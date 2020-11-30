The award-winning New Choral Society, under the direction of Dr. John T. King, opens its 27th season with a virtual production of the beloved holiday favorite, Handel’s Messiah, Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. This audience favorite was recorded live in early November under strict safety protocols in the acoustically beautiful sanctuary of Scarsdale’s Hitchcock Presbyterian Church. This unique concert will be available to livestream on Dec. 4, and ticket-holders can watch the program on demand throughout December.
The chorus will present Part I of Handel’s popular oratorio, ending with the famed “Hallelujah Chorus.” Accompanying the chorus will be members of the professional orchestra that have played with the New Choral Society (NCS) for more than 25 seasons. They are players from some of the finest orchestras in New York City, including the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, The Orchestra of St. Luke’s and some of the best of Broadway.
The solo artists for the season opener are a quartet of bright, accomplished stars from the world of opera, including the Metropolitan Opera. Featured soprano Kathryn Lewek and her husband Zach Borichevsky will sing together for the first time since they met and fell in love on stage. Mezzo-soprano Tamara Mumford and Bass Christopher Job return to the New Choral Society, both having performed in previous NCS productions of Messiah.
Lewek has established herself as one of opera’s most outstanding coloratura sopranos of this generation, performing some of the most vocally challenging roles in the repertoire and joining top-ranking operatic performers. Lewek’s interpretation of her signature role, a quintessential Mozart villain, has earned her international critical acclaim and the distinction of reigning “Queen of the Night” of the world, with more than 250 performances to date. Following what critics called her “especially brilliant” début in 2017 as Ginevra in “Ariodante” with the Salzburger Pfingstfestspiele in Austria, where Lewek “perform[ed] a miracle” and thrilled audiences with “a rich (and richly differentiated) soprano voice [that] has not been experienced for a long time,” she returned last summer in Barrie Kosky’s new production of “Orphée aux Enfers,” singing “the raunchy, full-throttle” role of Eurydice, once again wowing critics and audiences alike for her versatility as a performer, which prompted Opera Wire to name her Artist of the Week, and Salzburg’s official festival magazine to grant her a five-page spread.
Mumford recently appeared at the Dallas Symphony in performances of Mahler’s “Das Lied von der Erde” with Fabio Luisi. Her future plans include returns to the Metropolitan Opera and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra. A graduate of the Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, Mumford made her debut there as Laura in Luisa Miller, and has since appeared in more than 140 performances with the company, some of which include the Pilgrim in the new production of Kajia Saariaho’s “L’Amour de loin,” Smeaton in the new production of “Anna Bolena,” and in productions of “Rigoletto,” “Ariadne auf Naxos,” “Il Trittico,” “Parsifal,” “Idomeneo,” “Cavalleria Rusticana,” “Nixon in China,” “The Queen of Spades,” the complete “Ring Cycle,” “The Magic Flute,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Wozzeck.”
Borichevsky is billed as “one of the most sought-after singers of his generation” for his “flexible, bright voice.” Borichevsky is known as a “star-level tenor” with a “precise, nuanced high-register singing and agile acting” paired with a “magical sense of complete spontaneity that comes from being in total command of the instrument.” He has created widely celebrated international performances in roles such as Rodolfo in “La bohème” with Finnish National Opera, Romeo in “Roméo et Juliette” for Teatro Municipal de Santiago in Chile, and Alfredo in “La traviata” for the Glyndebourne Festival. He joined the Lyric Opera of Chicago to cover the title role in its production of “Faust” and sang his first Narraboth in “Salome” with the Spoleto Festival, USA. He also performed Eisenstein in “Die Fledermaus” for Palm Beach Opera, reprised the role of Alfredo in “La Traviata” for Opera Grand Rapids, and sang the tenor solo in Verdi’s “Requiem” for the National Philharmonic at the Kennedy Center.
Job has been praised for his “commanding sonority” (Opera News) and described as a “rising star on the American opera scene” (Grand Junction Free Press). Last summer, Job made his début with Los Angeles Opera as Dr. Grenvil in “La traviata” and sang Sciarrone in “Tosca” with Bravo! Vail Music Festival. Last season, he returned to The Metropolitan Opera performing a variety of roles including the Marquis in “La traviata,” 1st Priest in “The Magic Flute,” Sciarrone in “Tosca,” and Sergeant in “Manon Lescaut,” as well as for productions of “Macbeth,” “Le nozze di figaro,” “The Queen of Spades,” “Manon” and “La Cenerentola.”
Job has been engaged by The Metropolitan Opera since the beginning of his career, making his house début for its production of “The Nose” under the baton of Valery Gergiev. Other notable engagements include the role of Sciaronne in “Tosca,” Sir Gualtiero Raleigh in “Roberto Devereux” and the Met’s productions of “La Cendrillon,” “Roméo et Juliette,” “La Fanciulla del West,” “Clemenza di Tito,” “Tosca,” “Don Carlo,” “The Enchanted Island,” “The Nose,” Janáček’s “From the House of the Dead,” and “Lulu” created by world-renowned artist and director William Kentridge. Job also can be seen on seven Met Opera “Live in HD” broadcasts, including “Werther” and “Macbeth.”
Tickets for the livestream program are $25 with a discounted $20 price for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased online at newchoralsociety.org/messiah. A link to the performance will be emailed to ticketholders the week of the concert and the performance will remain available to rewatch for the entire month of December.
For more information, visit the group’s website or call 914-725-1678.
