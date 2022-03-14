Mayor Jane Veron presented certificates of recognition March 8 to Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC) and to Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps Chief Nick Franzoso for their combined efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veron joined village staff, trustees and members of the community in village hall to pay tribute to the SVAC crew for their efforts to serve and protect throughout the pandemic.
“During the most critical health crisis we have ever known, you put yourselves on the line to serve others. You navigated an uncertain environment, taking proactive measures to keep our community safe. You led us through countless sleepless nights, caring for the sickest, protecting our most fragile,” Veron said.
She lauded SVAC President David Raizen as “an extraordinary leader” with a gift to “anticipate needs and mobilize a team of the most dedicated volunteers.”
Calling the volunteers a “beacon of light,” she said, “We all remember those frightening early days and those long months that followed. As the virus progressed, with all its twists and turns, you rallied to build out capacity for testing, vaccinating and boosting. You became the place to go, offering convenience, professionalism and peace of mind. You even found a way to make personal calls to homebound residents and to distribute masks on your time off.” Veron concluded by saying, “You have always been here for Scarsdale and for the greater community and you continue to do so today.”
