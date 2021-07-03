Forty teens who reside in and around the town of Greenburgh, including two from Edgemont and one from Scarsdale, recently completed a three-month-long program to help local businesses bounce back from
COVID-19.
As members of the Zuckerberg Institute’s Post-Pandemic Task Force, the high school students learned leadership and marketing skills and then used those skills to help businesses impacted by the pandemic.
The Zuckerberg Institute (ZI) was founded in 2015 by Randi Zuckerberg, together with Michael Littig and Brian Patrick Murphy. Randi is the sister of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, both of whom grew up in Dobbs Ferry.
Last December, the institute teamed up with Town Supervisor Paul Feiner to recruit high school students for the Greenburgh-specific task force. According to Murphy, “Some of the businesses we are working with lost more than 90 percent of their revenue. This [task force] is not a theoretical exercise. We treat these students as our future colleagues. We want them to feel the gravity of the situation and help them realize their work is saving families’ livelihoods.”
The teens attended virtual presentations by industry leaders in tech, marketing and media. The town of Greenburgh subsidized the costs of the program, which was free for students.
David Diao, a rising eleventh grader at Scarsdale High School, noted that the Zuckerberg Institute brought in “amazing speakers,” such as Scarsdale resident Harry Moseley, global CIO of Zoom Video Communications.
“From them I learned a lot of general life skills,” Diao said. “I learned about acknowledging and listening closely to others’ comments, how to ask better questions, and how to be more analytical in my thinking.”
Diao’s team worked with Top Asian Mart, where they took a variety of actions to help the business, which was started during the pandemic.
“We helped them establish a better social media presence, helped them network within the community, and reached out to more of their customer base,” he said. “We also actually went in and helped clean and reorganize the store, which is one of our biggest accomplishments.”
Chase Feng, a 2021 graduate of Edgemont High School and rising freshman at Johns Hopkins University, said the teams had many “different hats, all trying to help businesses any way we could.” His team worked with Irvington-based Meditation Lab, which conducts meditation and mindfulness classes at schools, and he found the experience invaluable.
“I got my hands dirty,” he said. “This isn’t an opportunity a lot of high school students would [be able to] have to work with these businesses, get their ideas out there, and gain firsthand business experience.”
Hannah Guttenberg, who graduated from Edgemont High School with the Class of 2021 and plans to attend the University of Michigan this fall, said she appreciated the task force’s hands-on approach.
“It wasn’t just like we were raising money,” she said. “I’ve done a lot of volunteering throughout high school. Mostly I was doing bake sales and stuff like that. And this … we weren’t just volunteers. Rather we were future co-workers.”
Gutenberg also found that the task force allowed the students to be independent and problem solve on their own.
“It was cool because we had to come up with these decisions on our own,” she said. “Although there were two grownups leading it, we would meet in the groups on our own and come up with ideas, and we’d have to figure out if they were physically possible or not. It was a great way to learn.”
Students in the Rivertowns gave similar feedback about the program.
Ardsley High School senior Isabelle Kellezi noted that task force members had shared ideas with “some of the world’s most brilliant minds,” including Lindy Elkins-Tanton, principal investigator for NASA’s Psyche Mission to explore an asteroid orbiting the sun; Alex Bussenger, senior vice president at Bank of America Private Bank and Moseley from Zoom.
“But equally as important has been our time spent collaborating with our peers from around Greenburgh — the next generation of big names,” Kellezi said.
The interactions with business owners opened the eyes of Augustin Kiriyanthan, a junior at Ardsley High School.
“This is not only a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs like ourselves to grow as individuals, but it is an opportunity to meet new people and truly utilize our problem-solving abilities to make great changes,” he said.
When Jake Ourman, a junior at Irvington High School, learned about the task force, he wanted to be involved.
“I’m interested in economics, business and public policy,” he said. “We learned about what it means to be a leader, and who are the leaders we’d like to model ourselves after. How to be a communicator. Principles like finding out what the problem is, and digging deeper to find the root of the problem. That has been transformative for me.”
When Ourman joined the task force, he thought of a local business that might need help: Jennifer Monness’ Meditation Lab, where he eventually teamed up with Feng. As a participant in Monness’ sessions before the pandemic, Ourman nominated her business to partner with the task force, and she agreed to collaborate.
“It has been a really special journey with these young people,” Monness said. “It’s such a wonderful program.”
She explained that since Ourman had been in her meditation labs at school, “He had to be aware of the impact the pandemic had on my program, because he didn’t see me at school anymore, except for some monthly prerecorded videos.”
At first, Monness was unsure how the partnership would work, but she soon learned the students had lots of ideas. She even held a “meditation lab” for them online.
“I was able to lead them through a session so they had a greater sense of me and who I am, so then they would be able to pitch and present the ideas more authentically once they’d had the personal experience,” she said.
When Monness mentioned her goal of expanding her business into the corporate world, the students suggested she partner with a caterer and offer companies daylong “wellness retreats” in an outdoor setting. The students also showed her their recommendations for marketing materials and specific pitches for her to make to school or corporate prospects.
Monness is optimistic about her business’s future. She believes the recovery from the pandemic will involve bringing people together, and meditation retreats could be part of that recovery.
“I think the interaction is essential,” she said. “And based on the feedback with other companies I’ve worked with, whether it’s virtual or in person, it’s an incredible experience, and people leave with tools and techniques to help them with all they’re going through.”
— with reporting by Amy Bochner in Scarsdale
