contact tracing and informing families of those who may have been exposed?
Kniewel said the district did not do contact tracing and that all information would be transferred to the Department of Health.
What threshold would the district use to decide to close the schools and go fully remote?
Kniewel said the district would be analyzing countywide percentages and would review individual percentages with the Department of Health to make a decision.
If there’s a positive case identified, who would be required to quarantine? Just the student? The whole class?
Kniewel said the Department of Health would make that decision when completing contact tracing. If a student or staff member comes back with a positive case, the district plans to close down the classroom or building from 24 to 72 hours.
If someone was required to quarantine, what are the protocols for a return to school?
Kniewel said after a necessary quarantine, the student or faculty member would need to be symptom free without the assistance of medication for at least 24 hours.
What’s the return to school protocol for someone who does not test positive for COVID-19 but has similar symptoms?
Kniewel said the student or faculty member would need to be symptom free for 24 hours.
What will the daily cleaning and disinfecting procedures look like?
Paul said the district was using Bioshield, a biostatic surface protectant, on all high touch surface areas. He added that disinfecting would occur between school sessions and nightly.
What level of disinfecting will occur in the transitional time between the two cohorts?
Paul said the district purchased 16 electrostatic sprayers which would be deployed during transitional periods for sanitization.
Does the district have sufficient supplies and materials to carry out its required disinfecting for the year?
Paul said the district did and they wouldn’t be allowed to open if they did not.
Will the district supply wipes for students to use on desks prior to use?
Paul said it was their plan to outfit every classroom with sanitary wipes.
How will classrooms be ventilated?
Paul said the schools’ HVAC systems were operational and that opening air dampers would allow for more ventilation. He added that MERV 11 filters were being tested on central units throughout the district and that the ventilation systems had the ability to spill most of the recirculated air and introduce 100% fresh air into the school spaces.
Will standalone fans be used to control temperatures?
Paul said the district was advising against the use of fans because of the possibility for aerosol spread. On excessively hot days, he said the district was prepared to call a heat day and move all classes to remote learning.
Will partitions be installed around all student desks?
Paul said the district hadn’t completely closed the door on the idea but didn’t have plans for implementation. He added that the best protocols included mask wearing and social distancing and that adding partitions would need to meet fire code restrictions and would create more areas for custodians to disinfect.
Will classroom furniture be limited to create additional free space for the students?
Hosier said the custodial team was removing furniture that wasn’t needed in order to maximize classroom space for social distancing.
Feuerstein said elementary classrooms were also being rearranged and that tables were being moved into large group instruction areas for other uses.
If there is reduced furniture, will students have to share seats that were previously used by another student earlier in the day?
Allen said she was advised by Director of Facilities John McCabe that having less in the room would allow for furniture to be thoroughly cleaned throughout the day. Feuerstein added that no items were going to be stored in desks.
Hosier said classrooms would be allocated with disinfectant wipes for students to use between periods.
Will large group spaces where students can socially distance be used during students’ free periods?
Hosier said large groups spaces would be utilized and that the administration was looking at reconfiguring the cafeteria, library and gym to meet social distancing requirements.
Why are the schools not planning to utilize outdoor space when the weather is decent?
Paul said the district was trying to utilize outdoor space but didn’t want it to be the primary plan, as both weather and specific SED and ADA guidelines dictated its viability.
Does the district have a sufficient number of custodial staff to handle the additional work required to reopen schools? Is the district looking at a specialized professional staff?
Paul said the district’s custodial staff was professional and had a vested interest in keeping the district safe and clean.
Does the district have the financial resources to support the essential requirements necessary to reopen schools?
Paul said although there had been unanticipated expenditures, the district was financially prepared to reopen schools. Paul added that the district had met all CDC and DOH requirements.
Are school supplies going to be used individually by each student without sharing?
Feuerstein said all school supplies were going to be used individually. Allen added that communal food for celebrations would not be allowed in the building.
What are extra safety precautions for children walking to and from school throughout the day?
Kniewel said the district has been working closely with the Greenburgh Police Department and crossing guards to ensure safety for students.
Will the school be able to provide a chaperone to walk students to and from school?
Kniewel said the district couldn’t provide chaperones but was willing to work with the PTA to come up with a solution.
Will students still be participating in emergency drills?
Hosier said the schools would continue with eight emergency drills and four lockdown drills. All emergency drills would be socially distanced.
