When you walk out of the blood donation center after an hour of giving your time and blood, you receive a simple sheet of paper that sums up why you were there.
It says, “Thank you for donating plasma and saving lives.” And you realize that’s why you went there in the first place.
For the thousands of Westchester County residents who contracted COVID-19 and survived, immunity testing and donating antibody plasma is one way to give back as the Mid-Hudson Valley begins to move forward, reopening in phases.
Based on initial reports, doctors and experts are hopeful that the use of convalescent plasma from those who have had the novel coronavirus and developed immunities will be helpful in treating COVID-19 patients.
However, the experts are quick to point out that we are not out of the woods yet — the coronavirus continues to spread and there is so much to learn about it as the global pandemic continues.
“Antibody tests show people that have been infected and recovered,” explained Dr. Kenneth Croen of the Scarsdale Medical Group. “[Testing] gives an indication of how widespread the disease has been. Since we don’t know whether the antibodies confer protection from reinfection, a positive test does not mean that a person can ignore social distancing guidelines. In Westchester, roughly 12% of people have antibodies — that means that 88% are still susceptible. Everyone needs to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.”
Scarsdale Medical Group is one of the locations in Westchester where people can get immunity testing to see if they have the COVID-19 antibodies. White Plains Hospital, City MD Urgent Care and AFC Urgent Care in Hartsdale also provide immunity testing.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 and have immunities and antibodies, or anyone who already had a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, can choose to make a convalescent plasma donation at the New York Blood Center in Elmsford.
The enthusiastic response from survivors and those who want to do something to give back has enabled the state to stockpile a supply of convalescent plasma to treat patients and prepare for a possible second wave of infections.
Developing a vaccine is the ultimate goal but that process takes time, and scientists and doctors are eager to see if antibody plasma can be used to help patients recover from the virus.
Initial studies in Italy reported a drop in COVID-19 patient mortality with the use of convalescent plasma. Studies are currently underway in the United States and, according to the American Society of Hematology, results show that “patients with severe, but not intubated with critical COVID-19, who received convalescent plasma showed more frequent and faster clinical improvement.”
About 16,000 people had received convalescent plasma treatments by mid-May, and initial results from a study released by Mount Sinai Hospital in New York on May 22 show the benefits of administering plasma, although the study is ongoing.
Potential donors first have to fill out a COVID-19 donor registration form with the New York Blood Center at www.nybc.org/cpdonor. The four criteria for being a donor are: 1) have a positive test result for COVID-19, 2) be symptom free for 14 days, 3) meet the eligibility requirements to donate blood, and 4) be willing to donate plasma.
For the donation, the process takes about an hour as they hook you up and draw your blood into the machine that separates the convalescent plasma from your blood, which is then pumped back into you.
Each donor collection can be used to treat two to three recipients, so as a donor you could be saving two or three lives. It’s a relatively simple process for survivors to do their part to help others recover.
“Plasma donation is for the purpose of treating those with severe COVID-19 infection,” said Croen. “The more people that have antibodies, the greater the number of potential donors. Everyone that has antibodies should be encouraged to donate plasma.”
For more information, contact the New York Blood Center located at 525 Executive Blvd., Elmsford at www.nybc.org/cpdonor.
